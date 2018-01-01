NA BLONIE 106

Na Biconie 106 in Krakow – is a modern, cozy, low-rise apartment building located in a green area in the western part of the city.

Location:

The investment is located in the Will of Yustovskaya, at the address of Na Blone, in the area of Zvezhinets, surrounded by greenery and private houses, near Bloni Krakow.

Infrastructure:

Nearby there is a network grocery store «Zhabka». In the area there is a supermarket Lidl - 700 meters, the city market Leviatan, restaurants and cafes, post office - 550 meters, Business center in Bronowice. Galeria Bronowice, Ikea, OBI, Makro Cash & Carry and Castorama are located 3 km away. In the area there are recreation areas on the Rudava River, the Volsky forest, the kurgan Kostyushko, the park of Decusha and the park of Belyansko-Tynetsky.

Educational institutions:

Near the kindergarten - 1.1 km, local kindergarten № 137 - 800 meters, private kindergarten - 400 meters, primary school № 153 - 750 meters, Montessori school - 200 meters.

Medical institutions:

In the area there are pharmacies - 280 meters, Pediatric office - 350 meters, Polyclinic in Shitsa - 700 meters, Dental office - 900 meters, Medical center of Yura - 2.5 km, CM Supermed - 2 km.

Sports institutions:

Near the complex football field KS Bronowianka - 450 meters, equestrian center - 800 meters, fitness club - 1.1 km, yoga studio, swimming pool AGH - 1.9 km.

Transport interchange:

There are numerous bus routes within 1 km; the nearest tram stop is 1.5 km away. The neighboring street Armii Krajowej leads directly to the center of Krakow. The A4 motorway is nearby. The distance to Krakow-Balice airport is 7 km.