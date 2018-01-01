Kvartiry v novostroyke - BEZ KOMISSII

Warsaw, Poland

from €440,000

Luxurious building, with a beautifully landscaped green garden on the roof Developers status An intimate apartment building near the business center in Mokotów, with a beautifully landscaped green garden on the roof. The project in the style of an art deco tenement house is located on a quiet Zdziechowskiego Street, 400 m from Aleja Niepodległości, an 8-minute walk from two Metro stations: Wierzbno and Wilanowska. Art Deco Mokotów is a combination of technology and a healthy lifestyle. For this purpose, a modernly equipped gym with a fitness room for the exclusive use of residents and innovative bicycle rooms with a collision-free bicycle storage system have been designed. In the underground car park, there will be designated parking spaces with charging stations for electric cars , an attractive retail and service area is planned , The advantages of the project are: an intimate residential building with 88 apartments close proximity to Wierzbno and Wilanowska metro stations a green terrace on the roof of the building available to all residents gym for exclusive use by residents available 24/7 representative lobby wooden triple-glazed windows monitoring and Hands technology Free ultra-fast " Fiber to the Home" internet (1 GB/S) connected to each apartment via optical fiber In the underground car park, there will be designated parking spaces with charging stations for electric cars practical utility rooms and utility boxes. SCHEDULE The 4-room apartment is located on the 7th floor and has a height of 2.85 m. The apartment has a south terrace with a roof of 22.01 m2 with a view from the 7th floor not obstructed by buildings Apartment for individual arrangement, developer's standard. STANDARD The apartment is equipped with air conditioning by Toshiba - Split in each room and an individual central unit mounted on the roof of the building. The apartment has a south terrace with a roof of 22.01 m2. The apartment also includes a parking space in the underground garage of 12.5 m2 and a storage room at the parking space of 5.34 m2. In the underground car park, there will be designated parking spaces with charging stations for electric cars, as well as practical utility rooms and utility boxes. LOCATION The location in close proximity to the Wierzbno Metro station and the Wilanowska Metro station, 100 meters from Domaniewska Street, with convenient access to the large-city commercial and service infrastructure of Mokotów (Galeria Mokotów) is a great advantage of this project. The nearby Arkadia nature and landscape complex and the availability of the best-developed network of bicycle paths in Warsaw will encourage you to spend your free time actively. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Developers status