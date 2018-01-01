  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Poland
  4. APARTAMENTY NOWY MARYSIN

APARTAMENTY NOWY MARYSIN

Warsaw, Poland
from
€154,877
;
3
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

Features

  • Security
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Number of floors
Number of floors
5
New building location
Warsaw, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Shop 200 m
Kindergarten 600 m
Transport stop 400 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex GRZYBOWSKA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€231,301
Residential complex HOLM HOUSE
Warsaw, Poland
from
€228,653
Residential complex OSIEDLE BLUSZCZANSKA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€197,793
Residential quarter Kvartiry v novostroyke - BEZ KOMISSII
Warsaw, Poland
from
€91,672
Apartment building OSIEDLE KONDRATOWICZA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€299,287
You are viewing
APARTAMENTY NOWY MARYSIN
Warsaw, Poland
from
€154,877
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Poznan, Poland
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
The residential complex is located in the prestigious area of the city of Poznan, ul. Wągrowska, next to a picturesque park, near the city center. The apartments will be equipped with a modern "smart house" function, and antism protection, which is especially true in large cities. Two large parking lots - underground and terrestrial. The ability to purchase one or more parking spaces. There will be a charging station for electric vehicles on the territory of the house, and for lovers of an active lifestyle, numerous bicycle racks. In the vicinity are the most important points necessary for everyday comfortable functioning - shops, restaurants shopping centers, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, sports complexes.  Convenient access to public transport will make it easy and quick to get to any part of Poznan. The ability to purchase apartments in the black finish, as well as with turnkey decoration, with a choice of three standard packages. You can also order a finishes option for an individual design project. The conditions and procedure for acquiring this property are discussed individually. Etalon Estate Group is a direct representative of the developer, in connection with which the "one-stop-shop" system operates". An individual purchase support service for foreign citizens is provided. Our experts speak different languages. I invite you to cooperate.
Apartment building RYTM KABATY
Apartment building RYTM KABATY
Warsaw, Poland
from
€205,725
Area 45–101 m²
3 properties 3
Agency: NEMIGA
Rytm apartments in Kabatah – is a comfortable complex in one of the best residential areas of Warsaw.   This is a unique place where you will stay in harmony with nature and find the desired peace, living closer to the forest and at the same time enjoying all the advantages of the city, in an area full of amenities. Here it is easier to listen to yourself, in a quiet enclave, but so close to urban life.   Rytm will live up to your expectations with a thoughtful design that combines the best modern trends in architecture with the intimate, countryside atmosphere of Kabat.   This is an amazing, lightweight and open form of a building raised on columns, with unique features that will take care of you and your neighbors: a shared roof terrace and a linear garden with areas for recreation and sports, filling the entire first floor. Discover the benefits of investments that combine modernity and ergonomics with convenient amenities and unique solutions that increase the comfort of life.   The rhythm is located in the heart of Kabata, near the intersection of Al. KEN and Vovozova str., next to the metro station «Kabaty».   This is one of the most profitable places in the area of – view of the forest and the city as in the palm. You will easily fall in love with this place for how it restores balance in your life and takes care of all your needs every day.   Ursyniv, located in the south of Warsaw, ranks third among the largest districts of the capital, both in terms of area and number of inhabitants. The area of about 44 km2 is home to about 148,000 people, but the area is not crowded. This is facilitated by the presence of natural landscape spaces: Kabatsky forest reserve and post-glacial Imelinsky lake, as well as urban greenery such as Roman Kozlovsky Park, Gucin Gai and the Botanical Garden of the Polish Academy of Sciences. Ursynuv – is the largest concentration of residential complexes in the capital, but the building is heterogeneous. Block residential complexes predominate, in Mochidlo and Ursynov West there are estates of single-family houses, and in Volice there are houses that are old suburban buildings. In the area there are hippods, Ursynuv-Arena and Park of Culture in Povsin. It is possible to get to the Middle East by metro, the main arteries of which are: Al. KEN, Al. Jana Anodiy Rodovich or Pulavskaya Street.   Communication:   The main axis of Ursynuva – Al. KEN and other important arteries: Al. Jana Anodiy Rodovich and the following streets: Pulavskaya, Novoursinovskaya and Dolina Slutsk. There are 5 metro stations in the area, which are the main means of communication with the city center. In addition, in Ursynov there are buses that provide access to the Medium or metro stops.   Future residents of the investment complex Rytm Apartments in Kabata will be able to take advantage of an extensive network of transport links. The nearest communication point – Kabata – is located 420 meters from the apartments «Ritm on Kabata Invest».   Education:   Residents can benefit from a rich educational offer. In the immediate vicinity of the investment «Apartment Rhythm on Kabatah» there are 48 educational institutions. Nearest: Hulahup in 170 meters, Kindergarten with integration departments № 394 in 190 meters, Kindergarten in 210 meters.   Medical assistance A big advantage of investing in «Ritm» apartments in Kabata is the proximity of medical centers. Access to medical care is provided nearby: Dental office in 190 meters, Orthopaedics prof. Andrzej Lesyak in 200 meters, the family of Radzeevskikh in 260 meters.   Commercial and service infrastructure of the investment complex «Apartment Rhythm on Kabat» consists of many points. Nearby, in 140 meters - Zabka, in 170 meters - craft waffles Irena, in 180 meters - Vareniki grandmother Marysi.   Sport: The proximity of recreation areas and sports facilities is a strong point of this place. In the immediate vicinity of the investment «Apartment Rhythm on Kabat» is a field/platform of 250 meters, a field/platform of 370 meters and a field/platform of 380 meters.
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Poznan, Poland
from
€70,898
Completion date: 2023
Poznań, 124 mieszkania w 3 nowoczesnych pięciokondygnacyjnych budynkach. Mieszkania o powierzchniach od 26 do 105 m2. Apartamenty będą miały zróżnicowaną strukturę:  Kompaktowe kawalerki idealne dla młodych,  2 i 3-pokojowe mieszkania świetne dla rodzin,  4-pokojowe apartamenty z możliwością wydzielenia kolejnego pomieszczenia,  5-pokojowy apartament z antresolą. Tel.
Realting.com
Go