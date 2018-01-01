  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Poland
  4. NOVA WIOSENNA

NOVA WIOSENNA

Krakow, Poland
from
€206,131
;
3
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Nova Viosenna in Krakow – is an elite residential complex consisting of separate villas, semi-detached houses and cozy low-rise buildings located in the western part of the city.

 

Location:

The complex is located on the Will of Yustovskaya in Krakow, at the address of Viosenna str., in the left bank of Zvezhinets, about 6.5 km from the city center.

 

Infrastructure:

A few hundred meters from the investment are the food stores Halszka and Delikatesy, small food and industrial shops, as well as cafes. Within a radius of 2.5 km there are supermarkets Odido, Lewiatan, Lidl, restaurants, post office, veterinary office, petrol stations, bank branches and the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Galeria Bronowice and Factory Krak are a short drive away. Near the estate there is a landscape park of Belyansko-Tynetsky. In 1.5 km there is a park Decia with a villa Decia in the Renaissance style, Krakow Bloni and the Zoo. It is located near the Rudava River, the Volsky forest and the Panensky rocks.

 

Educational institutions:

Within a radius of 1.5 km there is a private kindergarten «AVS», Waldorf kindergarten and primary school №72. T. Lenartovich, LJK College, Agricultural University. X. Kollontai.

 

Medical institutions:

There are pharmacies, dentistry and medical offices in the area. Within a radius of 3 – 4 km there are Clinic «Pro Feminae NZOZ», KM «Vidok-Med», Krovodzhan district polyclinic № 2 SDR.

 

Sports institutions:

In the immediate vicinity of the investment there is a gym - 2.3 km, football club, skating rink - 1.4 km, tennis courts - 4 km, as well as numerous walking and cycling routes.

 

Transport interchange:

Nearby are the road № 780 and the national road № 7. The A4 motorway junction is about 3 km away. The main market square can be reached by car in 12 minutes. Within a radius of 350 meters there are bus stops № 102, 152, 192, 252, 902. Krakow Balice Airport - 7 km.

 

Architecture of the complex:

The residential complex includes cozy two-storey buildings of a simple modernist form and light tones. On flat roofs there are green terraces and patios.

 

Infrastructure of the complex:

The territory of the complex is provided with communication infrastructure. For car parking there are open parking and individual garages inside the houses.

Features

  • Security
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Number of floors
Number of floors
1
New building location
Krakow, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Shop 300 m
Kindergarten 200 m
Transport stop 100 m
Shopping center 950 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building CRISTAL PARK RESIDENCE
Warsaw, Poland
from
€169,988
Residential quarter Аpartments from the Developer - No tax PCC
Warsaw, Poland
from
€100,000
Apartment building JEROZOLIMSKIE INVEST
Warsaw, Poland
from
€96,634
Residential complex MALA OLSZYNA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€190,693
Residential complex APARTAMENTY ORKANA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€324,177
You are viewing
NOVA WIOSENNA
Krakow, Poland
from
€206,131
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex OSIEDLE PRZY KAMPINOSIE
Residential complex OSIEDLE PRZY KAMPINOSIE
Warsaw, Poland
from
€128,274
Completion date: 2024
Agency: NEMIGA
2- and 3-room apartments ranging from 42 m2 to 66 m2 priced from PLN 556,116 from the developer Batorego 4 Sp. z o.o. Residential complex "Przy Kampinosie" consists of low buildings, decorated in light, muted colors. The offer includes functional apartments of various layouts and sizes: apartments on the ground floor have gardens, and apartments on the upper floors – balconies. The complex includes surface parking spaces and numerous green areas. In addition, the investment is located in close proximity to the Kampinos National Park, where residents will be able to go hiking or cycling.   Location: •Opalen-Urocisko (12 minutes walk) •Kampinos National Park (5 minutes walk) •Bus stop (7 minutes walk) •Netto grocery store (8 minutes walk) •Galeria Młociny, Multikino (11 minutes by car)     Transportation interchange: •11.4 km to center &bulll;7 min. walk to the bus stop &bulll;7 min. by car to the tram stop •access to the center: 21 minutes by car •Restaurant (449 m, 6 min walk) •Bus stop (517 m, 7 min walk)
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Poznan, Poland
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
The residential complex is located in the prestigious area of the city of Poznan, ul. Wągrowska, next to a picturesque park, near the city center. The apartments will be equipped with a modern "smart house" function, and antism protection, which is especially true in large cities. Two large parking lots - underground and terrestrial. The ability to purchase one or more parking spaces. There will be a charging station for electric vehicles on the territory of the house, and for lovers of an active lifestyle, numerous bicycle racks. In the vicinity are the most important points necessary for everyday comfortable functioning - shops, restaurants shopping centers, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, sports complexes.  Convenient access to public transport will make it easy and quick to get to any part of Poznan. The ability to purchase apartments in the black finish, as well as with turnkey decoration, with a choice of three standard packages. You can also order a finishes option for an individual design project. The conditions and procedure for acquiring this property are discussed individually. Etalon Estate Group is a direct representative of the developer, in connection with which the "one-stop-shop" system operates". An individual purchase support service for foreign citizens is provided. Our experts speak different languages. I invite you to cooperate.
Residential complex APARTAMENTY NOWY MARYSIN
Residential complex APARTAMENTY NOWY MARYSIN
Warsaw, Poland
from
€152,044
Completion date: 2025
Agency: NEMIGA
High-class apartment complex Nowy Marysin in the right bank of Warsaw.   Location: The complex is located in Warsaw, in the residential complex of Marysin Vaverski, at the address str.  Rezedova, 11 km from the center of the capital.  The area is characterized by residential development and extensive commercial, service, entertainment, health, recreational, transport and educational infrastructure.   Infrastructure of the complex: Near the complex there are grocery stores Toad and Bedronka.  At 3100 meters is the Lidl supermarket.  The King Cross Praga shopping centre is 2,500 metres away and the Atrium Promenada shopping centre with shops, pharmacies and banks can be reached in 10 minutes.  Nearby there is a post office, numerous shops and service points.  The location of the investment offers opportunities for recreation: a park for them.  Matka Moya, Mazowiecki landscape park, park.  Jan Shipowski, Znich Park.   Educational institutions: In the immediate vicinity there are educational centers: kindergartens № 160, 264, 224, 46 (within a radius of up to 1500 m), a little further — primary schools № 195, 254, school complex «Felicianek», school complex, state primary school. school №10, primary school №215.  P. Vysotsky, XXIII general education school.  Maria Sklodovskaya-Curie, XXVI High School.  Henrik Jankowski.   Medical institutions: Near the complex there is a pharmacy, a medical center, dentistry, a hospital and medical rooms.   Sports institutions: Nearby there is a swimming pool Shuvarek - 1.5 km, gyms and fitness clubs.   Transport interchange: Excellent accessibility of the area's communication infrastructure.  Bus routes 115, 173, 402, 520, N02, N25, N71 stop at a stop of 650 meters from the estate.  The location of the estate also provides quick access to the center of the capital – 20 minutes, to Chopin airport – 35 minutes.   Architecture of the complex: The buildings are built from an architectural block with a height of 5 floors.  The colors of the facade are diverse: white and graphite, which are complemented by steel balcony railings.   Infrastructure of the complex: The manor house is closed, controlled and guarded, equipped with greenery, walking paths.  On the ground floor there are commercial and office premises.  There is a children's playground in the yard.  There are open parking spaces for cars and in the underground garage.   About apartments: The investment offer includes 1-, 2-, 3-and 4-room apartments of various areas from 26 to 108 m2, with a balcony, loggia or terrace on the floors.  In the proposal of the developer it is possible to finish the apartment on a turnkey basis.
Realting.com
Go