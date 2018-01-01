  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Russia
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa STABU 100

A house, an apartment, a villa STABU 100

Medyanka, Russia
from
€93,600
;
50
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Comfort and elegance in the city! Stabu 100 is located on the quiet, picturesque outskirts of the center of Riga. The house stands out with a monolithic concrete frame, high energy efficiency and stylish design. The modern design includes loggia and decorative concrete panels with a pattern reminiscent of champagne foam. Prices from 1,580 EUR / m². Flexible transaction conditions - we offer split payments or discounts. We pay for property valuation for banks. Additional information The building has seven floors, 33 apartments and two commercial premises with a total area of ​​243m². High-speed elevator. Starting from the 4th floor, on one side of the building there are great views of the Old Town, on the other side you can see the romantic roofs of the historical center of Riga. The project envisages cozy, one-room, two-room, three-room and four-room apartments with an area from 41 to 131 m2. Three-chamber double-glazed windows perfectly retain heat and protect from street noise. All apartments are offered fully finished. Natural materials are used to the maximum. The bathrooms have heated floors and high-quality plumbing. Internet communications drawn. Special electronic utility billing is provided for greater comfort of the population. The inner yard is fenced, well lit and green. In the landscaped area there is a children's playground, parking for cars and bicycles. Construction of the building started in 2018. The project has been put into operation!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2020
New building location
Medyanka, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
Medyanka, Russia
from
€637
Dzirnavu street 6
Medyanka, Russia
from
€75,000
Mežlīdes Berģi
Medyanka, Russia
HOFT
Medyanka, Russia
from
€279,140
Krāsotāju 13
Medyanka, Russia
from
€40,800
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa STABU 100
Medyanka, Russia
from
€93,600
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Medyanka, Russia
The warehouse complex at the intersection of Buļļu and Kleistu Streets is located on 2 ha of land with two warehouses and an office building with a total area of almost 6000 sq m, with expansion possibilities. This is a strategic location at a densely populated suburb of Riga nearby the Riga Ring Road and Riga International Airport.
Krasotāju iela 13
Krasotāju iela 13
Medyanka, Russia
from
€119,350
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are at the moment, respectively, allowing repair work to be carried out at its discretion. All three buildings are pre-war stone buildings, 20 were built. at the beginning of the century. As part of the renovation of the buildings, facades have been restored, windows have been replaced, as well as roofing, gutters and drains have been replaced. Inside the buildings, the construction of new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) is coming to an end, where heating and water supply networks in each apartment are equipped with individual meters with remote reading. In addition, work continues on the renovation works of the stairwells, giving them brightness and historical aura. In the near future, the buildings will be connected to district heating by constructing new heating units in each building. In the renovation works, the emphasis will be placed on the stairwells, where we want to preserve the historical mood, restoring the railing forgings and oshwood ribbons preserved from the moment of building construction, while we will create a warm and cozy atmosphere with light color tones. Wooden front doors with fire resistance class EI30 are already installed in the buildings. Also, the painting of the walls and ceiling will be restored. Also, the front door to the insulated metal door has been replaced for the stairwells. To ensure energy efficiency in buildings, windows on PVC windows with a high heat resistance coefficient (U=1.1 W/m2k) have been replaced in buildings, and attic insulation has also been carried out, where mineral wool is embedded in a thickness of 30cm. Landscaping has been almost completed on the territory, where new paving stones have already been laid, fencing of the territory has been built, play equipment has been installed and partial greening works have been carried out. In the spring, the landscaping of the territory will be supplemented with benches, bicycle racks, garbage cans and other elements of landscaping. Also, work will continue on the greening of courtyards, where various seedlings will be planted..
B91 Kvartāls
B91 Kvartāls
Medyanka, Russia
from
€65,000
The B91 Quarter is an excellent choice for young families, independent and successful city dwellers. It is located next to one of the busiest streets of Riga and meets all the modern requirements regarding comfort, style and safety of a dwelling.
Realting.com
Go