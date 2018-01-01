  1. Realting.com
ECO BERENSONA

Warsaw, Poland
from
€87,831
;
3
About the complex

A cozy residential complex at Berenson Street is located in the so-called «Zelena Byalolenka», well connected with the center of Warsaw.

 

Life here is healthy, quiet and calm, which makes Bialolenka attractive for young people planning to create a family. Most of the area is covered with green spaces. The Eco Berenson residential complex uses environmentally friendly solutions that will provide lower fees for electricity, heating and hot water thanks to heat pumps and the installation of a photovoltaic system. The apartments also have underfloor heating.

 

Three-storey houses are built on wooden modular technology, safe for the environment and residents. Natural, recyclable materials are used for construction: wood, mineral wool, providing optimal thermal properties, and gypsum-fibrous plates; everything is produced on the basis of natural raw materials, using biotechnologies based on natural components; without formaldehyde, without formaldehyde, phenol and acrylic, artificial dyes and bleaches, no adhesives. This makes them practically free of emissions.

 

The construction of the estate is divided into two stages. Four buildings will be built in the first, three of them will have underground garages built according to traditional technology, as well as an entrance area, stairwells and lift mines.

 

Place for investment

Bialolenka – northern district of Warsaw, the second largest in area and characterized by the fastest development. In the northern part of the district there are estates of single-family houses, as well as high modern residential houses. The panel residential complexes in Bialolenka are still very popular: Nova Tarkhomin, Novodvory and Nove Svidra. Commercial and service infrastructure is developing in the central and southern zones, so this area has a chance to become something more than just another Warsaw «bedroom». Bialolenka — is one of the quietest areas where recreation is possible thanks to forest complexes, parks, reserves and bike paths. A convenient way to get to the city center are numerous bus routes with the ring of Novodvora, and the main arteries of the district include fragments of national roads: Modlinska Street and Tras Torunska, as well as Plohochinskaya Street.

 

Educational institutions:

In the immediate vicinity of the investment complex Eco Berensona there are 10 educational institutions. Nearest: Private kindergarten «Children's paradise» in 460 meters, Kindergarten in 480 meters, Private kindergarten Point «Garden Kids» in 480 meters.

 

Infrastructure:

The commercial and service infrastructure of the investment project Eco Berenson consists of many points. Nearby, in 350 meters there is a grocery store «Adam», in 560 meters — Pechivo Tsyastka, in 580 meters — Toad.

 

Sports institutions:

The proximity of recreation areas and sports facilities is a strong point of this place. In the immediate vicinity of the Eco Berensona investment there is a sports center of 770 meters, a sports ground/court of 920 meters and a treadmill/track of 930 meters.

Features

  • Security
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Number of floors
Number of floors
3
New building location
Warsaw, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Shop 300 m
Transport stop 200 m

