  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Poland
  4. SKARYSZEWSKA

SKARYSZEWSKA

Warsaw, Poland
from
€145,318
;
2
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The investment of Skaryszewska 11 will consist of 41 spacious apartments with a beautiful design, located in an updated apartment building in Kamionek, Prague. The apartment building was built in 1936, and its simple minimalist form refers to the flow of functionalism and modernism popular in the 1920s and 1930s. The reconstructed building will have premises ranging from 23 to 63 sq.m, from 1 to 3 rooms. Most of them will be equipped with a balcony with two or three-barrel windows. In addition, the interiors of the apartments will refer to the strict minimalist style of a profitable house, and the ceilings of almost 3 meters will create the impression of space.

 

Infrastructure:

•Kamenkovskoye Lake and Skaryshevsky Park. Ignace Jan Paderewski (10 minutes walk)

•Old Town (11 minutes by tram)

•Tram stop (5 minutes walk)

•store «Frog» (3 minutes on foot);

•Bedronka (7 min walk)

•Gallery Vilenska (4 minutes by car)

•Dworzec Wileński Metro Station, SKM Station, Dworzec Wschodni (8 minutes walk)

•Soho Factory Complex (10 minutes by car)

 

Location:

•3 min. walk to the tram stop

•5 min. walk to the bus stop

•6 min. walk to the train station

•Center access: 13 minutes by car

 

Important points in the investment sphere:

•Tram stop (213m, 3 minutes walk)

•Restaurant (221m, 3 minutes walk)

•Bus stop (335m, 5 min walk)

•Railway station (429m, 6 min walk)

•SCM station (429m, 6 minutes walk)

•Pharmacy (480m, 7 min walk)

•Shop: Thigh (540m, 8 minutes walk)

•Doctor (546m, 8 min walk)

•Post office (582m, 9 min walk)

•Metro station (573m, 9 min walk)

•Bakery (657m, 9 min walk)

•Planned Metro Station (668m, 10 minutes walk)

•Veterinary (782m, 11 min walk)

•Higher School (849m, 12 min walk)

•Gym (980m, 14 min walk)

Features

  • Security
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Number of floors
Number of floors
5
New building location
Warsaw, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Underground 500 m
Kindergarten 200 m
Transport stop 100 m
Shop 100 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Poznan, Poland
from
€70,898
Residential complex DOMANIEWSKA 24
Warsaw, Poland
from
€246,945
Residential complex Solen Kabaty
Warsaw, Poland
from
€212,716
Residential complex OSIEDLE PRZY KAMPINOSIE
Warsaw, Poland
from
€129,407
Residential quarter Kvartiry v novostroyke - BEZ KOMISSII
Warsaw, Poland
from
€91,672
You are viewing
SKARYSZEWSKA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€145,318
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex HOLM HOUSE
Residential complex HOLM HOUSE
Warsaw, Poland
from
€228,653
Agency: NEMIGA
The apartment complex Holm House is built in stages, located in the Mokotuv district in Warsaw and certified by BREEAM.   Location: The complex is located on Mariana Zdzekhovsky Street, in the Mokotuv area. The distance to the center of Warsaw is almost 5 kilometers. In the immediate vicinity of the investment site there are urban infrastructure, numerous educational institutions, green and recreational areas, public transport stops.   Infrastructure: Near the estate there are petrol stations, bank branches, pizzerias, restaurants, cafes, church, post office and shopping center Galeria Mokot.   Nearest grocery stores: Biedronka (700 m), Lidl (1100 m), Carrefour (1000 m). The complex is located in close proximity to the vast green areas and recreation areas. The area named after AK Group «Granat» is located 1100 meters, Arkady Park — in 1700 meters, water park «Warsaw» and park «Warsaw » in 1700 meters. General Gustav Orlich-Dresser with a children's playground – 1900 meters, up to pl. Olga and Andrzej Malkovsky – 2100 meters.   Educational institutions: There are educational facilities, including kindergarten №330 (650 m), XLIX secondary school with bilingual office. Johann Wolfgang Goethe School (900 m), Elementary School № 119 3rd Berlin infantry regiment and University of Lazar (1200 m), horticultural technical school at school complex № 39,  Social primary school № 14, XXVIII Jan Kohanovsky High School and Kindergarten № 4 (2100 m).   Medical institutions: Near the complex there are pharmacies, private medical clinics and SM Vimed.   Sports institutions: Nearby there is a water park «Warsaw», skate park, skating rink, sports grounds and fitness halls.   Transport interchange: The investment has a very convenient location. Near the complex there is a bus stop (lines N36, 174), 900 meters – metro station M1 Wilanowska, and 1100 meters – tram stop lines 4, 10, 14, 31, 35. The complex is located near Al. Vilyanovskaya, which leads to the exit to DC 2 and makes it easy to get by car to other parts of Warsaw.   Architecture of the complex: The buildings of the Holm House estate are designed in a modern minimalist style, have a cascade layout and a height of 8 to 11 floors. Metal, glass balconies and large windows are part of the architectural solution of the facade.   Infrastructure of the complex: The area of the complex is closed and is under round-the-clock protection. The residents have a children's playground, a green yard, silent elevators, a bike room, a bike park (as well as ground and underground parking spaces. On the first floor of the shopping and service premises.   More information about the complex at our NEMIGA office. Sign up for a consultation at the link below: https://nemiga.pl
Residential quarter Аpartments from the Developer - No tax PCC
Residential quarter Аpartments from the Developer - No tax PCC
Warsaw, Poland
from
€100,000
Completion date: 2024
We invite you to purchase apartments from the Developer with аccompanied by a Realtor – No commission and tax PCC ! Available apartments in Warsaw with a deadline: Updated November 2023 Targówek - only 2 finished apartments of 55 m2 left – price from 11500 / m2 Białołęka, ul. Ceramiczna – one finished apartment of 71.93 m2 available – price PLN 14300 / m2  Praga Północ, ul. Jagielońska – 900 m2 from Ronda Starzyńskiego - Completion 4Q quarter 2024 - Prices from 14 000 zł./m2- the smallest apartment available in this location is 53 m2. Ursus, ul. Ryzowa – rent 4Q 2024 – prices from PLN 13,500 / m2 Włochy at Al. Jerozolimskie – delivery 4Q 2024 – prices from Ursus, ul. Ryzowa – rent 4Q 2024 – prices from PLN 13,500 / m2 Włochy at Al. Jerozolimskie – delivery 4Q 2024 – prices from Włochy, ul. Równoległa - delivery 4Q 2024 – prices from 14 000 PLN/m2 Bemowo, ul. Lazurowa – delivery 4Q2024 – only a few apartments left, 60 -80 m2 Mokotów, ul. Białej Koniczyny -1 Q2024 - od 18 000 PLN/m2 – no small apartments, from 100 meters and above available. In-house investment in Mokotów Bielany, ul. Literacka – delivery 4Q2024 – prices Wawer – delivery 4Q2024 – prices from PLN 13500/m2 I invite you to buy! Prices will not be lower if you want to invest in Warsaw - this is the last point! 
Residential complex APARTAMENTY LUDWIKI
Residential complex APARTAMENTY LUDWIKI
Warsaw, Poland
from
€348,813
Agency: NEMIGA
Apartamenty Ludwiki is a high-class residential complex located on the Will, in the west-central part of Warsaw.   Location: The complex is located at Ludwiki str. 4A, in the administrative district of Chiste, belonging to the area of Will. The distance from the Warsaw Middle East is almost 3 km. The location of the investment allows you to use the main highways of the city and public transport.   Infrastructure of the complex: In the vicinity of the complex there are numerous service points, local offices, offices, cultural centers, churches, restaurants, cafes and bars, pharmacies, general stores, supermarkets Żabka and Frac, shopping center Pasaż Wolski, etc, hairdressers and beauty salons. In this area there are extensive parks - Mochidlo and Edward Shimansky.   Educational institutions: Near the complex there is kindergarten №74 and primary school №139. L. Vavzhinskaya, School complex № 117, XXXIII bilingual secondary school. Catholic educational complex Nikolay Copernicus. Petr Skarga.   Medical institutions: The health facilities located next to the complex include the Regional Infectious Hospital of the PZOZ, the Volsky Hospital. Dr. Anna Gostynskaya, Institute of mother and child, private medical offices, children's clinic Arka, Kaspzhak Medical Center.   Sports institutions: Near the complex there are sports facilities such as the fitness center Zdrofit, the gym Total Fitness Wola, tennis courts «Agafya», swimming pool OSiR Delfin, yoga studios and personal trainings.   Transport interchange: Communication arteries located next to the complex include the streets of Plock, Volsk, Marcin Kaspzhak and the Alley of Primas Thousand. The road to the centre of Warsaw by car takes almost 10 minutes. Within a radius of up to 500 meters is the M2 Płocka metro station, bus and tram stops, as well as the Warsaw-Will railway station serving the S3 and R90 trains.   Architecture of the complex: The complex consists of cascade buildings of different floors – from 3 to 8 floors. They are made in a simple form and decorated in a modern style. The facade decoration combines shades of white, graphite and natural wood, there is extensive glazing.   Infrastructure of the complex: The estate is closed, controlled and guarded. The territory provides a recreation area in the courtyard, a children's playground, landscaping and ground parking spaces. The buildings will have storage facilities, bicycle rooms, underground parking with electric vehicle charging stations. On the first floors there are commercial and office premises, as well as pachcomats. The investment is equipped with facilities for people with disabilities.   About apartments: Apartments with a layout of 1 to 5 rooms have an area of 26 to 133 square meters. They are equipped with anti-smog filters, anti-hacking doors, soundproof windows and video intercoms, as well as additional rooms in the form of balconies. Terraces, loggias or gardens (na ground floor). More information about the complex at our NEMIGA office. Sign up for a consultation at the link below: https://nemiga.pl  
Realting.com
Go