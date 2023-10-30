Qatar, Qatar

from €250,000

DUBAI HILLS Discover a unique blend of elegantly-planned neighbourhoods crafted around a magnificent 18-hole championship golf course. As the largest development of its kind in the region, Dubai Hills Estate is an aspirational city within a city that will transform the way you live. Based on studies by KPMG and American National Association of Realtors, golf course proximity can boost property value by as much as 20%. COLLECTIVE 2.0 BUILDING CONNECTIONS, BROADENING HORIZONS. One and two bedroom apartments overlooking the bustling Dubai Hills Boulevard. Following the tremendous success of Collective (460 units sold in one day), Collective 2.0 will cater to millennials of Dubai with a collaborative and social setting, extraordinary amenities and places to work, study or just hang out. Only minutes away from Dubai Hills Park and Dubai Hills Mall. DUBAI HILLS BOULEVARD The Dubai Hills Boulevard runs along the length of Dubai Hills Estate linking key destinations such as the retail, parks, hospitals, schools and residential communities. Striking a perfect balance between timeless and contemporary design, the boulevard is brightly adorned with art installations, pop-up retail and lush flowering trees creating a comfortable shaded environment. A true urban oasis within the city, this is where the world comes to connect. DUBAI HILLS MALL Enjoy 2 million square feet of retail indulgence spread out over two floors. Set to attract visitors from far and wide, Dubai Hills Mall is home to over 650 retail and F&B outlets including entertainment outlets, a Cineplex and hypermarket. DUBAI HILLS PARK Stretching across 180,000 square metres – the size of 30 football fields, this verdant green space is your new haven in which to relax, unwind and explore activities that nourish the mind, body and soul. ENTRANCE CASUAL CONCIERGE SERVICE Reception desks are a thing of the past. Collective 2.0’s reception area is designed to make you feel like you’ve arrived home, while the friendly Concierge is there to make both you and your guests welcome and at ease. INTERIOR DESIGN TRENDY COOLINTERIORS Come home to a unique and inspiring setting. Collective 2.0’s apartments buck the mainstream interior design trends by embracing cosy industrial chic. With partitions that allow your bedroom to spill onto the living room, enjoy plenty of space for friends, fun and laughter. Step onto your balcony and lap up the views of the Downtown Dubai skyline. AMENITIES SPACES TO SPREAD YOUR WINGS Start your day with an energising workout at one of the fully[1]equipped gyms. Head to the library to get some work done, then unwind at the game area, cinema room or the outdoor lounge. Take a refreshing dip in the pool, then head down to the collaborative space to catch up with your neighbours and friends.