  OSIEDLE ZAM - ETAP II

OSIEDLE ZAM - ETAP II

Krakow, Poland
from
€189,415
;
4
Description
Params
Apartments
Address
Media
News

About the complex

ZAM APARTMENTS – high standard apartments in the green surroundings of Krakow Podguje!

 

Only 100 apartments, the exclusivity of which will fully satisfy those who are looking for comfort and functionality in the four walls. ZAM Apartments – is a unique apartment with an area of 26 to 94 sq.m. and layouts from studios to five-room apartments.

 

Their high standard is highlighted by large and deep balconies with glass balustrades, green terraces, visually attractive entrances to stairwells and solutions that facilitate the installation of home air conditioning.

 

The environment of the building is a space that has to spend free time among greenery, including: in the recreation area for children. ZAM Apartments residents will also have a unique green roof terrace that will help establish good-neighbourly relations. Owners of two-wheeled vehicles will receive parking spaces for bicycles, and users of electric vehicles — environmental chargers.

 

ZAM Apartments investments are built in the well-connected Matechny-Zdruy area and a 15-minute bike ride from charming places such as Bednarski Park, Vilga Valley with Vilga River Park and Zakshuvek. The picturesque surroundings of the Krakow investment can also be admired during family walks along the boulevards of Vistula, the Kurganu Krakus or visiting the buvette in the resort park of Matechny. Here you will find both young people entering the labor market and looking for their first apartment, and families looking to expand their current space.

 

Infrastructure:

The area is developing rapidly and boasts a well-developed infrastructure: almost 20 schools, 2 galleries, 2 museums, «Vrjos» cinema and cultural centers. You can relax here on the Plants. F. Novatsky or in the park. B. Bednarski. In addition, Podguje has good transport links with other parts of Krakow, and access is facilitated by roads passing through the area: the national road № 7 and the voivodeship road № 776.

 

Educational institutions :

 

Residents can benefit from a rich educational offer. There are 35 educational institutions in the immediate vicinity of ZAM Apartments investment. Nearest: Complex of mechanical school №2 in 130 meters, school in 150 meters, school in 160 meters.

 

Medical institutions:

A big advantage of ZAMs investment is its proximity to medical centers. Access to medical care will be provided nearby: Dental Art Studio in 280 meters, Dentistry Luxmed in 290 meters, Luxmed in 320 meters.

 

The commercial and service infrastructure of ZAM Apartments investment consists of many points. Nearby, in 90 meters Toad, in 190 meters Toad, in 270 meters Toad.

 

Sports institutions:

The proximity of recreation areas and sports facilities is a strong point of this place. In the immediate vicinity of ZAM Apartments investments is a field/court of 150 meters, RKS Garbarnia of 160 meters and a field/court of 180 meters.

Features

  • Security
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Krakow, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Shop 90 m
Kindergarten 300 m
School 500 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building CRISTAL PARK RESIDENCE
Warsaw, Poland
from
€169,988
Residential complex MALA OLSZYNA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€190,693
Residential complex LOKUM VISTA III B
Krakow, Poland
from
€148,657
Apartment building TRYBUNY LUDOW
Krakow, Poland
from
€183,244
Residential complex GRZYBOWSKA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€229,276
OSIEDLE ZAM - ETAP II
Krakow, Poland
from
€189,415
Other complexes
Apartment building RYTM KABATY
Apartment building RYTM KABATY
Warsaw, Poland
from
€203,924
Area 45–101 m²
3 properties 3
Agency: NEMIGA
Rytm apartments in Kabatah – is a comfortable complex in one of the best residential areas of Warsaw.   This is a unique place where you will stay in harmony with nature and find the desired peace, living closer to the forest and at the same time enjoying all the advantages of the city, in an area full of amenities. Here it is easier to listen to yourself, in a quiet enclave, but so close to urban life.   Rytm will live up to your expectations with a thoughtful design that combines the best modern trends in architecture with the intimate, countryside atmosphere of Kabat.   This is an amazing, lightweight and open form of a building raised on columns, with unique features that will take care of you and your neighbors: a shared roof terrace and a linear garden with areas for recreation and sports, filling the entire first floor. Discover the benefits of investments that combine modernity and ergonomics with convenient amenities and unique solutions that increase the comfort of life.   The rhythm is located in the heart of Kabata, near the intersection of Al. KEN and Vovozova str., next to the metro station «Kabaty».   This is one of the most profitable places in the area of – view of the forest and the city as in the palm. You will easily fall in love with this place for how it restores balance in your life and takes care of all your needs every day.   Ursyniv, located in the south of Warsaw, ranks third among the largest districts of the capital, both in terms of area and number of inhabitants. The area of about 44 km2 is home to about 148,000 people, but the area is not crowded. This is facilitated by the presence of natural landscape spaces: Kabatsky forest reserve and post-glacial Imelinsky lake, as well as urban greenery such as Roman Kozlovsky Park, Gucin Gai and the Botanical Garden of the Polish Academy of Sciences. Ursynuv – is the largest concentration of residential complexes in the capital, but the building is heterogeneous. Block residential complexes predominate, in Mochidlo and Ursynov West there are estates of single-family houses, and in Volice there are houses that are old suburban buildings. In the area there are hippods, Ursynuv-Arena and Park of Culture in Povsin. It is possible to get to the Middle East by metro, the main arteries of which are: Al. KEN, Al. Jana Anodiy Rodovich or Pulavskaya Street.   Communication:   The main axis of Ursynuva – Al. KEN and other important arteries: Al. Jana Anodiy Rodovich and the following streets: Pulavskaya, Novoursinovskaya and Dolina Slutsk. There are 5 metro stations in the area, which are the main means of communication with the city center. In addition, in Ursynov there are buses that provide access to the Medium or metro stops.   Future residents of the investment complex Rytm Apartments in Kabata will be able to take advantage of an extensive network of transport links. The nearest communication point – Kabata – is located 420 meters from the apartments «Ritm on Kabata Invest».   Education:   Residents can benefit from a rich educational offer. In the immediate vicinity of the investment «Apartment Rhythm on Kabatah» there are 48 educational institutions. Nearest: Hulahup in 170 meters, Kindergarten with integration departments № 394 in 190 meters, Kindergarten in 210 meters.   Medical assistance A big advantage of investing in «Ritm» apartments in Kabata is the proximity of medical centers. Access to medical care is provided nearby: Dental office in 190 meters, Orthopaedics prof. Andrzej Lesyak in 200 meters, the family of Radzeevskikh in 260 meters.   Commercial and service infrastructure of the investment complex «Apartment Rhythm on Kabat» consists of many points. Nearby, in 140 meters - Zabka, in 170 meters - craft waffles Irena, in 180 meters - Vareniki grandmother Marysi.   Sport: The proximity of recreation areas and sports facilities is a strong point of this place. In the immediate vicinity of the investment «Apartment Rhythm on Kabat» is a field/platform of 250 meters, a field/platform of 370 meters and a field/platform of 380 meters.
Residential complex PASLECKA 14
Residential complex PASLECKA 14
Warsaw, Poland
from
€111,466
Agency: NEMIGA
Paslenzka 14 in Warsaw — three-storey apartment building located in the area of Byalolenka.   Location: The building is located in the right bank of Warsaw at Paslenzka str. 14, on the border of the residential areas of Tarkhomin and Novodvora.   Infrastructure: The location of the building corresponds to the concept of «city 15 minutes», thanks to the proximity of Strumykova and Hanki Ordonovna streets, where the main infrastructure facilities are located, including the grocery store «Stokrotka» — 100 meters, are located, supermarket «Bedronka» — 180 meters, pizzeria – 50 meters, restaurant of French cuisine – 150 meters, shopping center Galeria pod Dizbami – 150 meters, posts – 350 meters, post office – 150 meters, church of St. Francis - 200 meters, branches of banks, self-service car - 120 meters, hairdresser - 120 meters 200 meters to the public children's playground, Irena Yarotsk Park and forest park.   Educational institutions: Of the numerous educational institutions in the immediate vicinity of the investment object, the closest are the Polish-English art kindergarten «Acadero» — 160 meters, private kindergarten «World Conquerors» — 300 meters and primary school with integration classes № 1. 342 – 350 meters.   Medical institutions: Next to the investment are pharmacies, dentistry - 100 meters, pediatrician - 400 meters, rehabilitation - 350 meters, clinic Medycyna Rodzinna - 1.1 km.   Sports institutions: In the immediate vicinity there is an open gym - 150 meters, a sports ground - 160 meters, a sports center of Bialolenka - 400 meters, a fitness club, tennis courts and a horse center.   Communication: The nearest point of communication with day bus routes № 211 and 233 and night bus route № 63 is located 130 meters from the investment; 600 meters to the tram stop with lines, leading to the metro in Mlocin (tram line № 2) or to the estate Vinnytsia (line № 17). The proximity of the national road № 61 provides quick access to the bridge. Maria Sklodovskaya-Curie and a large transport interchange on the left bank; The road to the centre of Warsaw by car takes about 20 minutes.   Architecture: The modern building with a sloping roof, built according to the L-shaped plan, made of a segmented building with elements of a cascade system, has four residential floors and one underground floor. The facade is made in a contrasting combination of brown and white colors. All this is complemented by high windows, covered balconies with glass balustrades and observation terraces on the roof.   Manor infrastructure: The plot is fenced, the inner territory of the house is well maintained; parking spaces have been designed for car parking in an underground multi-local garage; the occupants have storage facilities. There is a silent elevator in the entrance. The object is connected to the urban heat network.      
Residential complex JASMINOWY MOKOTOW
Residential complex JASMINOWY MOKOTOW
Warsaw, Poland
from
€158,656
Agency: NEMIGA
Jaśminowy Mokotów — is a modern, cozy residential complex, gradually built in the Warsaw district of Mokotuv. The investment has an international BREEAM certificate.   Location: The investment is located on Byala Dembu Street, in the Mokotuv district in Warsaw, in the southern part of the city. The location is distinguished by developed urban infrastructure, proximity to recreational and green areas, as well as good communication with other parts of Warsaw.   Infrastructure: In the immediate vicinity of the estate there are all urban infrastructure. In the immediate vicinity are the Carrefour Express grocery store and service points. The nearest post office is 800 metres away. Shopping center Sadyba Best Mall - in 2000 meters. The investment is located near historical and cultural sites and green areas. Arcadia Park – 1600 meters, Museum of the history of the Polish people's movement – 1700 meters, palace complex Krulikarnya – 1800 meters, monastery St. Joseph and the Church of St. St. Dominica – 1900m. Sluzhevetska Valley – 2800 meters, Sea Eye Park – 3400 meters.   Educational institutions: Nearest educational institutions: Kindergarten – 480 meters, Primary school №212. Cristina Kragelskaya – 950 meters, Kindergarten №325 and №140 – 1300 meters, Academy of journalism and sound directing – 1500 meters, Primary school №33, Primary school № 339 National air defense and integration forces – 1600 meters.   Medical institutions:   CM Dr Ozimek is nearby. There are medical rooms and pharmacies in the area.   Sports institutions: There is a sports club in the area. The distance to the sports and wellness center «Stegni» is 950 meters.   Transport interchange: The estate of Yasminova Mokotov has a good connection with the center and other parts of the city. Near the estate there is a bus stop with routes № 166, 195, 402 and 503, which also provide access to the metro station M1 Wilanowska (2000 m). The S2 high-speed highway runs 900 metres from the investment site. Access to the center of Warsaw by car through Al. Uyazdovskoye is almost 7.5 km away, and the airport is about 15 minutes away.    Architecture of the complex: The complex consists of cozy two-storey residential buildings of modern design and bright colors. The architecture of the buildings is distinguished by a simple classical form and large glazing, referring to the aesthetics of modernism. Jaśminowy Mokotów received an international certificate of the BREEAM environmental certification system at Good level, which confirms compliance with the highest construction standards.   Infrastructure of the complex: The investment site is under round-the-clock protection. The public areas include a yard, a park, alleys, pavements, greens, as well as a playground for children with toys and developing boards. The residents have underground and above-ground parking spaces. More information about the complex at our NEMIGA office. Sign up for a consultation at the link below: https://nemiga.pl  
