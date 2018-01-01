Brīvības iela 100

North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia

from €191,274

31–167 m² 349

Completion date: 2023

Complex location: Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views! On the Shelepikhinsky embankment, there is a pier for river trams. The only metropolitan transport artery will be available to you, on which there are never traffic jams: 20 minutes to Moscow City, and even with inspiring views along the way. Input groups of houses – are individual design projects dedicated to the three main places in Lermontov’s life: Tarhanam, St. Petersburg and the Caucasus, which combine a combination of aesthetics and comfort. The stormy life of the neighbors will no longer be able to disturb your peace, and no one will knock on you if you want to add volume to your favorite music track or your children want to have a night run! Live only by your own rules. Each apartment has a basic package “ Smart Apartment ” forget about the anxiety about the leak; configure your technology and electricity management scripts; communicate with “ Smart Apartment ” voice; You can easily expand the “ base package ” and connect additional options and devices to control the operation of household appliances and systems from anywhere in the world, for example: turn on the warming of the dinner; adjust the brightness of the light; adjust the volume of music; adjust the work of the warm floors; Transport accessibility: 50 m to the new metro station « Zvenigorodskaya ». The second street from the Central Administrative District and the neighborhood with Moscow City. All types of public transport, including river trams, within walking distance. Internal infrastructure: The main artery of the life of the quarter is the central boulevard. You will be happy to find that the path to prestigious schools and universities, entertainment and shops has shrunk to a few minutes by car.