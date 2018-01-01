  1. Realting.com
  A house, an apartment, a villa Elizabetes Rezidence

A house, an apartment, a villa Elizabetes Rezidence

Medyanka, Russia
€109,000
About the complex

The project Elizabetes Rezidence is a unique combination of values of classical architecture and modern construction technologies, original design solutions, and maximum comfort. The building is located at Elizabetes 22, which is one of the most prestigious streets of the city. The house was built in 1899 based on the design of one of the greatest Latvian architects Konstantīns Pēkšēns. It is rightfully considered to be one of the most famous masterpieces of eclectic architecture in the near center of Riga. This ideal location will give future residents plenty of opportunities for arranging everyday life and leisure activities. The apartments have one, two or three separate bedrooms, a living room with kitchen, one or two bathrooms. The project uses plumbing from leading companies - Villeroy & Boch toilet basins, Balteco baths and shower trays, Eumar sinks and Hansgrohe faucets. Property and heating: high ceilings, painted walls, quality parquet flooring, new windows and heating (central), bathrooms - tiles. Extras - Internet, video surveillance, Wi-Fi. The owners of the apartments will own the land parts. House and house extras - renovated house, renovated house, street house, all communications, windows facing the back side, closed staircase, code lock in a stairwell, renovated staircase, clean staircase. Territory and surroundings: nearby public transport, shops, paid parking lots, developed infrastructure, near the park, playground. Entrance to the house from the street (two entrances), elevator, roof windows in the staircase, space for wheels and baby carriage. Some apartments have furniture, built-in wardrobes, wardrobes.
Other complexes
HOFFMANN REZIDENCE
HOFFMANN REZIDENCE
Medyanka, Russia
Completion date: 2021
Premium apartments overlooking river Daugava and the Old town! offmann Rezidence at 13 Kugu str. is one of the most significant buildings in Riga designed by the famous Latvian architect-technician Wilhelm Hoffmann (1869–1945), which is designed in distinct Neo-Renaissance forms. The unique location opens a view of the Old Riga panorama, which will allow you to feel like a part of the heart of Riga, while the calm waters of the Daugava will soothe the tingling mind after a busy day. Additional information Hoffmann Rezidence embodies that special, inspiring state of peace provided by comfort and an environment that meets modern standards. This is a place with a unique view, where thoughts flow like yachts on the river Daugava on a warm summer afternoon. The project was launched in September 2019 and construction is expected to be completed in 2021. The development of the project foresees the reconstruction of this eclectic building built at the beginning of the 20th century. Hoffmann Residence is a 5-storey building, divided into 50 cozy apartments, 8 lofts and 7 exclusive penthouse apartments. There will be 6 private garages on the ground floor. The aim of this development project is to preserve the historical value of the building, while modernizing it with efficient engineering solutions. The comfortable 1 to 4 room apartments will have high ceilings, overlooking Daugava or the courtyard, and is only a 5-minute walk from the city center. Nevertheless, short distance to the Old Town and the city center, the area where the project is located has a convenient and developed infrastructure - convenient public transport, the National Library of Latvia, several parks and green areas for walking or outdoor sports, shopping is facilitated by convenient proximity to shops and shopping centers. For families with children, Hoffmann Rezidence is close to pre-school centers, kindergartens and schools.
Merķeļa 2
Merķeļa 2
Medyanka, Russia
from
€1,52M
Completion date: 2022
Choose an apartment with a view of Vernon Gardens! It is possible to purchase apartments in the centre of Riga near the garden of Vernon itself. The house is fully renovated and an elevator is installed. Certainly a good investment in the future that will never lose its value. Stairwell - renovated, lift, code key Repairs and apartment planning - Residentials are offered with white finishing, small (50 km) two-room apartments are currently being developed, but are available on reserves in a variety of sizes, even large 4-room apartments with a terrace. The apartments are also available for payment on the owner's side, without bank and credit interest. The works planned to be completed in Q3 2022. Apartment prices are 30,00 000EUR/km
Brīvības 224
Brīvības 224
Medyanka, Russia
from
€225
Our business center is located in one of most sought after locations for an office in Riga. There are branches of biggest banks, cafes, restaurants, shops, insurance companies, auto repair shop and petrol station, all in less than 5 minute walking distance.
