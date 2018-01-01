PARK SKANDYNAWIA 4

Warsaw, Poland

from €212,716

46–130 m² 10

Completion date: 2024

Investment description About investments: Solen Kabaty — is a modern high-standard residential complex located in the Warsaw district of Ursynuv. Location: The complex is built on Rybaltuv Street in the area of Ursynuv Warsaw (district Kabata). It is located near the southern border of Warsaw and the Kabatsky Forest. Nearby there are key roads that provide quick access to strategically important points of the city. Infrastructure: In the immediate vicinity of the complex are: supermarkets Żabka, Lidl and Carrefour Express, Rossmann pharmacy, numerous universal shops, cafes, restaurants and bistro, pachcomats, bank points, beauty salons and hairdressers, etc, mochidelko Park and Motyki Park. The shopping center of Ursynuv with the hypermarket of Ashan is located about 3 km from the investment. Education: The following educational centers are located in the area: therapeutic kindergarten «Effectis», kindergarten №412, private primary school №47. R. Schumann of Primus Foundation, private elementary school Active School. Medical assistance: Next to the investment are medical centers such as the medical center «Medic», the center of the ultrasound «Kabata Omed», Medical Group «Vertimed+», medical center «Innova-Med», clinic of NZOZ and others. Sport: Near the complex are: studio Satya yoga, swimming pool Aqua Spa Kabaty, sports grounds, school of martial arts and cross-vorkata «Gladiator», Ursynovsky sports and recreation center with swimming pool «Akva Relax», as well as a skate park in the park on Bazantarni Street. Moreover, the proximity of the vast green areas allows you to play sports in the open air. Communication: At 350 meters from the investment there are bus stops of routes № 179 and № 504. Metro station M1 «Kabaty» is 1 km away. The road by public transport to the very centre of Warsaw takes almost 40 minutes. The road by car takes almost half an hour (on Pulavskaya Street or on the S79) road. Architecture: The four-storey modernist block of incorrect layout is made according to a higher standard. Panoramic wooden windows were made and decorative elements were added. In the color range of the facade is dominated by light shades – white, woody, beige. Manor infrastructure: The investment includes a common recreation area with an outdoor gym, a children's playground and bike racks. There is underground parking for car parking. The residential building also has passenger elevators and storage rooms, and on the ground floor there is a representative lobby with a reception. The complex is suitable for people with disabilities. About apartments: Apartments with a layout of 2 to 5 rooms are complemented by additional space in the form of balconies, terraces or gardens. The area of the premises varies from 44 to 129 square meters. Apartments are sold in the developer standard or with «turnkey» finishing. About developer: The complex is built by the international development company Skanska from Sweden, founded in 1887. The company is a member of the Polish Association of development companies and has been continuously operating in the country since 2000, implementing projects of housing, office, service and communal development. Has many industry awards.