The investment of Grzybowska is a prestigious 16-storey building with 232 1-, 2-and 3-room apartments with an area of 31 to 81 m². The object is distinguished by a large panoramic glazing, providing both sufficient sunlight inside and a beautiful view of the surrounding area. The residents have three underground floors with parking spaces. The investment is located on the Will, near the metro station «Rondo ONZ», Saxon Garden and Zlotys Terraces, as well as all necessary infrastructure of catering, service, trade, entertainment and education.
Infrastructure:
•World Park (5 minutes walk)
•Sventokshi Park, Palace of Culture and Science (12 minutes on foot)
•Saki Garden (12 min walk)
•Metro station «Rondo ONZ» (6 minutes walk)
•Warsaw Central« Railway Station »Warsaw (15 minutes walk)
•Bedronka (1 minute walk)
•Evil Taras, Multikino (12 minutes walk)
Transport interchange:
•1.4km to the centre
2 •min. walk to the bus stop
•6 min. walk to the tram stop
•7 min. walk to metro station
•Center access: 5 minutes by car
Important points in the investment sphere:
•Elementary school (39m, 1 minute walk)
•Swimming pool (43m, 1 minute walk)
•Veterinary (86m, 2 min walk)
•Bus stop (116m, 2 minutes walk)
•Bakery (109m, 2 min walk)
•Shop: Thigh (100m, 2 minutes walk)
•Pharmacy (111m, 2 minutes walk)
•Children's garden (156 meters, 3 minutes on foot)
•Restaurant (221m, 3 minutes walk)
•Cafe (264m, 4 min walk)
•Tram stop (439m, 6 min walk)
•Post office (494m, 7 min walk)
•Metro station (522m, 7 minutes walk)
•Park (614m, 8 min walk)
•Gym (697m, 9 min walk)
•Doctor (835m, 11 min walk)
•Evil Taras (985m, 13 minutes walk)
|Shop
|50 m
|Underground
|500 m
|Kindergarten
|100 m
|Shopping center
|900 m