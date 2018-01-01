  1. Realting.com
  A house, an apartment, a villa E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10

A house, an apartment, a villa E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10

Medyanka, Russia
€72,200
About the complex

Apartments are being sold in a renovated building at Ernesta Birznieka Street 10. The renovated Art Nouveau stone building was built in the beginning of the last century, in 1912,The renovated Art Nouveau stone building was built in the beginning of the last century, in 1912, after the project of the outstanding Latvian architect Martin August Nuksha The courtyard house consists of 33 apartments and 3 office premises. Offers a Studio-type apartment, two-room apartments, two-bedroom apartments and 6 double-storeyed apartments with mansard charm, on the last floor, with panoramic city views. The house has been completely renovated, including - new roofing, facade restoration, replaced intermediate floors, fully renovated communications, new engineering networks, new ventilation system, new Schindler company lifts, fire doors in each apartment, staircase entrance door code lock and intercom, high quality wooden windows. Apartments are sold with full furnishings. Flooring is made of oak or ash parquet flooring. Built-in kitchen with Bosch and Elektrolux home appliances - induction cooker, fridge, dishwasher, electric oven, hood and washing machine. Used in the German-made plumbing IDEAL standard. New high-speed optical internet and TVs have been created, sound insulation and insulation in the apartments, autonomous gas heating systems, heaters with thermostats and meters. Available for purchase also parking places, closed, arranged courtyard. Following the modern requirements, parking places for electric cars will be available. The house will be commissioned in March-April 2019. Apartments can be viewed and booked now!
The year of construction
2020
New building location
Medyanka, Russia

A house, an apartment, a villa E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
A small part of world heritage in the Quiet Centre of Riga. Apartments in the monument of Art Nouveau architecture With due attention to every detail We have conducted a large-scale architectural study, carefully restored the preserved elements of the original décor, accurately reproduced the design of the original windows and doors and entrusted the best craftsmen to recreate the exquisite finish of the communal facilities. Additional information Atrašanās vieta, kas neprasa komentārus Klusais centrs šī vārda vispatīkamākajā nozīmē. Antonijas iela – tā ir mierīga un skaista iela klusajā centrā – visprestižākajā Rīgas vēsturiskā centra daļā. Visas vēstniecību rajona priekšrocības ir tikai pāris minūšu gājiena attālumā. TWENTY iemītnieku rīcībā ir labiekārtots zaļais pagalms. Neparasts Rīgas jūgendstila paraugs Arhitektu Nikolaju Nordu iedvesmoja stingrais britu modernisms ar izteikti vertikālu ritmu Čārlza Renī Makintoša stilā. Vienlaikus namam ir gadsimtu mijā populārā neoklasicisma raksturīgās iezīmes. Viss ērtai un drošai dzīvei Mājai ir divas kāpņu telpas, un katra no tām ir aprīkota ar domofonu un videokamerām. Kāpņu telpās ir lifti un telpas bērnu ratiņu un velosipēdu novietošanai. Kopā ar dzīvokli iemītnieki var iegādāties arī stāvvietas automašīnām. Dzīvokļu plānojumu daudzveidība Jums ir liela ģimene, un katram tajā ir svarīga personiskā telpa? Vai arī jūs esat veiksmīgs jaunais profesionālis ar dinamisku dzīvesveidu? TWENTY atradīsiet mājokli katrai gaumei – no kompakta dzīvokļa ar platību 42 m2 līdz penthausam ar trīs guļamistabām ar platību 134 m2. Jūsu interjers TWENTY – arhitektūras piemineklis, kurā varat brīvi izveidot savu neatkārtojamo pasauli. Mēs piedāvājam dzīvokļus ar balto apdari, lai jūs varētu īstenot savu individuālo redzējumu. Mēs priecāsimies sniegt pieredzējušu dizaineru pakalpojumus, kuri pārvērtīs jūsu ieceres par realitāti. Brīva telpa jūsu iztēlei TWENTY piedāvā iespēju no nulles izveidot neatkārtojamu dzīvokļa stilu pagājušā gadsimta sākuma arhitektūras piemineklī. Rīgas klusajam centram tas ir īsts notikums – iespēja iegādāties īpašumu pilnībā renovētā vēsturiskā ēkā gadās ārkārtīgi reti.
"Roeder nami" is a renovated three-building complex on Maskavas Street 48. It is a fully renovated property on the Bank of the Daugava River with 78 apartments, a few minutes walk from the Old Town. Additional information Earlier 19. century end and 20. century at first, the profession – shipowners, shipbuilders and fleet owners – gained great prestige in Riga. Reeders along Daugavpils have purchased or built several rental houses, so in order to honor the brave boarders, we have completely renovated the House complex and given it the name Reeders houses. In buildings all communications – electrical wiring, water supply and sewerage networks have been replaced, a new gas heating unit has been installed, windows and doors have been replaced, the facade of the building has been renovated, new roofing has been laid, 1. a new “Shindler” elevator will be installed in the housing. In accordance with the requirements of the energy efficiency of the building, the outer walls of the apartments were warmed, the attic space insulation was carried out, an individual heat meter was installed for each apartment. Historical stairwells have been restored, space for easy parking of baby carriages and bicycles, possibility to charge electric scooter, storage facilities have been installed. Most apartments underwent full finishing. Functionally planned apartments can boast high-quality interiors made of natural finishing materials, high-quality 3-layer parquet, “Villeroy boch”, ”Laufen” and “Grohe” plumbing, stone tiles and veneered doors. Part of the apartments have a view of the Daugava River, on the last floor there are two-storey apartments with a terrace, for some apartments the apartment decoration and interior solutions will be implemented by the owners themselves. By separate agreement, the developer will gladly help to carry out repair work and solve interior design issues, as well as to pass the project documentation. In house No. 3 apartments are available for rent with a ransom. In the yard-the opportunity to buy or rent a parking lot. Especially thought about "green" thinking and bicycle parking options. The inner courtyard of the building complex is landscaped with greenery, wall painting, pergola, sandbox for children and swings. Provided waste sorting. New residents of the House are offered free of charge the opportunity to use the space for work and meetings, meetings, lectures and seminars.
Rumbula Logistics Park is a modern A class industrial park built using energy efficient construction materials and methods, according to SIRIN Development’s highest standard specifications which include innovative engineering solutions that will create optimal working conditions and save the utility costs. All buildings have BREEAM certificate. Rumbula Logistics Park is being developed at a prime location with convenient connections with A4, A5, A6 and A7 national roads making it ideal for companies operating in the territories of both Latvia and other Baltic countries. Two first stages of the park are completed offering A class warehouses and office premises. The third stage is under construction and planned to be completed in summer 2023.
