MALA OLSZYNA

Mala Olshina in Warsaw — is a cozy residential complex consisting of modern four-storey buildings, located next to the nature reserve Olshinka Grokhovsk.

Location of the complex:

The estate is located in the green part of the renovated Goclawek district in Warsaw, which is part of the Prague Poludni district, along Podolskaya Street, between the streets of Saserov and Makovskaya.

Infrastructure:

In the immediate vicinity of the estate are grocery stores Żabka - 80 meters, Biedronka - 450 meters, Auchan hypermarket, Castorama building materials warehouse and King Cross Praga shopping center - about 1.1 km away, pharmacy Rossmann - 650 meters, quest center - 800 meters, post office – 250 meters, post office – 550 meters, veterinary office – 700 meters, parking – 300 meters. Park. The forest arrays are located right behind Makovskaya Street.

Educational institutions:

Nearby there are educational institutions, including nurseries «Dactyl» and «Radosny Mlodych» in 250 meters, «Academy Malukh» — in 80 meters, kindergarten «Mis Ushatek» — in 150 meters; Within a radius of 600 meters there is a kindergarten № 331 «U Sloni Shenzara» and primary school № 374. General P. Szembek.

Medical institutions:

Near the investment there are pharmacies, clinic CM Vital – 150 meters, children's ophthalmology – 280 meters, polyclinic Styrsk 44 SZPPZLO – 450 meters, dental office – 700 meters.

Sports institutions:

In the immediate vicinity there is an indoor pool Shuvarek – 280 meters, tennis club – 370 meters, basketball court – 950 meters, bicycle paths.

Transport interchange:

Near the estate there is a bus stop «Podolsk» routes № 188 and 202. To Grokhovskaya str. 600 meters. To the center of Warsaw by car 20 minutes, to Chopin airport - 35 minutes. The distance to the railway station Warsaw Olshinka Grokhovsk with the message KM and SKM is 850 meters.

Architecture of the complex:

The complex consists of four-storey buildings with flat green roofs, built on the basis of the letter L, a simple architectural form, in a modern style. Bright facades are complemented by contrasting elements and red brick cladding. On the top floor there are observation terraces.

Infrastructure of the complex:

The complex includes a communication infrastructure and a recreation area with a children's playground and alleys with benches. The residents have 9 parking spaces on the outside parking and 152 seats in the underground garage with a wide entrance from Podolskaya Street. Public spaces and parking are under supervision. The buildings have elevators, a bicycle storage room and storage rooms.