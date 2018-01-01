GRZYBOWSKA

Warsaw, Poland

from €205,725

45–101 m² 3

Rytm apartments in Kabatah – is a comfortable complex in one of the best residential areas of Warsaw. This is a unique place where you will stay in harmony with nature and find the desired peace, living closer to the forest and at the same time enjoying all the advantages of the city, in an area full of amenities. Here it is easier to listen to yourself, in a quiet enclave, but so close to urban life. Rytm will live up to your expectations with a thoughtful design that combines the best modern trends in architecture with the intimate, countryside atmosphere of Kabat. This is an amazing, lightweight and open form of a building raised on columns, with unique features that will take care of you and your neighbors: a shared roof terrace and a linear garden with areas for recreation and sports, filling the entire first floor. Discover the benefits of investments that combine modernity and ergonomics with convenient amenities and unique solutions that increase the comfort of life. The rhythm is located in the heart of Kabata, near the intersection of Al. KEN and Vovozova str., next to the metro station «Kabaty». This is one of the most profitable places in the area of – view of the forest and the city as in the palm. You will easily fall in love with this place for how it restores balance in your life and takes care of all your needs every day. Ursyniv, located in the south of Warsaw, ranks third among the largest districts of the capital, both in terms of area and number of inhabitants. The area of about 44 km2 is home to about 148,000 people, but the area is not crowded. This is facilitated by the presence of natural landscape spaces: Kabatsky forest reserve and post-glacial Imelinsky lake, as well as urban greenery such as Roman Kozlovsky Park, Gucin Gai and the Botanical Garden of the Polish Academy of Sciences. Ursynuv – is the largest concentration of residential complexes in the capital, but the building is heterogeneous. Block residential complexes predominate, in Mochidlo and Ursynov West there are estates of single-family houses, and in Volice there are houses that are old suburban buildings. In the area there are hippods, Ursynuv-Arena and Park of Culture in Povsin. It is possible to get to the Middle East by metro, the main arteries of which are: Al. KEN, Al. Jana Anodiy Rodovich or Pulavskaya Street. Communication: The main axis of Ursynuva – Al. KEN and other important arteries: Al. Jana Anodiy Rodovich and the following streets: Pulavskaya, Novoursinovskaya and Dolina Slutsk. There are 5 metro stations in the area, which are the main means of communication with the city center. In addition, in Ursynov there are buses that provide access to the Medium or metro stops. Future residents of the investment complex Rytm Apartments in Kabata will be able to take advantage of an extensive network of transport links. The nearest communication point – Kabata – is located 420 meters from the apartments «Ritm on Kabata Invest». Education: Residents can benefit from a rich educational offer. In the immediate vicinity of the investment «Apartment Rhythm on Kabatah» there are 48 educational institutions. Nearest: Hulahup in 170 meters, Kindergarten with integration departments № 394 in 190 meters, Kindergarten in 210 meters. Medical assistance A big advantage of investing in «Ritm» apartments in Kabata is the proximity of medical centers. Access to medical care is provided nearby: Dental office in 190 meters, Orthopaedics prof. Andrzej Lesyak in 200 meters, the family of Radzeevskikh in 260 meters. Commercial and service infrastructure of the investment complex «Apartment Rhythm on Kabat» consists of many points. Nearby, in 140 meters - Zabka, in 170 meters - craft waffles Irena, in 180 meters - Vareniki grandmother Marysi. Sport: The proximity of recreation areas and sports facilities is a strong point of this place. In the immediate vicinity of the investment «Apartment Rhythm on Kabat» is a field/platform of 250 meters, a field/platform of 370 meters and a field/platform of 380 meters.