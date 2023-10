Medyanka, Russia

from €191,000

Completion date: 2015

Enjoying your morning coffee on a sunny terrace…Breathing in fresh pine smell…Feeling cool lake breeze … Our greatest pleasure often hides in simple things. It is the serenity and uniqueness of this place that has inspired us to create a residence that in the first place bears respect to the surrounding landscape. Balanced architecture, clear lines and openness to the scenery were the main principles in the development of the residence. We have added lushness to the residence by bringing to you the best quality, exquisite design and multiple amenities to enhance your comfort. The Pearl hosts 65 apartments with various layouts with apartment areas ranging from 68 to 245 sq.m, as well as 80 underground and 30 overground parking places. The apartments are offered with full finish, with high quality ash and oak wooden floors, hardened concrete surfaces, decorative wallpaper and wood paneling. You will be able to choose from 3 different types of interior design, exactly matched by the project architect Juris Mitenbergs to the contemporary design of the building. In most apartments one can choose to set up fireplace or jacuzzi/pool on the apartment terrace. Thorough landscaping of project grounds serves both – functional and esthetic purpose: • private marina – personal mooring place for each resident • beach on the lake shore • children playground • common roof terrace with separate private zones • boat rent and repair services • rent of water sports equipment • illumination of building facade and territory • overground parking places • walk trails