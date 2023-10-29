Avenidas Novas, Portugal

from €785,000

161–255 m² 3

This stunning development is located in Lisbon, a region with an incredible view, inserted in a good region, surrounded by public services, commerce, transport and entertainment, with views over the city and its charms! LOCATION AND ACCESSIBILITY It is located in Campolide, a rejuvenating area of ​​the city of Lisbon. The redevelopment of a large part of the building and public space, together with the return of tram 24, has attracted many young residents, Portuguese and foreigners, with 60% of the rehabilitation being for Local Accommodation and 40% for housing. Place that has the Aqueduto das Águas Livres, an emblematic and grandiose work of Lisbon from the century. XVIII. THE PROJECT It is a development with 26 floors, 195 apartments, with panoramic views of the city and the park of Monsanto, with a privileged location, with easy access to the north and south axis, with quick access to the airport and 25 de Abril and Vasco da Gama bridges. It has apartments from studios to 5-bedroom. AMENITIES AND FEATURES The development offers good finishes in its apartments, with modern equipment and constructive solutions for more comfort for its users. Among these finishes will have video intercom, security door, aluminum frames with thermal break, lacquered MDF cabinets, air conditioning, equipped kitchen, among others. Among its amenities and services, it will have an outdoor and indoor swimming pool, Health Club/Gym/Spa/Padel Court/Concierge Services/Private Garden. Don't waste this great investment opportunity!!