  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Russia
  4. A house, an apartment, a villa Staraja Rusas 8

A house, an apartment, a villa Staraja Rusas 8

Medyanka, Russia
from
€110,000
;
24
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is located in the center of Klīversala, between residential buildings and the green area. The project area is fenced, greened, there is a small children's playground. The place is located between important streets and close to the Akmens Bridge. The National Library of Latvia is a 5-minute walk away, and Old Riga is a 5-minute drive by car or just by public transport. There is a small local shop in a distance of 200 meters, near the Uzvaras Park and Daugava AB dam. Walls and ceiling - painted, floor - natural wood parquet. The bathrooms have heated floors, branded Vitra plumbing, walls in the bathroom - Spanish company IBERO porcelain tiles, on the floors Italian Ceramica Sadon tiles. All apartments are equipped with a hinges, alarm system and fire protection system. Each apartment has its own water and heat meter, but the house has its own gas heating. The project is managed by the project developer. In the staircase, there is an elevator, a bicycle storage room just below the canopy.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2018
New building location
Medyanka, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Centrus
Medyanka, Russia
from
€202,000
Eften Logistics Bergi
Medyanka, Russia
Rembates 8
Medyanka, Russia
from
€42,019
Braslas industriālais parks
Medyanka, Russia
Zasulauka 28
Medyanka, Russia
from
€29,000
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Staraja Rusas 8
Medyanka, Russia
from
€110,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
Medyanka, Russia
from
€637
Completion date: 2019
One of the most technically advanced office, production and retail complexes in Riga. An A-class facility, it has grown substantially over 15 years and now takes up 5 hectares. Baltic industrial Park is situated in Dārzciems, close to the city's southern (Dienvidu) bridge. The total area of the buildings is 60 000 square metres. The largest part (40 000 square metres) is devoted to warehouses, 10 000 square metres house offices, and retail spaces take up the remaining 10 000 square metres. All buildings live up to the needs of their innovative tenants: they are energy-efficient, have top-notch communications and 24/7 security. B&B Tools Latvia, BE Group, Selecta, Anitra, Besecke, Sika, Manitou Nordics, Hansab and many other Latvian and international companies are among the tenants at Baltic Industrial Park.
Mežaparka Village
Mežaparka Village
Ordinsky District, Russia
from
€82,620
Completion date: 2023
Mežaparka Village is 50 new homes for people who dream of living close to nature while maintaining a connection with the city. It consists of two apartment buildings with 42 apartments and eight terraced houses. Apartments are available with an area from 24 to 96 m2, the area of houses reaches 110 m2. All apartments are fully furnished - parquet floors, high-quality plumbing and tiles.
HOFT
HOFT
Medyanka, Russia
from
€279,140
Completion date: 2020
HOFT - House Of the Flying Trees! Inspired by Nature Itself Hoft (House Of the Flying Trees) is the home of hovering trees. Additional information Concept It is the triunity of the green view of world, respect towards the city history and its architecture. The modern city, and especially, the streets of the historic center is so lacking wildlife in the form of plants and trees, often streets do not even have the spatial possibilities to solve this problem. The only solution is to try moving the trees on the buildings. Hoft project is a unique opportunity to carry over the trees and green in the modern volume of the façade and a new volume of inner yard of the buildings, creating floating gardens in the historic city center, breathe a new view about the possibility of living together and proximity to nature, regardless of the floor of the residence. Implementation of the Concept Pine trees of various kinds - cedar, mountain pine, various bonsai trees are mounted on the central façade, in the courtyard, on the terraces and additional structures, thus creating a private park for the residents of the house, a green oasis in the very city center. This is a reflection on the topic of how we cannot just preserve the nature in the city, but also increase it using the modern technology. Installation leaves an extremely strong impression of trees growing in the natural environment, on the peaks and slopes of the mountains. Architecture Careful restoration of the historic façade, installation of trees as part of the architecture of the building, structural glazing as a mirror reflecting the surrounding historic building and serving as the podesta for the trees installation. As the volume saying: I'm not here, I will only give the opportunity to admire the surrounding world outside and inside themselves. HOFT is a project in which landscaping does not just complement the architecture, but is inspiring, intertwined with forms, creating new volumes, becomes one with the facades. An absolutely unique hovering oasis is positioned over the carefully preserved and restored historic façade like a glass showcase holding the designer objects, the nature itself acting as its creator. Opening the door of the historic building with a completely classical façade from the 19th century, you enter the courtyard that is an example of modern architecture being so unusual that it gives the impression that you have opened the door to the wonderful hidden world as in the Lewis Carroll´s story Alice in the Wonderland. Description The HOFT project is located at Strelnieku 5 on a 1212 square meters landscaped area. The Project consists of two residential apartment buildings with 7 floors each, connected by underground parking for 23 places. The Strelnieku Street building is an architectural monument undergoing renovation and having two built-on floors. The yard building is newly built. The Project includes 42 apartments, their surface ranging from 76 m2 to 232 m2, with an apartment merging possibility. All the apartments have balconies of no less than 1.80 m in width, large bright windows and low sill windows allowing for a magnificent view of the courtyard and trees. Ceiling height is 2.90 m, in the penthouse apartments it is 3.00 meters. When designing the HOFT, parameters exceeding those determined by the construction regulations of the European Union and meeting the advanced requirements of reliability and comfort were laid to its design basis, thus allowing the Project to be placed as the Premium class.
Realting.com
Go