About the complex

Husa Park complex in Warsaw – is a cozy four-storey apartment building of modern architecture, located right next to the forest, in the rapidly developing area of Warsaw.

 

Location of the complex:

The building was built at the address of Jan Gusa Street in the manor house of Dombrovka Shlachevskaya in the north-eastern, right bank of Warsaw, almost 14 km from the center of the capital. The investments are within reach of public transport and all urban infrastructure, but at the same time close to forests.

 

Infrastructure:

Next to the building are Biedronka and Selgros grocery stores. A few minutes drive, in the neighboring residential area of Novodvora, there is a shopping center «Under Dembam» and supermarket «Ashan». In the immediate vicinity there is a post office, a ATM and a hairdresser. The location of the building ensures the availability of forests. In addition, there is a river with the Vistula pier and numerous places for walks: the Lavice-Kelpinsky nature reserve, Tsipelek.

 

Educational institutions:

Nearby there are public and private nurseries and kindergartens, as well as primary schools, including: Polish-English primary school, Primary school with integration department № 342.

 

Medical institutions:

Within a radius of 2 km there are clinics of primary and specialized medicine, dentistry and pharmacy.

 

Sports institutions:

Nearby there are fitness rooms, sports tennis courts and a rope park. About 1.8 km there is a stable with horse riding places.

 

Transport interchange:

The location of the complex provides quick access to the center of Warsaw and other parts of the city. At 500 meters, at the address of Modlinskaya Street there is a bus stop «Poet sobw» routes № 511, 723, 731, 900 and N63. Modlinskaya Street, the continuation of Jagiellonian Street - the main artery of the district, part of the national road № 61 and part of the high-speed highway S8. Also in the area run trams № 2 to metro station «Mlocina» (the nearest stop «Novodvory» - 2 km).

 

Architecture of the complex:

The building under the broken roof of graphite color is built from a simple block of minimalist layout, has 4 above-ground floors and 1 underground floor. The white facades are complemented by orange elements and wood texture.

 

Infrastructure of the complex:

On a green, fenced investment territory there are 4 parking spaces for vehicles. There are 70 parking spaces in the underground garage. The building is equipped with silent elevators.

