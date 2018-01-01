  1. Realting.com
Medyanka, Russia
About the complex

PINEWOOD Apartments The PineWood Apartments are a few minutes ’walk from a clean sandy beach. The project includes only 30 apartments, and they were specially designed for those who appreciate the silence and comfort of Jurmala. For a pleasant time with family, friends, or simply alone with nature, the project provides a small green area for the ground floor apartments, as well as balconies and terraces on the second and third floors. The project also includes a renovated historic mansion, which is an example of classical seaside architecture - and which is harmoniously included in the project, a modern house with bright and cozy apartments.
The year of construction
The year of construction
2019
New building location
Medyanka, Russia
A house, an apartment, a villa Pine Wood APARTMETS
Medyanka, Russia
Arhitekts radījis šo ēku ansambli savienojot UNESCO koka arhitektūras mantojumu ar mūsdienu tehnoloģijām un ikdienas dzīvi. Ēku ansambļa priekšgalā slejas dažāda rakstura 19 gs. radīti koka ēku šedevri, kuri kalpos mūsdienu ātrajam dzīves ritmam, turpretim klusā iekšpagalmā slejas 7 stāvu jaunbūve PARKER’s ar cēlo melno toņu materiālu izvēli fasādēs un ieejas portālos, kā arī lielisko panorāmas skatu uz pilsētu. Interjers un dizains vestibiliem Parker’s interjeros iedvesmai kalpoja art deco detaļas, tā ģeometriskās formas un materiālu pielietojums, marmors, misiņš un niķelis, savietojumā ar daudzveidīgu melno un dažādajiem pelēkajiem toņiem. Vestibils - marmora salikums grīdām, tonēti paneļi ieejas mezglā, plašs ātrijs ar virsgaismu, schindler ātrgaitas lifti «black titan», akmens pakāpieni ar metāla detaļām. Interjera apdare dzīvokļos Dzīvokļu grīdas klās 3 slāņu dabīgā koka parkets, griestu augstums 3m, krāsotas dubultās ģipškartona sienas, pelēki balināta ozola finierētas durvis, dizaina augstie vertikālie radiatori, alumīnija grafīta panorāmas logi, santehnika-LAUFEN, DURAVIT, akmens masas vannas un flīzes koka vai marmora tekstūrā salikumā ar lakoniskiem tumši pelēkajiem. Sanmezgli Katram dzīvoklim atsevišķa dizaina risinājumi sanmezglu iekārtojumam ar koka un marmora tekstūras flīzēm un arhitektūras sērijas pelēkajiem gloss toņiem grīdā, izlietnes – LAUFEN, CASSA di VANNA, akmens masas vannas, podi DURAVIT, maisītāji CHRISTINA Rekonstruēto koka ēku ansamblis 4 pilnībā rekonstruētas koka ēkas, kas kalpos birojiem un komercfunkcijām, ēku koka konstruktīvie elementi un fasādes celtas no ciedra koka, rekonstrukcija vēl vairāk uzsvērs koka arhitektūras unikalitāti. Turpmākie ēku risinājumi tiks pielāgoti nākotnes nomnieku prasībām, respektējot koka vēstures mantojumu. Tehniskie standarti Mājā paredzēta «Rīgas Siltums» apkure ar siltuma skaitītājiem katram dz. atsevišķi. Lifti - Schindler (black titan»).Videonovērošana vestibilos un teritorijā. Ieeja ēkā ar piekļuves kodu un pazemes stāvvietā ar pulti. Logi - alumīnija ar 3 pakešu stiklojumu (īpaši skaņas izolējoši un siltumefektīvi).Sanmezglos - siltās grīdas Dzīvokļu platības un stāvvietas Kopumā 68 dzīvokļi jaunbūvē pieejami no 34m2- 150 m2 ar plašām terasēm. Pazemē pieejamas 32 auto novietnes un 26 virszemē
Location The residential complex is situated on Moscow Street, opposite the tram stop on Maza Kalna Street, which is designed as a beautiful stop with a park and a playground. The Old Town can be reached in just 15 minutes on foot or 7 minutes by tram. **Nearby is the "Riga Sports Manege" with a large old, beautiful, and well-kept park. Within 300 meters of the complex, you will find: Shopping centers "Mols," "Depo," "Rimi," and other stores. Near the complex is the sports and recreation club "Riga Sports Manege." Areas for sports and recreation. Property Characteristics The residential complex consists of four buildings (two four-story and two one-story), located in a fenced and 24/7 secured area. There are a total of 150 apartments in the complex. Most of them are one-room studio-type apartments ranging from 12 to 25 m2. Two-room apartments with an average area of 33 m2. There are also two-level LOFT apartments with an area of 20 to 27 m2. The complex has its parking in a secured area. Description of the Residential Complex The buildings of the residential complex have been completely renovated and insulated. Heating of the apartments in the residential complex is carried out by a modern heating system located on the complex's territory in a separate boiler room. Buyers will receive new apartments with modern designer renovation and furniture, ready for occupancy without additional investment. The advantages include: Highly efficient sound and thermal insulation system. Large windows provide good natural light access. The territory is guarded 24/7. Well-thought-out and ergonomic layout. Completed interior finishing of apartments using high-quality and environmentally friendly materials. Well-kept and equipped courtyard. Some apartments offer a view of the apple orchard. For Whom Is the Property Suitable Compact apartments near the historic center of Riga combine functionality that appeals to different people: Young and active individuals will appreciate the location in the heart of the capital with access to all infrastructure. Families and older people will appreciate the comfort provided by nearby park areas and the architectural charm of the old part of the city. Since a large number of apartments in the complex have been rented out for a long time, we have a special offer for investors and those who want to purchase and rent out one or several apartments. There is also an option to purchase an apartment with a long-term tenant. In this case, we will continue to manage the apartment for you. The residential complex with ergonomic apartments in the center of Riga is the best offer on the market, combining excellent living conditions, affordable prices, and guaranteed transaction security.
Surrounded by historical linden trees, the House in Ciekurkalns is the right place to stay, if you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and call your own house, where design value, quality and functionality are combined with economic benefits. Ciekurkalns is still one of the most grateful districts of the capital to settle in – close to the center, but the peculiar street layout and historical breath allow you to disappear from the hustle and bustle of the city and breathe the peace of houses. You will definitely like the landscaped area, where Pines and other trees have been preserved, a playground for children has been created, and linden trees grow along the edge of the street, which take care of dizzying summer evenings. One of the most important trump cards of this project is maximum energy efficiency and sustainable technical solutions that ensure low utility payments. The geothermal ground heat pump, the operation of which is ensured by a monocrystalline solar panel power plant located on the roof of the building, takes care of an energy-efficient solution suitable for real consumption in the provision of apartment heating and hot water preparation. Reality the sun brings warmth to the residents of the house, allowing them not to worry about huge bills, because solar panels provide up to 100% of the energy needed to produce heating. Forget about radiators! All apartments are equipped with an underfloor heating system – heat is passed through the floors, which allows it to be distributed evenly, without creating dust. Efficient heat exchange in each room of the apartment is provided by a modern ventilation system – recuperation equipment, which does not dry the air and ensures uniform air exchange without losing energy for heating the incoming air. On the territory there are two identical buildings, in each of them 15 two -, three-and four-room apartments of modern and functional layout, located from 1. up to 3. standing. The apartments have high ceilings, on the attic floor as much as 4 m, and large, wide windows that extend to the ground. There will be no need to complain about the lack of light! For all 1. floor apartments fine terraces, 2. and 3. floor apartments balcony or terrace. From high-quality building and interior finishing materials, apartments have been fully finished, in addition, it is possible to purchase premium packages, which will allow you to choose higher-class materials for interior finishing. The closed area is designed so that it is pleasant to stay in the field for both adults and children. It contains a playground, a lockable bike area, parking for each apartment, and also provides for charging places for electric cars.
