M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)

Medyanka, Russia
€1,470
About the complex

M4A office building is located in the central part of Riga within the prestigious Quiet Centre, next to Pulkv.Brieza Street and Latvenergo main building; Number of embassies, like, of Poland, Greece, Austria, Malta, Ukraine, Belgium, and well established companies are located in the neighbourhood; Old Riga and the new Skanstes business district are in a short distance; Kronvalda Park – in the vicinity - and Viestura Garden – in a 3 minutes walking distance; M4A is easily accessible by private transport from both Pulkv.Brieža and Dzirnavu Streets. M4a is also easily accessible by public transport (trolleybuses No. 1, 19 and 24, buses No. 2, 20, 24); The area around M4A has well developed amenities and infrastructure - numerous catering options, consumers services, bank service centres, ATM machines, etc. Building amenities: Regular layouts with efficient floor plate and depth, easy to re-plan; Expansion possibilities; Two floors of secure covered parking for 44 cars; Twin high-speed OTIS elevators; Two alternative heating systems to ensure office climate control in the cold season; Air conditioning, forced ventilation system; Kitchen area and server room on each floor; Back-up generator to ensure continuous power supply; Telia fiber optics; Concierge workdays from 8AM until 6PM, live security workdays from 6PM until 8AM and 24 hrs during the weekend and holidays; Video surveillance of the building and common area, card key access to all floors; Security alarm on each floor; Operable windows on each floor, spacious terraces on the 6th floor of the building.
Business center DEGLAVA BIROJI
Business center DEGLAVA BIROJI
Medyanka, Russia
from
€69,000
One of the most important perks of Deglava biroji is its superb location — it is situated in a quiet and green neighbourhood that at the same time is easily accessible both by public and private transport. For the comfort of tenants and their visitors, there is a large carpark with 100 spots. The tenants enjoy free access to the premises’ conference hall. The building offers B-class office spaces, 4600 square metres in total, situated over seven floors linked by an elevator. There are 97 offices and five warehouses, all with modern planning and facilities. The building features aluminium windows, an advanced heating system, ventilation and air-conditioning solutions, as well as high-class security services. The comfort of our tenants is our highest priority, which is why we provide daily servicing and maintenance of Deglava biroji ourselves.
Business center Jupiter centre
Business center Jupiter centre
Medyanka, Russia
Completion date: 2013
Jupiter tower is nestled in Riga’s central business district – Skanste. It’s an evolving neighborhood that’s praised both by entrepreneurs and inhabitants, craving modern living environment. And it’s no surprise – in close proximity to Jupiter tower, one will find countless retailers, health and fitness facilities and culture hubs. Skanste is flourishing as one of Riga’s art and innovation hotspots as well, hosting a contemporary art center and a creative quarter. Standing tall and angular, Jupiter tower has become one of Skanste’s landmarks. The glass walls encapsulate 14 floors of functional and versatile premises. Open office planning stimulates exchange of ideas and encourages team spirit. Employees’ well-being is ensured by the excellent indoor environment and the elegant interior, consisting of high-quality finish and luxury design elements. Jupiter tower offers a mesmerizing 360-degree panorama view which allows one to work in the rhythm of Riga. The city is easily accessible as well – the well-considered infrastructure allows for quick transitions to wherever one desires.
Business center Forštate biroji
Business center Forštate biroji
Medyanka, Russia
Moderna office building with excellent location-next to the central part of Riga and the transport artery-Krasta street, from which you can quickly and easily reach both the right and left part of Riga on the bank. A design office with all communications and a separate entrance only for your business employees and partners. A small but private office building will provide everything you need for your business. The building project is implemented so that each office has its own individual entrance to the office premises.
