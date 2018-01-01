  1. Realting.com
TRYBUNY LUDOW

Krakow, Poland
€184,162
2
About the complex

The Trybuny Lud complex 27 is a three-storey apartment building of residential and service function, located on the Will of Duchacka, in Podguje, in the southern part of Krakow.

 

Location:

The building is located in Krakow, at the address of Tribune Ludov str., in Podguje Dukhatsk, surrounded by low, cozy apartment buildings, about 5 km from the Old Town.

 

Infrastructure:

In the immediate vicinity of the house shop «Delikatesy» – 300 meters, restaurant – 250 meters, hairdresser – 250 meters, veterinary clinic – 600 meters, post office – 250 meters. At a distance of 1.5 km there is — TC «Bonarka City Center» with hypermarket «Ashan», bookstore «Empik», cinema «Sinema City» and store «Media Expert». Shopping Park «Zakopyanka» with wholesale store Makro Cash&Carry, hypermarket Carrefour, store DIY Castorama, furniture stores Agata and Black Red White, as well as the center of modern art Solvay is 2.5 km away. Duchacki Park is located 400 meters, ponds for fishing - 1.5 km.

 

Educational institutions:

The nearest educational centers include: kindergarten and nurseries «Academy of Mumi-trolls» — 350 meters, municipal kindergarten № 51 — 300 meters, primary school № 55, «School without barriers» – within 600 meters.

 

Medical institutions:

In the area there are pharmacies – 380 meters, cosmetology center – 130 meters, SM Lux Med, paediatric clinic, SM Aterima (Care for the elderly) – 1.5 km.

 

Sports institutions:

Near the complex there is a fitness center - 1.5 km.

 

Transport interchange:

Within a radius of 200 meters there are bus stops № 107, 164, 165, 469 and 610. Within a radius of 500 meters, at the intersection of Luzhizka and Vitos streets, there is a high-speed tram № 24 and 50. Krakow railway Bonarka station is 2 km away. Distance to exit to the 4th bypass Krakow on the expressway A4 – 3 km. The road to the center of Krakow by car takes about 10 minutes.

 

Architecture of the complex:

The building, made in a modern style, has a simple shape and has four above-ground floors and a basement. The project is distinguished by large glazing, spacious terraces. The facades are decorated in slightly muted tones.

  Security
  House leased
  Individual heating
  Fenced area
  Parking
  Elevator
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Number of floors
Number of floors
3
New building location
Krakow, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Shop 300 m
Transport stop 200 m
Kindergarten 350 m
School 600 m

