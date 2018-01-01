  1. Realting.com
Krakow, Poland
€115,390
About the complex

Illumina apartment building is located in the south-eastern part of Krakow.

 

Location of the complex:

The building was built at Erazma Jerzmanowskiego 37 (district Bezhanuv-Prokocim), almost 8 km from the historical center of Krakow. The area is residential and mostly multi-apartment and is covered by territorial development plans. The location of the complex allowed the use of various urban infrastructure, green areas, public transport and key communication arteries, allowing you to quickly get to the center of Krakow or go beyond it.

 

Infrastructure:

The building is located in close proximity to the park of Alexandria. Within a radius of about 800 meters from the complex there are supermarkets Biedronka, Lidl, Żabka, Pepco store and Rossmann pharmacy, public playgrounds, dog parks, kiosks, bistro, cafes, etc, filling stations and post office. Within a radius of about 1.5 km there is a shopping center «Kaufland-Obi» (at the intersection of Velichka and Teligi) streets, hypermarket «Karfur» and other major retail outlets, as well as cultural center «Podguje». To the TC «Bonarka City Center» with hypermarket «Ashan» and cinema «Sinema City» can be reached by car in about 8 minutes.

 

Educational institutions:

Educational centers located within a radius of 800 meters include primary school № 117, kindergarten № 150, nurseries, etc.

 

Medical institutions:

There are pharmacies and a university hospital in the area.

 

Sports institutions:

Next to the complex is the Fitness Platinium gym and the Com Com Zone swimming pool.

 

Location:

The complex is located near the exit to the streets of Velitskaya, Sviklinskaya and Teligi, and almost 1 km there is a transport hub with access to the 4th ring highway Krakow (highway A4) and the national road № 94. The center of Krakow can be reached by car in 15 minutes, and by public transport in 35 minutes (including without direct – on the tram). Bus stops are 200 metres away, tram stops are about 750 metres away.

 

Architecture of the complex:

The eight-storey building is located in a plan resembling the letter «S». The facades are made in muted shades of (light grey, graphite), added elements of light wood and glass balustrades, architecturally allocated the first floor.

 

Infrastructure of the complex:

The territory of the complex is partially fenced and equipped with a network of internal roads and footpaths. Storage facilities were allocated in the building and passenger elevators were installed. On the ground floor there are commercial and office premises. Near the building there is a ground parking, and under the building a two-level garage for more than 160 seats. The complex has amenities for people with disabilities.

Features

  • Security
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
New building location
Krakow, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Transport stop 200 m
Kindergarten 800 m
Shop 800 m
School 600 m

