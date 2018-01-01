  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Russia
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa Tirgoņu iela 11

A house, an apartment, a villa Tirgoņu iela 11

Medyanka, Russia
from
€215,200
;
21
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The highest class residential building in Riga, Tirgoņu iela 11, is located in the Old Town, completely renovated in 2015, during which the appearance of the original façade of the building was fully preserved, while apartments and shop premises were built to the standards of quality and comfort. Additional information: The apartment building project at 11 Tirgoņu Street is located in the historical center of Riga, near the parks. The center of Riga is just a few minutes walk away. There are cozy cafés and restaurants, theaters and cinemas nearby. There is a fine shopping center "Galerija centrs", Riga Central Railway Station and International Bus Station nearby, Riga Airport is 15 minutes away. drive away. Old Riga, as the most prestigious part of Riga, was supplemented with the highest standards of quality and comfort in apartments. There is an elevator for the convenience of the population. The Old Town peace and quiet are complemented by a magnificent view of St. Peter's Church, the Dome Church and its square and the Riga City Hall. The apartments are fully compliant with modern functional requirements and are designed with thoughtful and rational planning. Buyers will be offered to buy housing with full interior decoration. Each apartment has meters that can be read remotely by the operator. The location of the building allows a five-minute walk to reach the most important public institutions and major banks, the Galerija Centrs shopping center, as well as popular Old Town restaurants and cafes.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2019
New building location
Medyanka, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Jaunlazdu mājas
Ordinsky District, Russia
from
€560
Art Luxury House
Medyanka, Russia
from
€14,336
Rembates 8
Medyanka, Russia
from
€42,019
Lāčplēša 24
Medyanka, Russia
from
€46,080
TWENTY
Medyanka, Russia
from
€178,500
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Tirgoņu iela 11
Medyanka, Russia
from
€215,200
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Trebū HOME
Trebū HOME
Medyanka, Russia
from
€89,700
Completion date: 2020
Trebū HOME is a new and modern residential concept in Rīga developed by combining everything that is necessary for a good and comfortable life so that you can truly enjoy your home. We have used modern technological solutions to provide classical home values to our residents, including comfort, energy efficiency, and safe environment. Special efforts were focused on landscape design at Trebū HOME. The spacious grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches and playgrounds, with an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. The total floor space of Trebū HOME exceeds 145,000 m2, with more than 1,400 apartments. This is one of the largest residential developments in Rīga. Trebū HOME was designed by one of Latvia’s best known and most experienced architectural firms, SIA ARHIS ARHIKTEKTI, led by Chief Architect Andris Kronbergs. ARHIS has won many prestigious awards in Latvia, including the Latvian Annual Architecture Award. In 2003, Kronbergs was nominated for the Pritzker Architecture Prize. He has won many awards in various architectural competitions. LOCATION: Trebū HOME is located on the right bank of the Daugava River in Rīga, in a quiet, green area between Lubānas, Salnas and Kupriču streets. Trebū HOME is just a 20 minutes’ drive from the city center and just five minutes away from the lush countryside. Trebū HOME offers all the amenities of the city life. The well-developed infrastructure is nearby, including public transport, schools, nurseries, shops, and other facilities for a comfortable everyday life. APARTMENTS: Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy their light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. Currently, there are 108 affordable apartments in two five-story buildings with the total area of more than 6,000 m2 available on the market: 36 m2 studio apartments 40-52 m2 one bedroom apartments 67-68 m2 two bedroom apartments 80 m2 three bedroom apartments. All apartments are fully finished using high-quality finishing materials and have bathroom equipment installed. The layout of the apartments is carefully designed so that residents can use all the available space. All apartments have balconies except the ground floor apartments, which have terraces on a 1.2 m high fenced deck. LIVING ENVIRONMENT: Special care was devoted to the landscape design at the Trebū HOME project. The 10-hectare grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches, playgrounds, and an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Every Trebū HOME yard will have a playground for our youngest residents. Sports and games facilities for older children will also be built on the grounds. Fans of an active lifestyle and sports will enjoy outdoor activity areas, such as sports fields, an outdoor gym, and a basketball court. An oak alley running through the grounds will offer walking, biking and running lanes, as well as recreation zones.
THE PEARL
THE PEARL
Medyanka, Russia
from
€191,000
Completion date: 2015
Enjoying your morning coffee on a sunny terrace…Breathing in fresh pine smell…Feeling cool lake breeze … Our greatest pleasure often hides in simple things. It is the serenity and uniqueness of this place that has inspired us to create a residence that in the first place bears respect to the surrounding landscape. Balanced architecture, clear lines and openness to the scenery were the main principles in the development of the residence. We have added lushness to the residence by bringing to you the best quality, exquisite design and multiple amenities to enhance your comfort. The Pearl hosts 65 apartments with various layouts with apartment areas ranging from 68 to 245 sq.m, as well as 80 underground and 30 overground parking places. The apartments are offered with full finish, with high quality ash and oak wooden floors, hardened concrete surfaces, decorative wallpaper and wood paneling. You will be able to choose from 3 different types of interior design, exactly matched by the project architect Juris Mitenbergs to the contemporary design of the building. In most apartments one can choose to set up fireplace or jacuzzi/pool on the apartment terrace. Thorough landscaping of project grounds serves both – functional and esthetic purpose: • private marina – personal mooring place for each resident • beach on the lake shore • children playground • common roof terrace with separate private zones • boat rent and repair services • rent of water sports equipment • illumination of building facade and territory • overground parking places • walk trails
VGP Park Kekava
VGP Park Kekava
Uinsky District, Russia
from
€9,200
VGP Park Kekava Strategically located at the intersection of the important A7 highway (also known as the Via Baltica) and the A5 highway. Access: -direct access to and from the highway; -outstanding connectivity to main transport routes; -excellent connection to the centre of Riga. Production facilities and service: -plentiful workforce available; -all infrastructure on-site; -turnkey, custom-made solutions.
Realting.com
Go