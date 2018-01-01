NOVA WIOSENNA

Nova Viosenna in Krakow – is an elite residential complex consisting of separate villas, semi-detached houses and cozy low-rise buildings located in the western part of the city.

Location:

The complex is located on the Will of Yustovskaya in Krakow, at the address of Viosenna str., in the left bank of Zvezhinets, about 6.5 km from the city center.

Infrastructure:

A few hundred meters from the investment are the food stores Halszka and Delikatesy, small food and industrial shops, as well as cafes. Within a radius of 2.5 km there are supermarkets Odido, Lewiatan, Lidl, restaurants, post office, veterinary office, petrol stations, bank branches and the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Galeria Bronowice and Factory Krak are a short drive away. Near the estate there is a landscape park of Belyansko-Tynetsky. In 1.5 km there is a park Decia with a villa Decia in the Renaissance style, Krakow Bloni and the Zoo. It is located near the Rudava River, the Volsky forest and the Panensky rocks.

Educational institutions:

Within a radius of 1.5 km there is a private kindergarten «AVS», Waldorf kindergarten and primary school №72. T. Lenartovich, LJK College, Agricultural University. X. Kollontai.

Medical institutions:

There are pharmacies, dentistry and medical offices in the area. Within a radius of 3 – 4 km there are Clinic «Pro Feminae NZOZ», KM «Vidok-Med», Krovodzhan district polyclinic № 2 SDR.

Sports institutions:

In the immediate vicinity of the investment there is a gym - 2.3 km, football club, skating rink - 1.4 km, tennis courts - 4 km, as well as numerous walking and cycling routes.

Transport interchange:

Nearby are the road № 780 and the national road № 7. The A4 motorway junction is about 3 km away. The main market square can be reached by car in 12 minutes. Within a radius of 350 meters there are bus stops № 102, 152, 192, 252, 902. Krakow Balice Airport - 7 km.

Architecture of the complex:

The residential complex includes cozy two-storey buildings of a simple modernist form and light tones. On flat roofs there are green terraces and patios.

Infrastructure of the complex:

The territory of the complex is provided with communication infrastructure. For car parking there are open parking and individual garages inside the houses.