About the complex

Apartments are offered for sale in the new project "Filozofu rezidence" with views of the Daugava and old town landscapes. “Filozofu Rezidence” is located in Pardaugava, in a landscaped area of ​​4,200m², 20 minutes walk to the Old Town. All the necessary infrastructure (public transport, shopping centers, education and sports facilities, etc.) is available on site. The project combines 2 multi-storey buildings (22 floors and 23 floors) with terraces and balconies of different sizes and directions, connected by an underground car park for over 100 cars. The unique feature of the project architecture is the location of the first residential floor, which is built at a height of 14 meters above the ground. At ground level under the roof, designed as the second floor of the building, there are children's, ping-pong and basketball courts. Buildings have “KONE” soundproof, high-speed design elevators. For the safety available 24-hour security, video surveillance cameras, intercoms, alarm systems. The project has 115 apartments with 1 to 4 bedrooms. The apartments offer an area of 39m² to 258m². Each apartment has a balcony and panoramic windows with wonderful city views. Ceiling height in apartments - 2.91m to 10 floors, higher - 3.11m, on the roof floor - 3.20m. Apartment entrance doors are made in Germany with ash wood cladding and stainless steel fittings. Penthouse: 3-level apartment with 7m high ceilings in the living room area. Panoramic view windows. On the first level there is a living room, a cabinet and a kitchen separated from the reception area, a spacious living room. Second level bedroom area, each apartment has a Master bedroom. The third level of the apartment is occupied by a 100 - 200m² large terrace surrounded by 3m high glass walls. "Filozofu rezidence" meets the security and comfort requirements of the Premium Class projects.