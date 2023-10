About the complex

PARK ALLEY Place and environment An innovative and modern residential area is located at 35, Pulkveza Brieza Street – in the historical centre of the city, which is included in the list of places of the world cultural and natural heritage of UNESCO. The main value of Park Alley is a person. The thoughtful infrastructure and location of the building provide peace, security and time savings. The Pulkveza Brieza Street is located in the Ziemelsky district of Riga, on the south side of the Petersala – Andrejsala district. It is surrounded by the quiet centre of the city, and there is Vecriga within walking distance, which is a port area. Convenient transportation infrastructure for access to the hubs of urban communications and bridges, schools and kindergartens. Building An apartment building built in the tradition of development of the historic centre of Riga. The street facade is characterized by a mixed composition of window openings, bay windows and mansard roof, which are typical for the construction of the early twentieth century. The inner facade is characterized by laconicism typical for the suburbs, in order to create a harmonious background for the yard filled with greenery. Each apartment has a terrace or a balcony. Entrance to the building from the yard and parking area side. Stairwells with an elevator, 100 apartments, 7 floors. 86 standard parking lots, 2 parking lots for people with movement disorders, 34 bike-stand spots. Apartment area from 57m2 to 203m2. Apartment prices from 162 000 € to 336 000 €. Interior decoration and design Laconic forms, warm colors and harmony of natural materials mean a style from which you do not get tired. The design of the building reflects cosiness, sunlight and tree energy. Inner finishing level - completed finishing, well-maintained building and closed territory. Engineering networks - central water supply, central sewerage, central (city) heating.