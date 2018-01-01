  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Poland
  4. NA BLONIE 106

NA BLONIE 106

Krakow, Poland
from
€135,416
;
3
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Na Biconie 106 in Krakow – is a modern, cozy, low-rise apartment building located in a green area in the western part of the city.

 

Location:

The investment is located in the Will of Yustovskaya, at the address of Na Blone, in the area of Zvezhinets, surrounded by greenery and private houses, near Bloni Krakow.

 

Infrastructure:

Nearby there is a network grocery store «Zhabka». In the area there is a supermarket Lidl - 700 meters, the city market Leviatan, restaurants and cafes, post office - 550 meters, Business center in Bronowice. Galeria Bronowice, Ikea, OBI, Makro Cash & Carry and Castorama are located 3 km away. In the area there are recreation areas on the Rudava River, the Volsky forest, the kurgan Kostyushko, the park of Decusha and the park of Belyansko-Tynetsky.

 

Educational institutions:

Near the kindergarten - 1.1 km, local kindergarten № 137 - 800 meters, private kindergarten - 400 meters, primary school № 153 - 750 meters, Montessori school - 200 meters.

 

Medical institutions:

In the area there are pharmacies - 280 meters, Pediatric office - 350 meters, Polyclinic in Shitsa - 700 meters, Dental office - 900 meters, Medical center of Yura - 2.5 km, CM Supermed - 2 km.

 

Sports institutions:

Near the complex football field KS Bronowianka - 450 meters, equestrian center - 800 meters, fitness club - 1.1 km, yoga studio, swimming pool AGH - 1.9 km.

 

Transport interchange:

There are numerous bus routes within 1 km; the nearest tram stop is 1.5 km away. The neighboring street Armii Krajowej leads directly to the center of Krakow. The A4 motorway is nearby. The distance to Krakow-Balice airport is 7 km.

 

 

Features

  • Security
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Krakow, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Transport stop 150 m
Shop 400 m
Kindergarten 200 m
School 300 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex OSIEDLE PRZY KAMPINOSIE
Warsaw, Poland
from
€128,274
Apartment building JEROZOLIMSKIE INVEST
Warsaw, Poland
from
€96,634
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Poznan, Poland
from
€70,277
Residential complex JASMINOWY MOKOTOW
Warsaw, Poland
from
€158,656
Residential complex HOLM HOUSE
Warsaw, Poland
from
€226,651
You are viewing
NA BLONIE 106
Krakow, Poland
from
€135,416
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex GRZYBOWSKA
Residential complex GRZYBOWSKA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€229,276
Agency: NEMIGA
  The investment of Grzybowska is a prestigious 16-storey building with 232 1-, 2-and 3-room apartments with an area of 31 to 81 m². The object is distinguished by a large panoramic glazing, providing both sufficient sunlight inside and a beautiful view of the surrounding area. The residents have three underground floors with parking spaces. The investment is located on the Will, near the metro station «Rondo ONZ», Saxon Garden and Zlotys Terraces, as well as all necessary infrastructure of catering, service, trade, entertainment and education.   Infrastructure: •World Park (5 minutes walk) •Sventokshi Park, Palace of Culture and Science (12 minutes on foot) •Saki Garden (12 min walk) •Metro station «Rondo ONZ» (6 minutes walk) •Warsaw Central« Railway Station »Warsaw (15 minutes walk) •Bedronka (1 minute walk) •Evil Taras, Multikino (12 minutes walk) Transport interchange: •1.4km to the centre 2 •min. walk to the bus stop •6 min. walk to the tram stop •7 min. walk to metro station •Center access: 5 minutes by car   Important points in the investment sphere:   •Elementary school (39m, 1 minute walk) •Swimming pool (43m, 1 minute walk) •Veterinary (86m, 2 min walk) •Bus stop (116m, 2 minutes walk) •Bakery (109m, 2 min walk) •Shop: Thigh (100m, 2 minutes walk) •Pharmacy (111m, 2 minutes walk) •Children's garden (156 meters, 3 minutes on foot) •Restaurant (221m, 3 minutes walk) •Cafe (264m, 4 min walk) •Tram stop (439m, 6 min walk) •Post office (494m, 7 min walk) •Metro station (522m, 7 minutes walk) •Park (614m, 8 min walk) •Gym (697m, 9 min walk) •Doctor (835m, 11 min walk) •Evil Taras (985m, 13 minutes walk)
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Lipkow, Poland
from
€296,000
Completion date: 2024
Lipkowski Zakatek is a residential complex of 4 duplex buildings (8 houses), located 10 minutes from Warsaw and bordering Kampinos National Park. Currently on sale - 4 houses, with completion date in June of 2024. We offer free adaptations. Modern architecture, high quality of materials and large back yard make this an ideal choice for families with children, or as an investment!   4/5 bedroooms, 3 restrooms, spacious living room, garage, ample parking and more!  Direct offer from developer. Call today - we speak English.  
Residential complex HOLM HOUSE
Residential complex HOLM HOUSE
Warsaw, Poland
from
€226,651
Agency: NEMIGA
Realting.com
Go