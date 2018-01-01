The investment of Skaryszewska 11 will consist of 41 spacious apartments with a beautiful design, located in an updated apartment building in Kamionek, Prague. The apartment building was built in 1936, and its simple minimalist form refers to the flow of functionalism and modernism popular in the 1920s and 1930s. The reconstructed building will have premises ranging from 23 to 63 sq.m, from 1 to 3 rooms. Most of them will be equipped with a balcony with two or three-barrel windows. In addition, the interiors of the apartments will refer to the strict minimalist style of a profitable house, and the ceilings of almost 3 meters will create the impression of space.
Important points in the investment sphere:
•Tram stop (213m, 3 minutes walk)
•Restaurant (221m, 3 minutes walk)
•Bus stop (335m, 5 min walk)
•Railway station (429m, 6 min walk)
•SCM station (429m, 6 minutes walk)
•Pharmacy (480m, 7 min walk)
•Shop: Thigh (540m, 8 minutes walk)
•Doctor (546m, 8 min walk)
•Post office (582m, 9 min walk)
•Metro station (573m, 9 min walk)
•Bakery (657m, 9 min walk)
•Planned Metro Station (668m, 10 minutes walk)
•Veterinary (782m, 11 min walk)
•Higher School (849m, 12 min walk)
•Gym (980m, 14 min walk)
