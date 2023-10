Leninsky District, Russia

from €55,630

25–84 m² 532

Completion date: 2025

Complex location: One of the advantages of the 1-DSK – large glazed loggias. Another advantage of – honest euro format. The entire project provides for the « Smart Home » system. The installed package of devices includes: WiFi relay for managing consumer groups, wireless block crane with e-mail. drive, wireless leakage sensor, Yandex Mini Station. Its location can be called successful due to transport accessibility and proximity to natural objects. Next door is a forest, and in every yard there are fruit trees. In the spring, a white-pink cloud envelops the quarter: apple trees, pears, plums bloom. By August, the air was filled with the aroma of ripe fruits. In winter, a ski track stretched among the trees covered with yine. Transport accessibility: - Public transport: The current Bulatnikovo railway station (in the future future MDC D5) is within walking distance, only 10-12 minutes. - Private vehicles: Convenient access to the M4-Don track towards Moscow and the region – 850 m, to MKAD - 1 km Internal infrastructure: Beautiful thoughtful porches are another advantage of the 1st South project. There is an entrance to the through entrances from both the street and the courtyard. Thanks to continuous glazing, they are always light and comfortable. The approaches are located at the ground level, therefore, young parents with a stroller and tenants with disabilities will not be allowed to enter and exit inconvenience. The room has a place under the reception with the output of engineering networks. If the tenants decide at the general meeting that a security guard or concierge is needed, a workplace can be arranged for them quickly and at the lowest cost. The entrances provide latrines for children and adults. Wheelchairs in each entrance allow you to maintain order and cleanliness on the floors. In case of a walk with a four-legged pet in bad weather, lapomoyki are arranged in the entrances. In the yards and in the public territories of the 1st South there are so many interesting things for young inhabitants. Own 3 kindergartens and 2 large schools literally « under the windows » The highlight of the project is a pedestrian stool, it is ideal for family walks. On the sides of the walking area there are points for a wide variety of activities. The central square on the boulevard is designed for all-weather events uniting tenants.