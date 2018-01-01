Jerozolimskie Invest — is a building consisting of investment apartments and service facilities located in the central-southern part of Warsaw.

Location

The apartment building is located at Aleje Jerozolimskie 216, on the territory of a residential complex located on the border of the districts of Vlohi and Ursus. It is located almost 8 km from the very center of the capital. The location of the investment allows the use of the main arteries and communication nodes of Warsaw and quick access to other parts of the city, including the airport and the main station, as well as access to urban infrastructure.

Infrastructure:

Near the complex there are sports halls, hairdressers, a park with ponds Cetshev, entertainment center Raduga, skate park, parrot shop, shopping center Tesco, catering points, bank branches, pharmacies, etc, private medical clinics , business centers «Bolero» and «Astrum», supermarkets «Karfur», «Bedronka», «E. Leclerk» and «Delikatesy», TC «Skoroshe» (within a radius of 1.7 km).

Educational institutions:

Within a radius of 1 kilometer there are several educational institutions - private primary school Mala School, Montessori primary school, kindergartens Entlicek Pentlicek, Gipopo, Small Pshdschool and nurseries, kindergarten № 200. The road to the airport takes almost 15 minutes. Mokotovsky Park or shopping center Galeria Mokot sob by car about 15-20min.

Architecture at home:

The 4-storey residential building has a simple design, a diverse layout and is decorated in the modern style. Beige panels and extensive glazing are used in the decoration of the facade. Lighting elements were added on the facade. There is a service room on the ground floor.

Home infrastructure:

On the territory around the house there are access roads, pavements and landscaping. The building has a lobby and reception, laundry self-service, restaurant, as well as concierge services and room service. Parking spaces are designed above ground and in underground two-tier parking.

Transport communication:

The apartment building is located at the intersection of the streets of Tras Salomea-Volitsa, Alley on June 4, 1989 and Alley Erozolimsk. Nearby there is a transport hub with access to the S2 high-speed track. The road by car to the centre of Warsaw, as well as to Chopin Airport, takes almost 15 minutes. The railway stations Warsaw Vlohi, Warsaw Salome and Opach are within a radius of 2 km from the investment.

About apartments:

The house includes 87 one-room and two-room investment apartments with an area of 21 to 60 square meters. All rooms are equipped with air conditioning. Some apartments have balconies. Completely finished and equipped premises are offered, as well as rental management services.

More information about the complex at our NEMIGA office. Sign up for a consultation at the link below:

https://nemiga.pl