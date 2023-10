Poznan, Poland

Price on request

Completion date: 2024

The residential complex is located in the prestigious area of the city of Poznan, ul. Wągrowska, next to a picturesque park, near the city center. The apartments will be equipped with a modern "smart house" function, and antism protection, which is especially true in large cities. Two large parking lots - underground and terrestrial. The ability to purchase one or more parking spaces. There will be a charging station for electric vehicles on the territory of the house, and for lovers of an active lifestyle, numerous bicycle racks. In the vicinity are the most important points necessary for everyday comfortable functioning - shops, restaurants shopping centers, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, sports complexes. Convenient access to public transport will make it easy and quick to get to any part of Poznan. The ability to purchase apartments in the black finish, as well as with turnkey decoration, with a choice of three standard packages. You can also order a finishes option for an individual design project. The conditions and procedure for acquiring this property are discussed individually. Etalon Estate Group is a direct representative of the developer, in connection with which the "one-stop-shop" system operates". An individual purchase support service for foreign citizens is provided. Our experts speak different languages. I invite you to cooperate.