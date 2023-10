Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal

from €205,000

34–141 m² 3

Completion date: 2023

Magnificent project in the center of Matosinhos, a few meters from the beach! This place stands out for its proximity to beaches, hotels, restaurants, services and various trades. Matosinhos is a port and fishing town famous for its restaurants and sandy beaches. In the surroundings there are schools, restaurants, hotels, various services and shops, and public transport is only a few meters away. This is a renovation and development project of 2 late 19th century buildings, 17 T1 apartments and 2 commercial units, each fully eligible for a qualified Golden Visa investment. The apartments have a large area, from 27 m² to 83 m², parking and private storage, spacious terraces with Jacuzzi and balconies and private gardens. You can enjoy the moments of life on the terrace with jacuzzi, in the cafeteria or on the rooftop! Premium and exclusive design guarantee the highest quality of life. Location: -100 m from the railway station; -800 m from the beach; -1 km from the supermarket; -1.5 km from the hospital; -9.3 km from the airport.