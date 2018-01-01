Kvartiry v novostroyke - BEZ KOMISSII

  1. Realting.com
Warsaw, Poland
from
€92,139
About the complex

Apartments in new buildings from the Developer with the support of the Agency.

The agency takes a fee for accompaniment in the selection of apartments and the preparation of documents. 

1 and 2 bedroom apartments in price about $ 100 000, available in localizations:

Investment completion date 2024 – 2025

  • Białołęka
  • Wawer
  • Rembertów

1 and 2 bedroom apartments in price about $ 150 000, available in localizations:

Investment completion date 2024 – 2025

  • Białołęka
  • Mokotów
  • Włochy
  • Rembertów
  • Ursus
  • Wawer
  • Targówek
  • Praga Północ
  • Praga Połódnie
  • Wesoła

 

 

Property Parametres
Comfort class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Warsaw, Poland

