OSIEDLE ZAM - ETAP II

ZAM APARTMENTS – high standard apartments in the green surroundings of Krakow Podguje!
Only 100 apartments, the exclusivity of which will fully satisfy those who are looking for comfort and functionality in the four walls. ZAM Apartments – is a unique apartment with an area of 26 to 94 sq.m. and layouts from studios to five-room apartments.
Their high standard is highlighted by large and deep balconies with glass balustrades, green terraces, visually attractive entrances to stairwells and solutions that facilitate the installation of home air conditioning.
The environment of the building is a space that has to spend free time among greenery, including: in the recreation area for children. ZAM Apartments residents will also have a unique green roof terrace that will help establish good-neighbourly relations. Owners of two-wheeled vehicles will receive parking spaces for bicycles, and users of electric vehicles — environmental chargers.
ZAM Apartments investments are built in the well-connected Matechny-Zdruy area and a 15-minute bike ride from charming places such as Bednarski Park, Vilga Valley with Vilga River Park and Zakshuvek. The picturesque surroundings of the Krakow investment can also be admired during family walks along the boulevards of Vistula, the Kurganu Krakus or visiting the buvette in the resort park of Matechny. Here you will find both young people entering the labor market and looking for their first apartment, and families looking to expand their current space.
Infrastructure:
The area is developing rapidly and boasts a well-developed infrastructure: almost 20 schools, 2 galleries, 2 museums, «Vrjos» cinema and cultural centers. You can relax here on the Plants. F. Novatsky or in the park. B. Bednarski. In addition, Podguje has good transport links with other parts of Krakow, and access is facilitated by roads passing through the area: the national road № 7 and the voivodeship road № 776.
Educational institutions :
Residents can benefit from a rich educational offer. There are 35 educational institutions in the immediate vicinity of ZAM Apartments investment. Nearest: Complex of mechanical school №2 in 130 meters, school in 150 meters, school in 160 meters.
Medical institutions:
A big advantage of ZAMs investment is its proximity to medical centers. Access to medical care will be provided nearby: Dental Art Studio in 280 meters, Dentistry Luxmed in 290 meters, Luxmed in 320 meters.
The commercial and service infrastructure of ZAM Apartments investment consists of many points. Nearby, in 90 meters Toad, in 190 meters Toad, in 270 meters Toad.
Sports institutions:
The proximity of recreation areas and sports facilities is a strong point of this place. In the immediate vicinity of ZAM Apartments investments is a field/court of 150 meters, RKS Garbarnia of 160 meters and a field/court of 180 meters.
|Shop
|90 m
|Kindergarten
|300 m
|School
|500 m