  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Poland
  4. MALA OLSZYNA

MALA OLSZYNA

Warsaw, Poland
from
€192,519
;
4
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Mala Olshina in Warsaw — is a cozy residential complex consisting of modern four-storey buildings, located next to the nature reserve Olshinka Grokhovsk.

 

Location of the complex:

The estate is located in the green part of the renovated Goclawek district in Warsaw, which is part of the Prague Poludni district, along Podolskaya Street, between the streets of Saserov and Makovskaya.

 

Infrastructure:

In the immediate vicinity of the estate are grocery stores Żabka - 80 meters, Biedronka - 450 meters, Auchan hypermarket, Castorama building materials warehouse and King Cross Praga shopping center - about 1.1 km away, pharmacy Rossmann - 650 meters, quest center - 800 meters, post office – 250 meters, post office – 550 meters, veterinary office – 700 meters, parking – 300 meters. Park. The forest arrays are located right behind Makovskaya Street.

 

Educational institutions:

Nearby there are educational institutions, including nurseries «Dactyl» and «Radosny Mlodych» in 250 meters, «Academy Malukh» — in 80 meters, kindergarten «Mis Ushatek» — in 150 meters; Within a radius of 600 meters there is a kindergarten № 331 «U Sloni Shenzara» and primary school № 374. General P. Szembek.

 

Medical institutions:

Near the investment there are pharmacies, clinic CM Vital – 150 meters, children's ophthalmology – 280 meters, polyclinic Styrsk 44 SZPPZLO – 450 meters, dental office – 700 meters.

 

Sports institutions:

In the immediate vicinity there is an indoor pool Shuvarek – 280 meters, tennis club – 370 meters, basketball court – 950 meters, bicycle paths.

 

Transport interchange:

Near the estate there is a bus stop «Podolsk» routes № 188 and 202. To Grokhovskaya str. 600 meters. To the center of Warsaw by car 20 minutes, to Chopin airport - 35 minutes. The distance to the railway station Warsaw Olshinka Grokhovsk with the message KM and SKM is 850 meters.

 

Architecture of the complex:

The complex consists of four-storey buildings with flat green roofs, built on the basis of the letter L, a simple architectural form, in a modern style. Bright facades are complemented by contrasting elements and red brick cladding. On the top floor there are observation terraces.

 

Infrastructure of the complex:

The complex includes a communication infrastructure and a recreation area with a children's playground and alleys with benches. The residents have 9 parking spaces on the outside parking and 152 seats in the underground garage with a wide entrance from Podolskaya Street. Public spaces and parking are under supervision. The buildings have elevators, a bicycle storage room and storage rooms.

Features

  • Security
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Warsaw, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Kindergarten 100 m
Transport stop 400 m
Shop 300 m
School 900 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex HOLM HOUSE
Warsaw, Poland
from
€228,821
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Poznan, Poland
from
€70,950
Residential quarter Kupi kvartiru v gorode Drakona nad Visloy
Krakow, Poland
from
€157,000
Residential complex DOMANIEWSKA 24
Warsaw, Poland
from
€247,127
Residential quarter Pod investiciyu i dlya sobstvennogo prozhivaniya
Poznan, Poland
from
€77,176
You are viewing
MALA OLSZYNA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€192,519
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex GRZYBOWSKA
Residential complex GRZYBOWSKA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€231,471
Agency: NEMIGA
  The investment of Grzybowska is a prestigious 16-storey building with 232 1-, 2-and 3-room apartments with an area of 31 to 81 m². The object is distinguished by a large panoramic glazing, providing both sufficient sunlight inside and a beautiful view of the surrounding area. The residents have three underground floors with parking spaces. The investment is located on the Will, near the metro station «Rondo ONZ», Saxon Garden and Zlotys Terraces, as well as all necessary infrastructure of catering, service, trade, entertainment and education.   Infrastructure: •World Park (5 minutes walk) •Sventokshi Park, Palace of Culture and Science (12 minutes on foot) •Saki Garden (12 min walk) •Metro station «Rondo ONZ» (6 minutes walk) •Warsaw Central« Railway Station »Warsaw (15 minutes walk) •Bedronka (1 minute walk) •Evil Taras, Multikino (12 minutes walk) Transport interchange: •1.4km to the centre 2 •min. walk to the bus stop •6 min. walk to the tram stop •7 min. walk to metro station •Center access: 5 minutes by car   Important points in the investment sphere:   •Elementary school (39m, 1 minute walk) •Swimming pool (43m, 1 minute walk) •Veterinary (86m, 2 min walk) •Bus stop (116m, 2 minutes walk) •Bakery (109m, 2 min walk) •Shop: Thigh (100m, 2 minutes walk) •Pharmacy (111m, 2 minutes walk) •Children's garden (156 meters, 3 minutes on foot) •Restaurant (221m, 3 minutes walk) •Cafe (264m, 4 min walk) •Tram stop (439m, 6 min walk) •Post office (494m, 7 min walk) •Metro station (522m, 7 minutes walk) •Park (614m, 8 min walk) •Gym (697m, 9 min walk) •Doctor (835m, 11 min walk) •Evil Taras (985m, 13 minutes walk)
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Poznan, Poland
from
€73,167
Completion date: 2024
A modern residential complex, in a quiet and green part of Poznan. It will be put into operation in the first quarter of 2024. Located in the area of ul. Selawy in the Naramovice area, near the Zhuravinets nature reserve in the vicinity of the Varta River. The center of Poznan is only 15 minutes by car, there is a tram stop nearby, and shops and outlets are located within a radius of several hundred meters from the residential complex. An additional advantage is the proximity of schools and kindergartens. Comfortable apartments ranging from 30 to 90 m.2 with balconies ( 2-5 floors ) or terraces on the lower floors.  The ability to purchase apartments in the black finish, as well as with turnkey decoration, with a choice of three standard packages. You can also order a finishes option for an individual design project. The house has underground parking. The ability to purchase one or more parking spaces.
Apartment building JEROZOLIMSKIE INVEST
Apartment building JEROZOLIMSKIE INVEST
Warsaw, Poland
from
€97,559
Agency: NEMIGA
Jerozolimskie Invest — is a building consisting of investment apartments and service facilities located in the central-southern part of Warsaw.   Location The apartment building is located at Aleje Jerozolimskie 216, on the territory of a residential complex located on the border of the districts of Vlohi and Ursus. It is located almost 8 km from the very center of the capital. The location of the investment allows the use of the main arteries and communication nodes of Warsaw and quick access to other parts of the city, including the airport and the main station, as well as access to urban infrastructure.   Infrastructure: Near the complex there are sports halls, hairdressers, a park with ponds Cetshev, entertainment center Raduga, skate park, parrot shop, shopping center Tesco, catering points, bank branches, pharmacies, etc, private medical clinics , business centers «Bolero» and «Astrum», supermarkets «Karfur», «Bedronka», «E. Leclerk» and «Delikatesy», TC «Skoroshe» (within a radius of 1.7 km).   Educational institutions: Within a radius of 1 kilometer there are several educational institutions - private primary school Mala School, Montessori primary school, kindergartens Entlicek Pentlicek, Gipopo, Small Pshdschool and nurseries, kindergarten № 200. The road to the airport takes almost 15 minutes. Mokotovsky Park or shopping center Galeria Mokot sob by car about 15-20min.   Architecture at home: The 4-storey residential building has a simple design, a diverse layout and is decorated in the modern style. Beige panels and extensive glazing are used in the decoration of the facade. Lighting elements were added on the facade. There is a service room on the ground floor.   Home infrastructure: On the territory around the house there are access roads, pavements and landscaping. The building has a lobby and reception, laundry self-service, restaurant, as well as concierge services and room service. Parking spaces are designed above ground and in underground two-tier parking.   Transport communication: The apartment building is located at the intersection of the streets of Tras Salomea-Volitsa, Alley on June 4, 1989 and Alley Erozolimsk. Nearby there is a transport hub with access to the S2 high-speed track. The road by car to the centre of Warsaw, as well as to Chopin Airport, takes almost 15 minutes. The railway stations Warsaw Vlohi, Warsaw Salome and Opach are within a radius of 2 km from the investment.   About apartments: The house includes 87 one-room and two-room investment apartments with an area of 21 to 60 square meters. All rooms are equipped with air conditioning. Some apartments have balconies. Completely finished and equipped premises are offered, as well as rental management services.   More information about the complex at our NEMIGA office. Sign up for a consultation at the link below: https://nemiga.pl
Realting.com
Go