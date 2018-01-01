  1. Realting.com
LOKUM VISTA III B

Krakow, Poland
from
€149,402
3
Description
Params
Apartments
Address
Media
News

About the complex

Lokum Vista — is a modern complex of apartment buildings of a higher standard, gradually built, located in the Krakow district of Podguje-Duchack.

 

Location:

The complex is located in the southern part of the city, on Valerego Slavka Street, about 5.5 km from the main market square of Krakow.

 

Infrastructure:

Near the complex are restaurants, Castorama building store, church, gas station, grocery stores (Biedronka and ABC), bakery, flower shop, post office and service points. To TC Bonarka - 1600 meters. Near green areas. The non-living nature reserve Bonarka is located 600 meters away, the Technological Garden of Krakow — 1200 meters away, the park on Kozlovce and the park of the river Drvinka — 2600 meters away.

 

Educational institutions:

Nearest educational institutions: nursery «Tiger» - 150 meters, kindergarten «Chatka Malushka», public kindergarten «Rados» - 650 meters and primary school. Complex of special schools № 11 – 1100 meters, Complex of schools of general integration № 7, Complex of electrical schools № 1 – 1800 meters.

 

Medical institutions:

Near the investment there are pharmacies, orthodontists - 500 meters, CM LuxMed - 1 km, dental offices.

 

Sports institutions:

In the immediate vicinity there is a sports ground – 700 meters, fitness center – 1.2 km, swimming school for children and infants – 3 km.

 

Transport interchange:

The complex is well connected to the center and other parts of the city. Near the complex there is a bus stop Zajezdnia Wola Duchacka with routes № 174, 179, 184, 484. Tram stop Kabel (lines 3, 9, 13, 24, 50, 69) is 1700 meters. Krakow Plashuv railway station is located in 2100 meters. The center of Krakow can be reached in 10 minutes by car on Maria Konopnytsia Street. The location of the investment also allows you to comfortably travel by bike, there are bike paths nearby.

 

Architecture of the complex:

Lokum Vista – complex of residential buildings with cascade building. Buildings of different heights, from 3 to 8 floors, create a holistic and modern architecture. The facade is made in pastel tones. The modern architecture of the buildings complements the park yard with fountains, well-groomed lawns, magnolias, American roses, ground cover roses and Japanese roses.

Features

  • Security
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Comfort class
Monolithic
8
New building location
Krakow, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Shop 500 m
Transport stop 150 m
Shopping center 1 500 m

