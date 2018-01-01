  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Russia
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa Villa Milia

A house, an apartment, a villa Villa Milia

Medyanka, Russia
;
19
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Villa Milia Jurmala Additional information Concept Connection between the generations, time bond, memory of the great people that made their history of life and left an input to the city´s, country´s and world´s history. This is what is important to be kept in the memory, life, and be passed this important item further along the relay of generations. Nostalgia for the great times of Latvia in the beginning of the 20th century with its economic growth and beautiful, bright people who lived at that time. People for whom the words: "I'm doing it for your country!" were not empty words. So, the idea arose to create a new reading of the famous Villa Benjamin and devote it to the great woman, Emilia Benjamin - the hostess of the Villa Milia. Architecture The architecture and interiors of the halls is the creation of the Latvian star designer Zane Tetere – modern, monumental and Jurmala-style light and open at the same time. Project architect Zane Farm has its own recognizable, modern, easy and compelling and unexpectedly monumental style, with an emphasis on form and attention to detail. Architectural concept is graceful, artistic blend of the last great style-sophisticated Art Deco and concise functionalism popular in the Jurmala of 30ies of the last century. Latest technologies were used when designing the project, the most qualitative natural building and interior materials – fine woods and marble in the interior, blacksmithed components on the façade. The central axis of the entire composition is the lone bonsai located directly in front of the main entrance. Its elegance is underlined by a double arch, like the gates of time, framing the passage to the building. Nine-meter door opening is made of specially treated Japanese pine. Subtle play of colors and halftones create two major basic façade materials, the noble granite of the Jurmala´s sand beach´s color and two kinds of fine grain mosaic – creamy golden and light grey same as the cool waves of the Baltic. Special faceted carving on the glass panels fencing the balconies is giving the building lightness and spectacular shine. Small waterfall running in front of the entrance is wrapping into the quiet sound of the falling water, calming and tuning to the philosophical mood. According to the wise ancient teaching of Feng Shui, falling inflowing water brings prosperity and richness to the house. Interior Interior finish of the public spaces of the Villa Milia also is made using rare expensive materials. In the hall´s premises it is a silver travertine, which is also sometimes called a young marble. On its bright, gentle background, the doors stand out in an overwhelmingly effective manner (the entrance height of the apartments is 2.4 meters), and the Cirikota panels, out of very solid timber that features a breath-taking pattern. Multitude of the light sources from an eye-catching chandelier to a soft lighting of the walls and apartment numbers makes the objects and details voluminous, widening he space. Location Location of the project is the key element of any real estate project and Villa Milia has a special one. Villa Milia is located at: 21 Dzintaru Avenue, Jurmala, Latvia, (hereinafter referred to as the Project). Dzintaru Avenue is the Golden Mile, the area of exclusive private villas and luxury houses-buildings. Luxury building creates a special social environment with its security, tranquility and respectability. Dzintaru Avenue is the Centre of Jurmala, at the same time, the project is in the first line, away from the noise. Only the dune area of 100 meters separates the project territory from the sea. Walk to the sea only takes a minute, and 3-minute walk to the legendary Jurmala Park. Next door is the restaurant of the Light House hotel, in 5 minutes the Dzintari Concert Hall and the central pedestrian Jomas Street. In a 10-minute drive, the largest shopping center in Jurmala with a Rimi supermarket and Livu Aquapark is located. Description Not to compromise, not to choose between beauty or quality, infrastructure or privacy, modern technologies or comfort - the ideal project, this is how we designed the Villa Milia. Club project Villa Milia (total 15 apartments) is a sample collection of real estate, such projects are out of competition, out of the market, they are always in demand and always in price. By buying an apartment in the Villa Milia, the owner enters into the LEGEND.club and enjoys all the privileges and options the quarter´s infrastructure: SPA with a cardio gym, Pilates and yoga, Memories restaurant and Legend.Beach beach club. Villa Milia is positioned as a continuation of the LEGEND. quarter, with the same philosophy, concept and quality requirements, In the house, there are only three (!) floors, unlike those conventional newly built projects in Jurmala. Due to this, the height of the ceilings on the first two floors is 3.50 meters, and of the last, third floor it is 3.80 m. The original project includes 15 apartments, although potential owners at an early stage of construction can take advantage of the opportunity of replanning by combining the apartments. Option for the apartments of the first floors is an option to administer an area ranging from 50 to 150 meters, in their turn, the benefit of the penthouses is the roof with a marquise, allowing one to indulge to relaxation at the nature, almost without leaving home.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2020
New building location
Medyanka, Russia
Similar complexes
Lidostas Parks
Medyanka, Russia
Manufaktūra
Medyanka, Russia
Raņķa Dambis 31
Medyanka, Russia
TWENTY
Medyanka, Russia
from
€178,500
Dzirnavu street 6
Medyanka, Russia
from
€75,000
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Villa Milia
Medyanka, Russia
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Kvartāls 5/26
Kvartāls 5/26
Medyanka, Russia
from
€57,378
Completion date: 2020
Rīgas centrs. Pievilcīga vēsturiskā arhitektūra. Atjaunoti namīpašumi ar privātu atpūtas zonu iekšpagalmā un vienotu infrastruktūru. Dzīvokļi ar augstiem griestiem, vairums ar pilnu apdari. Tas viss kopā veido dzīvojamo projektu Kvartāls 5/26. Projekts domāts apdomīgiem pircējiem, kuri savas dzīves vides kvalitātes jautājumos kompromisus nepieļauj. Jūlijā uzsākta projekta Kvartāls 5/26 dzīvokļu pārdošana ēkā, kas atrodas A.Čaka ielā 26. Pirmajiem pircējiem – bonusi. Papildu informācija Kvartāls 5/26 ir trīs vēsturisku nam-īpašumu komplekss, kas būvēts 20.gs. sākumā. Ēkas celtas agrīnā romantisma stilā un par vienotu kompleksu izveidotas mūsdienās. Tas ir nekustamo īpašumu attīstītāja OA Group nopelns, kas īsteno jau trešo rekonstrukcijas un jauno mājokļu celtniecības projektu. Šoreiz Latvijas galvaspilsētā, kur teritorijā starp Avotu ielu 5 un A.Čaka ielu 26 tiek radīta jauna, komfortablas dzīvojamās vides saliņa. Izmantojot jaunākās tehnoloģijas, tika atjaunota mājas fasāde un veikta ēkas kapitālā rekonstrukcija. Kādus dzīvokļus pircējiem piedāvā A.Čaka iela 26? A.Čaka 26 nams tiek piedāvāts kā kluba stila ēka: tajā ir 23 dzīvokļi. Dažādi plānojumi. Vizmazākie ir studijas no 24.5 līdz 31.9 kv.m. Ir divistabu dzīvokļi ar platību ap 50 kv.m, kurus, ja vēlas, var pārveidot par trīsistabu. Standarta trīsistabu dzīvokļi ir no 49,5 līdz 75.5 kv.m, ar divām vannas istabām un mantu glabāšanas nišām. Dzīvokļu griestu augstums atkarībā no stāva ir 3-3.3m. A.Čaka ielas 26 izsmalcinātākais piedāvājums ir divi jauni penthouse dzīvokļi. Tie ir četristabu dzīvokļi ar ērtu plānojumu, kā arī privātām, citiem nepieejamām terasēm, kas ļauj baudīt Rīgas centra panorāmu gan rītos, gan vakaros. Lielākā penthouse dzīvokļa platība ir 127 kv.m, no kuriem 111 kv.m. ir dzīvojamā platība. Jūlijā tika uzsākta dzīvokļu pārdošana šajā ēkā. Cenas ir no 1700 eiro par kvadrātmetru. Pie tam pirmie pircēji, kas veiks rezervācijas līdz rudens sākumam, būs īpaši priviliģēti, viņi saņems bonusus. BONUSI iegādājoties dzīvokli līdz rudens sākumam: – Pirmkārt, tā kā dzīvokļu skaits nav liels, tikai pirmajiem pircējiem būs lielākā izvēles iespēja gan plānojuma ziņā, gan izvēloties stāvu. Tiem, kas pirks vēlāk, būs jāizvēlas no tā, kas palicis, – sarunā iesaistās Kvartāla 5/26 tirdzniecības vadītājs Aivars Birulis, sertificēts Latvijas nekustamo īpašumu darījumu asociācijas pārstāvis (sertifikāts A-102). - Otrkārt, pirmie pircēji varēs iegūt izvēlētā dzīvokļa individuālo dizainu. Lai jau pirmajiem ēkas iedzīvotājiem nodrošinātu ērtus dzīves apstākļus, uzņēmums OA Group ir pieņēmis lēmumu A.Čaka ielas 26 ēku nodot ekspluatācijā ar pilnu dzīvokļu apdari. Ir sagatavoti daži tipveida pilnas apdares varianti. Savukārt, pircējiem, kuri apmaksās dzīvokļa iegādi līdz septembrim, attīstītājs ierīkos dzīvokli klienta izvēlētā stilā. - Treškārt, agrās rezervācijas periodā nopirktajos dzīvokļos projekta attīstītājs par savu naudu uzstādīs iebūvētās virtuves un aprīkos tās ar slavenu zīmolu sadzīves tehniku. - Ceturtais bonuss, kas pienākas pašiem pirmajem pircējiem, ir Latvijas labāko ražotāju iebūvētie skapji. Lielākajos dzīvokļos tiks labiekārtotas arī ģērbtuves. Pie tam, tikai pirmie lielo dzīvokļu pircēji A.Čaka ielā 26 varēs izmantot ierobežoto piedāvājumu - iegādāties privātās autostāvvietas mājas pagalmā iegādi, sarunu turpina Aleksandrs Lisenko. Autostāvvietu skaits ir ierobežots – tās ir tikai 10. Un vienu mēs aprīkosim elektrisko transportlīdzekļu uzlādei. A.Čaka ielas 26 iedzīvotāji varēs iegādāties noliktavas telpas citas Kvartāls 5/26 ēkas pagrabā. Kompleksa teritorija ir slēgta un svešiniekiem nepieejama, tā ir aprīkota ar elektroniskām atslēgām un drošības sistēmu, tai skaitā domofoniem. Kvartāls 5/26 iedzīvotājiem pieejama izcila infrastruktūra, tai skaitā beķereja un restorāns A.Čaka ielas 26 ēkas pirmajā stāvā. Kompleksā darbosies arī neliela sporta zāle, kurā konsultācijas sniegs profesionāls fizioterapeits.
Centrus
Centrus
Medyanka, Russia
from
€202,000
Completion date: 2015
There are two seven-storey residential houses – with 84 flats – under development in Centrus quarter. The first floors of the buildings will house shops and cafés. In buying a flat here, new owners will get a comfortable and high quality flat in the city centre, while maintaining the privacy and convenience of everyday life. Modern and carefully selected top quality materials and the latest technologies are being used for the structure of the buildings and furnishings. The rational and convenient planning of the residential buildings will make life comfortable and cosy in the centre of Riga. The Centrus project developers have solved the parking problems characteristic of the city centre. A wide two-level underground car park will meet the needs of residents. Modern elevators will link the car park to flat entrances. For the comfort of residents, the outdoor space is private, closed and intended only for their use. A green courtyard with various lighting, with two-tone granite cobblestone, elements of environment and small architectural forms further emphasize the attractive and dynamic environment, with multifarious moods. Parents can rest at ease while their children enjoy the playground. Alongside the closed residential environment will be a landscaped public zone in the Centrus quarter. A pedestrian promenade will connect Dzirnavu and Blaumaņa streets; with cafés and recreational areas, and shops on both sides of the promenade.
Merķeļa 2
Merķeļa 2
Medyanka, Russia
from
€1,52M
Completion date: 2022
Choose an apartment with a view of Vernon Gardens! It is possible to purchase apartments in the centre of Riga near the garden of Vernon itself. The house is fully renovated and an elevator is installed. Certainly a good investment in the future that will never lose its value. Stairwell - renovated, lift, code key Repairs and apartment planning - Residentials are offered with white finishing, small (50 km) two-room apartments are currently being developed, but are available on reserves in a variety of sizes, even large 4-room apartments with a terrace. The apartments are also available for payment on the owner's side, without bank and credit interest. The works planned to be completed in Q3 2022. Apartment prices are 30,00 000EUR/km
Realting.com
Go