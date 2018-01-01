PASLECKA 14

Paslenzka 14 in Warsaw — three-storey apartment building located in the area of Byalolenka.

Location:

The building is located in the right bank of Warsaw at Paslenzka str. 14, on the border of the residential areas of Tarkhomin and Novodvora.

Infrastructure:

The location of the building corresponds to the concept of «city 15 minutes», thanks to the proximity of Strumykova and Hanki Ordonovna streets, where the main infrastructure facilities are located, including the grocery store «Stokrotka» — 100 meters, are located, supermarket «Bedronka» — 180 meters, pizzeria – 50 meters, restaurant of French cuisine – 150 meters, shopping center Galeria pod Dizbami – 150 meters, posts – 350 meters, post office – 150 meters, church of St. Francis - 200 meters, branches of banks, self-service car - 120 meters, hairdresser - 120 meters 200 meters to the public children's playground, Irena Yarotsk Park and forest park.

Educational institutions:

Of the numerous educational institutions in the immediate vicinity of the investment object, the closest are the Polish-English art kindergarten «Acadero» — 160 meters, private kindergarten «World Conquerors» — 300 meters and primary school with integration classes № 1. 342 – 350 meters.

Medical institutions:

Next to the investment are pharmacies, dentistry - 100 meters, pediatrician - 400 meters, rehabilitation - 350 meters, clinic Medycyna Rodzinna - 1.1 km.

Sports institutions:

In the immediate vicinity there is an open gym - 150 meters, a sports ground - 160 meters, a sports center of Bialolenka - 400 meters, a fitness club, tennis courts and a horse center.

Communication:

The nearest point of communication with day bus routes № 211 and 233 and night bus route № 63 is located 130 meters from the investment; 600 meters to the tram stop with lines, leading to the metro in Mlocin (tram line № 2) or to the estate Vinnytsia (line № 17). The proximity of the national road № 61 provides quick access to the bridge. Maria Sklodovskaya-Curie and a large transport interchange on the left bank; The road to the centre of Warsaw by car takes about 20 minutes.

Architecture:

The modern building with a sloping roof, built according to the L-shaped plan, made of a segmented building with elements of a cascade system, has four residential floors and one underground floor. The facade is made in a contrasting combination of brown and white colors. All this is complemented by high windows, covered balconies with glass balustrades and observation terraces on the roof.

Manor infrastructure:

The plot is fenced, the inner territory of the house is well maintained; parking spaces have been designed for car parking in an underground multi-local garage; the occupants have storage facilities. There is a silent elevator in the entrance. The object is connected to the urban heat network.