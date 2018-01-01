A house, an apartment, a villa Elizabetes Rezidence

Medyanka, Russia

Completion date: 2021

Premium apartments overlooking river Daugava and the Old town! offmann Rezidence at 13 Kugu str. is one of the most significant buildings in Riga designed by the famous Latvian architect-technician Wilhelm Hoffmann (1869–1945), which is designed in distinct Neo-Renaissance forms. The unique location opens a view of the Old Riga panorama, which will allow you to feel like a part of the heart of Riga, while the calm waters of the Daugava will soothe the tingling mind after a busy day. Additional information Hoffmann Rezidence embodies that special, inspiring state of peace provided by comfort and an environment that meets modern standards. This is a place with a unique view, where thoughts flow like yachts on the river Daugava on a warm summer afternoon. The project was launched in September 2019 and construction is expected to be completed in 2021. The development of the project foresees the reconstruction of this eclectic building built at the beginning of the 20th century. Hoffmann Residence is a 5-storey building, divided into 50 cozy apartments, 8 lofts and 7 exclusive penthouse apartments. There will be 6 private garages on the ground floor. The aim of this development project is to preserve the historical value of the building, while modernizing it with efficient engineering solutions. The comfortable 1 to 4 room apartments will have high ceilings, overlooking Daugava or the courtyard, and is only a 5-minute walk from the city center. Nevertheless, short distance to the Old Town and the city center, the area where the project is located has a convenient and developed infrastructure - convenient public transport, the National Library of Latvia, several parks and green areas for walking or outdoor sports, shopping is facilitated by convenient proximity to shops and shopping centers. For families with children, Hoffmann Rezidence is close to pre-school centers, kindergartens and schools.