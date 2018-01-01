OSIEDLE PRZY KAMPINOSIE

2- and 3-room apartments ranging from 42 m2 to 66 m2 priced from PLN 556,116 from the developer Batorego 4 Sp. z o.o. Residential complex "Przy Kampinosie" consists of low buildings, decorated in light, muted colors. The offer includes functional apartments of various layouts and sizes: apartments on the ground floor have gardens, and apartments on the upper floors – balconies. The complex includes surface parking spaces and numerous green areas. In addition, the investment is located in close proximity to the Kampinos National Park, where residents will be able to go hiking or cycling.
Location:
•Opalen-Urocisko (12 minutes walk)
•Kampinos National Park (5 minutes walk)
•Bus stop (7 minutes walk)
•Netto grocery store (8 minutes walk)
•Galeria Młociny, Multikino (11 minutes by car)
Transportation interchange:
•11.4 km to center
&bulll;7 min. walk to the bus stop
&bulll;7 min. by car to the tram stop
•access to the center: 21 minutes by car
•Restaurant (449 m, 6 min walk)
•Bus stop (517 m, 7 min walk)
|Shopping center
|1 500 m
|Transport stop
|500 m
|Kindergarten
|200 m
|Shop
|200 m