Brīvības iela 100

Medyanka, Russia
from
€222,222
;
4
About the complex

Rental house with shops in Brivibas street no. 100 (four-storey house) built in 1895, architect G.Krons and rental house with store in Brivibas street no. 100 (five-storey house) built in 1910, architect K. J. Felsko, former property of industrialist Heinrich Gaabe. Rental house with shops in Brivibas street no. 102 built in 1902, architect technician I. Devendruss; former Radvila House, at the end of the 30s owner Jānis Gailis u. c. [source: R. Zalcmanis "Unknown Riga"].
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
1910
New building location
Medyanka, Russia

Brīvības iela 100
