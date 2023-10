A house, an apartment, a villa RĪGAS 51

About the complex

LUXURY APARTMENTS IN A UNIQUE PROTECTED AREA OF JURMALA - IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, BUT NEAR THE NOISY JOMAS STREET. THE HOUSE IS SURROUNDED BY PINE TREES, IT IS CLOSE TO PARKS AND BETWEEN THE SANDY BEACHES OF RIGA GULF AND THE GENTLE WATERS OF RIVER LIELUPE. THE PROJECT IS LOCATED ONLY A COUPLE OF MINUTES WALK FROM THE RESORT CENTER AND IT PROVIDES ALL THE POSSIBLE ADVANTAGES OF CITY INFRASTRUCTURE. ALL OF THIS BECOMES AVAILABLE IN THE NEW RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX - RĪGAS 51. WE OFFER FULLY FINISHED TWO-ROOM AND THREE-ROOM APARTMENTS. NATURAL MATERIALS ARE USED IN THE FINISH OF THE BUILDING AND INTERIORS OF APARTMENTS - STONE TILES, TRAVERTINE TABLES, OAK PARQUET, OAK DOORS, AND EVEN THE FACADE IS DECORATED WITH NATURAL STONE AND LARCH PANELS. FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR MORE PERSONAL SPACE, WE CAN RECOMMEND A SEPARATE THREE-STORY HOUSE WITH A VIEW OF THE FOREST. THIS BUILDING IS ALSO A PART OF OUR RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX. THERE ARE MANY THINGS FOR YOUR COMFORT AND SAFETY IN THE COMPLEX - UNDERGROUND GARAGE WITH ELEVATOR, IN COMMON AREAS - LAMPS WITH PHOTOVOLTAICS, ILLUMINATED APARTMENT NUMBER SIGNS, FACADE AND TERRITORY LIGHTING, VIDEO INTERCOMS, VIDEO SURVEILLANCE OF THE TERRITORY AND COMMON AREAS, AS WELL AS PHYSICAL SECURITY 24/7. THE RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WAS BUILT BY BALTIC INVESTMENT GROUP.