Medyanka, Russia

from €510

Completion date: 2017

The unity of glory and usability, fusion of Modern and the most up-to-date technologies. These descriptions give a true and fair view of what the new eight-storey center that has been built on Brīvības Street side is like. The principal architectural task was to combine comfortable, cozy offices and spacious premises with shop windows in one building. The premises with shop windows (870 m2) occupy three floors (basement, ground floor and first floor) and are united together by one staircase, for the comfort of the inhabitants and visitors a freight elevator is available. The planning and decoration are done according to individual suggestions. These premises are perfectly fit for shops, banks and other businesses. The floor space of the large and well illuminated office premises on 3 to 6 floors constitutes 120 and 340 m2. The versatile range of alternate planning choices will satisfy the wishes and needs of the most demanding customers. What impresses most is the ultra-modern style and exclusive planning of 7 to 8 floors, a wonderful view from the terraces of the upper floors, top-quality decoration, comfort of the premises. All offices are equipped with security alarm systems, video door phones, telephone and internet cables, for the comfort of people a high-speed elevator is available. The building is under twenty-four-hour security guard.