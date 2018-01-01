  1. Realting.com
PACHONSKIEGO SKY BUD 4

Krakow, Poland
from
€118,624
About the complex

Pachońskiego Sky in Krakow — residential complex consisting of modern apartment buildings of various storeys, located in the developing green area of Krakow.

 

Location:

The investment is located in close proximity to three parks and a full urban infrastructure, at Pachońskiego 5, in the Byala-Prondnik district of Krakow, in the northern part of the city, about 6 km from the center.

 

Infrastructure:

Near the estate there are grocery stores «Zhabka» and «Lidl», children's playground; Chinese market is 180 meters, refueling - 350 meters, Church of the Blessed Virgin, Mother of the Church - 1 km. Within a radius of several hundred meters there are post office, bank branch, hairdresser, park and pharmacy. In 3 km there is a department store «Mozart» with shops Auchan and Jysk, as well as Galeria Bronowice with store Ikea. Nearby green areas include Blood parks, parks. Stanislav Vyspyansky and T. Kostyushko.

 

Educational institutions:

Next to the investment is a private primary school with bilingual classes №2. Polish Nobel prize winners. Within a radius of 600 meters there is a kindergarten № 165 of local self-government and a kindergarten-nursery «Pyza and Y», primary school № 21. Vladislav Jagello – 550 meters.

 

Medical institutions:

Nearby there is a pharmacy, individual medical practice – 800 meters, medical clinic Hypocrates II – 800 meters, CM Meavita, Sono-X NZOZ, Krakowski Szpital Specjalistyczny im. John Paul II – 1.8 km.

 

Sports institutions:

In 1.5 km there are open tennis courts and a tennis hall; in the Krovodersky Park, about 600 meters, there is a stadium «Yadviga», a park of street trainings, gyms in the open air, bicycle repair station and skate park.

 

Transport interchange:

The location of the investment is characterized by easy access to Opolsk Street, acting as a cross-cutting route. Market Square can be reached in a few minutes by car, and the airport in Balica – in 20 minutes. 250 M from the estate bus stop № 144, 154, 207, 227, 297, 904 and 937. Nearby is the city bike station.

  • Security
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Comfort class
Monolithic
2026
9
New building location
Krakow, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Shop 290 m
Transport stop 90 m
Kindergarten 300 m

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
