NATURALNIE ALUZYJNA

Within the framework of the project, two houses have been built, which house 32 apartments ranging from 53.82 m2 to 59.01 m2. The ground floor rooms have spacious gardens ranging from 55 m2 to 545 m2 and terraces ranging from 12 m2 to 17 m2, and on the first floors each apartment has a balcony of 6 m2 to 10 m2. . There will be 32 ground parking spaces at the disposal of the residents.

LOCATION:

Bialolenka is distinguished by modern buildings, rich trade and service infrastructure, as well as good transport links. Most of the area is covered with green spaces – nearby there are two reserves, as well as a forest complex, numerous parks and a Vistula marina. There are many public places around the estate, such as shops, restaurants and schools.

and kindergartens, which makes it an ideal place for young people. Another great advantage is the numerous walking and cycling paths.

ADVANTAGES OF THE COMPLEX:

Eco-solutions used in investments, such as heat pumps and a photovoltaic system, provide lower fees for electricity, heating and hot water. The apartments also have underfloor heating and mechanical ventilation system with heat recovery. Thus, it is a place for everyone who dreams of a new apartment in a modern investment, unique in terms of ecology and economy.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT:

Thanks to the availability of public transport, you can find yourself on the main metro line or right in the city center in just a few minutes. Below are examples of offers for individual public transport lines:

•Stopping Dombrow Wislan (2 min walk from the complex):

· Line 511 -> metro Młociny (M1) 15 minutes.

•Stop Alusijn (4 min walk from the manor):

· Nightline N63 -> Central Station, 30 minutes.