Apartamenty Ludwiki is a high-class residential complex located on the Will, in the west-central part of Warsaw.

Location:

The complex is located at Ludwiki str. 4A, in the administrative district of Chiste, belonging to the area of Will. The distance from the Warsaw Middle East is almost 3 km. The location of the investment allows you to use the main highways of the city and public transport.

Infrastructure of the complex:

In the vicinity of the complex there are numerous service points, local offices, offices, cultural centers, churches, restaurants, cafes and bars, pharmacies, general stores, supermarkets Żabka and Frac, shopping center Pasaż Wolski, etc, hairdressers and beauty salons. In this area there are extensive parks - Mochidlo and Edward Shimansky.

Educational institutions:

Near the complex there is kindergarten №74 and primary school №139. L. Vavzhinskaya, School complex № 117, XXXIII bilingual secondary school. Catholic educational complex Nikolay Copernicus. Petr Skarga.

Medical institutions:

The health facilities located next to the complex include the Regional Infectious Hospital of the PZOZ, the Volsky Hospital. Dr. Anna Gostynskaya, Institute of mother and child, private medical offices, children's clinic Arka, Kaspzhak Medical Center.

Sports institutions:

Near the complex there are sports facilities such as the fitness center Zdrofit, the gym Total Fitness Wola, tennis courts «Agafya», swimming pool OSiR Delfin, yoga studios and personal trainings.

Transport interchange:

Communication arteries located next to the complex include the streets of Plock, Volsk, Marcin Kaspzhak and the Alley of Primas Thousand. The road to the centre of Warsaw by car takes almost 10 minutes. Within a radius of up to 500 meters is the M2 Płocka metro station, bus and tram stops, as well as the Warsaw-Will railway station serving the S3 and R90 trains.

Architecture of the complex:

The complex consists of cascade buildings of different floors – from 3 to 8 floors. They are made in a simple form and decorated in a modern style. The facade decoration combines shades of white, graphite and natural wood, there is extensive glazing.

Infrastructure of the complex:

The estate is closed, controlled and guarded. The territory provides a recreation area in the courtyard, a children's playground, landscaping and ground parking spaces. The buildings will have storage facilities, bicycle rooms, underground parking with electric vehicle charging stations. On the first floors there are commercial and office premises, as well as pachcomats. The investment is equipped with facilities for people with disabilities.

About apartments:

Apartments with a layout of 1 to 5 rooms have an area of 26 to 133 square meters. They are equipped with anti-smog filters, anti-hacking doors, soundproof windows and video intercoms, as well as additional rooms in the form of balconies. Terraces, loggias or gardens (na ground floor).

