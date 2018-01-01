  1. Realting.com
NATURALNIE ALUZYJNA

Warsaw, Poland
€160,008
About the complex

Within the framework of the project, two houses have been built, which house 32 apartments ranging from 53.82 m2 to 59.01 m2. The ground floor rooms have spacious gardens ranging from 55 m2 to 545 m2 and terraces ranging from 12 m2 to 17 m2, and on the first floors each apartment has a balcony of 6 m2 to 10 m2. . There will be 32 ground parking spaces at the disposal of the residents.

 

LOCATION:

Bialolenka is distinguished by modern buildings, rich trade and service infrastructure, as well as good transport links. Most of the area is covered with green spaces – nearby there are two reserves, as well as a forest complex, numerous parks and a Vistula marina. There are many public places around the estate, such as shops, restaurants and schools.

and kindergartens, which makes it an ideal place for young people. Another great advantage is the numerous walking and cycling paths.

 

ADVANTAGES OF THE COMPLEX:

Eco-solutions used in investments, such as heat pumps and a photovoltaic system, provide lower fees for electricity, heating and hot water. The apartments also have underfloor heating and mechanical ventilation system with heat recovery. Thus, it is a place for everyone who dreams of a new apartment in a modern investment, unique in terms of ecology and economy.

 

PUBLIC TRANSPORT:

Thanks to the availability of public transport, you can find yourself on the main metro line or right in the city center in just a few minutes. Below are examples of offers for individual public transport lines:

 

•Stopping Dombrow Wislan (2 min walk from the complex):

· Line 511 -> metro Młociny (M1) 15 minutes.

•Stop Alusijn (4 min walk from the manor):

· Nightline N63 -> Central Station, 30 minutes.

  • Security
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Economy class
Monolithic
4
New building location
Warsaw, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Transport stop 80 m
Shop 250 m
Kindergarten 500 m

Other complexes
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Poznan, Poland
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
The residential complex is located in the prestigious area of the city of Poznan, ul. Wągrowska, next to a picturesque park, near the city center. The apartments will be equipped with a modern "smart house" function, and antism protection, which is especially true in large cities. Two large parking lots - underground and terrestrial. The ability to purchase one or more parking spaces. There will be a charging station for electric vehicles on the territory of the house, and for lovers of an active lifestyle, numerous bicycle racks. In the vicinity are the most important points necessary for everyday comfortable functioning - shops, restaurants shopping centers, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, sports complexes.  Convenient access to public transport will make it easy and quick to get to any part of Poznan. The ability to purchase apartments in the black finish, as well as with turnkey decoration, with a choice of three standard packages. You can also order a finishes option for an individual design project. The conditions and procedure for acquiring this property are discussed individually. Etalon Estate Group is a direct representative of the developer, in connection with which the "one-stop-shop" system operates". An individual purchase support service for foreign citizens is provided. Our experts speak different languages. I invite you to cooperate.
Apartment building JEROZOLIMSKIE INVEST
Apartment building JEROZOLIMSKIE INVEST
Warsaw, Poland
from
€97,382
Agency: NEMIGA
Jerozolimskie Invest — is a building consisting of investment apartments and service facilities located in the central-southern part of Warsaw.   Location The apartment building is located at Aleje Jerozolimskie 216, on the territory of a residential complex located on the border of the districts of Vlohi and Ursus. It is located almost 8 km from the very center of the capital. The location of the investment allows the use of the main arteries and communication nodes of Warsaw and quick access to other parts of the city, including the airport and the main station, as well as access to urban infrastructure.   Infrastructure: Near the complex there are sports halls, hairdressers, a park with ponds Cetshev, entertainment center Raduga, skate park, parrot shop, shopping center Tesco, catering points, bank branches, pharmacies, etc, private medical clinics , business centers «Bolero» and «Astrum», supermarkets «Karfur», «Bedronka», «E. Leclerk» and «Delikatesy», TC «Skoroshe» (within a radius of 1.7 km).   Educational institutions: Within a radius of 1 kilometer there are several educational institutions - private primary school Mala School, Montessori primary school, kindergartens Entlicek Pentlicek, Gipopo, Small Pshdschool and nurseries, kindergarten № 200. The road to the airport takes almost 15 minutes. Mokotovsky Park or shopping center Galeria Mokot sob by car about 15-20min.   Architecture at home: The 4-storey residential building has a simple design, a diverse layout and is decorated in the modern style. Beige panels and extensive glazing are used in the decoration of the facade. Lighting elements were added on the facade. There is a service room on the ground floor.   Home infrastructure: On the territory around the house there are access roads, pavements and landscaping. The building has a lobby and reception, laundry self-service, restaurant, as well as concierge services and room service. Parking spaces are designed above ground and in underground two-tier parking.   Transport communication: The apartment building is located at the intersection of the streets of Tras Salomea-Volitsa, Alley on June 4, 1989 and Alley Erozolimsk. Nearby there is a transport hub with access to the S2 high-speed track. The road by car to the centre of Warsaw, as well as to Chopin Airport, takes almost 15 minutes. The railway stations Warsaw Vlohi, Warsaw Salome and Opach are within a radius of 2 km from the investment.   About apartments: The house includes 87 one-room and two-room investment apartments with an area of 21 to 60 square meters. All rooms are equipped with air conditioning. Some apartments have balconies. Completely finished and equipped premises are offered, as well as rental management services.   More information about the complex at our NEMIGA office. Sign up for a consultation at the link below: https://nemiga.pl
Residential quarter Kvartiry v novostroyke - BEZ KOMISSII
Residential quarter Kvartiry v novostroyke - BEZ KOMISSII
Warsaw, Poland
from
€91,573
Completion date: 2024
Apartments in new buildings from the Developer with the support of the Agency. The agency takes a fee for accompaniment in the selection of apartments and the preparation of documents.  1 and 2 bedroom apartments in price about $ 100 000, available in localizations: Investment completion date 2024 – 2025 Białołęka Wawer Rembertów 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in price about $ 150 000, available in localizations: Investment completion date 2024 – 2025 Białołęka Mokotów Włochy Rembertów Ursus Wawer Targówek Praga Północ Praga Połódnie Wesoła    
