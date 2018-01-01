  1. Realting.com
A house, an apartment, a villa Art Luxury House

Medyanka, Russia
€14,336
About the complex

Residential complex «Art Luxury House» - a worthy example of the best real estate in Europe for people who are accustomed to luxury and are not going to live differently! A private terrace with a Jacuzzi on the upper floors, exclusive neighborhood with the elite segments of society, exclusive layout and an area that is under the protection of UNESCO sensitive - it's all available now! Apartments in Riga "Luxe" in the LCD «Art Luxury House» are waiting for you! Erected near the complex, there are areas that are forbidden for building - Kronvald-Parks and Esplanade, water channel and embankment of the Daugava. Equipped park with paths for sport and sitting areas, will allow support in the form of health, and spend time with the whole family.
2015
Medyanka, Russia

Bertrand kvartāls
Bertrand kvartāls
Medyanka, Russia
from
€141,625
Completion date: 2023
The BERTRAND KVARTĀLS project on A. Čaka Street 123 is a fully renovated five-story building designed by architect E. Jakobsons in 1930. The five-story brick building is a testament to the functionalist architecture of the 1930s, reflected in the architectural features of the main facade and its characteristic austere decorative design. ABOUT THE APARTMENTS The fully renovated five-story building offers 16 cozy two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 51.5 sqm to 64.8 sqm. There are also commercial spaces available with large display windows facing A. Čaka Street, measuring 76 sqm and 108 sqm. The apartments feature thoughtful and functional layouts that provide comfort for the residents and meet all modern living requirements. The building has been renovated using high-quality finishing materials, efficient technical and engineering solutions. The apartments stand out with high-quality renovation and materials, comfort, excellent sound insulation, and a pleasant indoor microclimate. All apartments come with a quality full interior finish. Designer services are available to create a suitable and tasteful interior for your apartment. The walls, floors, and wooden interior doors are equipped with enhanced sound insulation. The rooms have high-quality Tarkett wooden flooring installed, and the ceilings are 2.80 meters high. The bathrooms are equipped with heated floors, electric towel warmers, mirrors, stone resin bathtubs, bright tiles, and high-quality Laufen and Villaroy Bosch sanitary ware. The apartments have access to all city utilities. For the convenience of residents, there is a spacious Schindler elevator. Next to the elevator, there is a room where baby strollers can be stored. The wide stairwells are adorned with brick walls leading to the street and a well-maintained courtyard. The premises and common areas are illuminated with LED lights. The basement has ample storage space for belongings and a secure bicycle storage area. The entrance doors to the building are equipped with video surveillance, and the apartments have video intercom systems. PARKING SPACES There is a closed above-ground parking area on the premises, accessible through electronically operated gates. The spacious parking area is intended for cars and bicycles, and each parking space is equipped with electric charging points. (Each parking space has its own charging point.) INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES Heating system. We keep pace with modern technologies and costs, so we have chosen an innovative 4th generation centralized heating system. This means lower temperature parameters in the district heating network, which presents a new technical challenge for "RĪGAS SILTUMS" and is the largest low-temperature district heating project in Latvia. Low-temperature district heating projects have been successfully implemented in several Northern and Western European countries, such as Germany, Denmark, and Finland, and now in Latvia as well.
Zālīša 6
Zālīša 6
Medyanka, Russia
from
€129,947
Completion date: 2021
Residential area Teika has certain limitations for its prospective development, since it is densely built up and the development potential for new apartments is quite limited. Already since the beginning of the 19th century, residential Teika features a harmonious co-existence of private houses and apartment buildings. Now, you have an excellent opportunity to become part of this unique part of the city. “Zālīša iela 6” is a new project comprising a historic building and a new building. The historic part of the building was originally built in 1934 and its overhaul was completed in 2016, resulting in 4 harmonious apartments varying in size and layout. The new building with 6 apartments was constructed and placed in service in 2020. All in all, there are only 10 apartments in the project. The housing project has its own fenced-off adjacent area. “Be yourself the master of heat in your apartment.” Each apartment has its own furnace. All apartments in the new building have heated floors. The project has been implemented with consideration of future residents. The property consists of: No.1 - a renovated pre-war building (4 apartments), No.2 - a new building (6 apartments) No.3 - a closed shed.
Dienvidu vārti II kārta
Dienvidu vārti II kārta
Medyanka, Russia
from
€4,720
Completion date: 2020
THE INDUSTRIAL PARK OF CLASS A "SOUTHERN GATE" ON REZEKNE STREET BOASTS NOT ONLY MULTIFUNCTIONAL AND ADAPTABLE TO VARIOUS BUSINESS NEEDS PREMISES, BUT ALSO AN ADVANTAGEOUS LOCATION, WHICH IS EASILY ACCESSIBLE FROM ALL SIDES OF RIGA. On the territory of four hectares there are office and warehouse premises, as well as production and retail premises. All buildings in the "Southern Gate" are built in compliance with the principles of energy efficiency and thereby reduce the costs of tenants. They are equipped with modern communications and telecommunications to meet all the requirements of companies. There are high-strength concrete floors with a load capacity of five tons per square meter, suitable for manufacturing enterprises. In the premises with an area of 300-2500 square meters there is a place for both small businesses and grandiose projects.
