High-class residential complex Warszawa Wola is located on the Will, near the center of Warsaw.

Location:

The complex is located on Koleeva Street, in the administrative district of Chiste, belonging to the Will district in Warsaw. The distance from Defilad Square is almost 2 km. This location allows you to use the main highways of the city and public transport.

Infrastructure of the complex:

In the immediate vicinity - within a radius of up to 500 meters in a straight line, there are infrastructure facilities such as numerous restaurants, cafes and bars, music clubs, local museums, various specialized shops, etc, food supermarkets «Zhabka» and «Bedronka», Polish Post, office, business and conference centers. Trade passage Towarowa 22 is 850 meters away, and the large shopping and service center Złote Tarasy is 2 km away. The nearest urban green areas are Aloiza Pavleka Square and West Park.

Educational institutions:

Within a radius of 2 km from the complex there are educational institutions such as primary school №387. Sarah Shereguv, primary school № 97 L. Kruchkovsky, kindergarten «Norland Koleeva», kindergartens № 62 and № 61.

Medical institutions:

The medical centres located in the area include the Volski Hospital. Dr. Anna Gostynska, Medicover medical center, primary health care clinics for children and adults and numerous pharmacies.

Sports institutions:

Near the complex there are sports facilities such as golf center, OSiR swimming pool, Zdrofit fitness center, inter-school sports center and various specialized sports schools.

Transport interchange:

The complex is located near the intersection of Prosta and Tovarova streets. Nearby there is also an exit to the Alley of Erozolimsky. To the center of Warsaw (area Defilad) by car can be reached in almost 7 minutes. Within a radius of 800 meters is the M2 metro station Rondo Daszyńskiego and the Warszawa Główna railway station. There are bus and tram stops 500 metres away, as well as a city bike station.

Architecture of the complex:

The complex is built on a cascade system and has a height of 5 to 8 floors. Stylistically, this applies to the concept of Scandinavian architecture. The facades are white, with the addition of graphite-colored elements. Public premises are finished at a high level. The architectural project was prepared by Kuryłowicz & Associates.

Manor infrastructure

The investments are controlled and include a private park with small architectural elements, a playground and an outdoor gym, as well as amenities such as bike racks, and, underground garage with electric vehicle charging station, storage and bicycle room. The investment is equipped with facilities for people with disabilities. On the first floor of the building there are commercial and office premises.

About apartments:

Apartments with a layout of 1 to 5 rooms have an area of 26 to 116 sq.m. and a ceiling height of 2.75 to 3.5 meters. The apartments are equipped with a system of «umny house» and filters against resins. The apartments have balconies, loggias or terraces. It is possible to combine premises and change the internal design of apartments, as well as additional packages of finishing services.