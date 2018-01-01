  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Jerozolimskie Invest — is a building consisting of investment apartments and service facilities located in the central-southern part of Warsaw.

 

Location

The apartment building is located at Aleje Jerozolimskie 216, on the territory of a residential complex located on the border of the districts of Vlohi and Ursus. It is located almost 8 km from the very center of the capital. The location of the investment allows the use of the main arteries and communication nodes of Warsaw and quick access to other parts of the city, including the airport and the main station, as well as access to urban infrastructure.

 

Infrastructure:

Near the complex there are sports halls, hairdressers, a park with ponds Cetshev, entertainment center Raduga, skate park, parrot shop, shopping center Tesco, catering points, bank branches, pharmacies, etc, private medical clinics , business centers «Bolero» and «Astrum», supermarkets «Karfur», «Bedronka», «E. Leclerk» and «Delikatesy», TC «Skoroshe» (within a radius of 1.7 km).

 

Educational institutions:

Within a radius of 1 kilometer there are several educational institutions - private primary school Mala School, Montessori primary school, kindergartens Entlicek Pentlicek, Gipopo, Small Pshdschool and nurseries, kindergarten № 200. The road to the airport takes almost 15 minutes. Mokotovsky Park or shopping center Galeria Mokot sob by car about 15-20min.

 

Architecture at home:

The 4-storey residential building has a simple design, a diverse layout and is decorated in the modern style. Beige panels and extensive glazing are used in the decoration of the facade. Lighting elements were added on the facade. There is a service room on the ground floor.

 

Home infrastructure:

On the territory around the house there are access roads, pavements and landscaping. The building has a lobby and reception, laundry self-service, restaurant, as well as concierge services and room service. Parking spaces are designed above ground and in underground two-tier parking.

 

Transport communication:

The apartment building is located at the intersection of the streets of Tras Salomea-Volitsa, Alley on June 4, 1989 and Alley Erozolimsk. Nearby there is a transport hub with access to the S2 high-speed track. The road by car to the centre of Warsaw, as well as to Chopin Airport, takes almost 15 minutes. The railway stations Warsaw Vlohi, Warsaw Salome and Opach are within a radius of 2 km from the investment.

 

About apartments:

The house includes 87 one-room and two-room investment apartments with an area of 21 to 60 square meters. All rooms are equipped with air conditioning. Some apartments have balconies. Completely finished and equipped premises are offered, as well as rental management services.

 

More information about the complex at our NEMIGA office. Sign up for a consultation at the link below:

https://nemiga.pl

Features

  • Security
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Economy class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Warsaw, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Kindergarten 200 m
Transport stop 100 m
School 500 m
Shop 50 m

Other complexes
Apartment building SKARYSZEWSKA
Apartment building SKARYSZEWSKA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€145,318
Completion date: 2025
Agency: NEMIGA
The investment of Skaryszewska 11 will consist of 41 spacious apartments with a beautiful design, located in an updated apartment building in Kamionek, Prague. The apartment building was built in 1936, and its simple minimalist form refers to the flow of functionalism and modernism popular in the 1920s and 1930s. The reconstructed building will have premises ranging from 23 to 63 sq.m, from 1 to 3 rooms. Most of them will be equipped with a balcony with two or three-barrel windows. In addition, the interiors of the apartments will refer to the strict minimalist style of a profitable house, and the ceilings of almost 3 meters will create the impression of space.   Infrastructure: •Kamenkovskoye Lake and Skaryshevsky Park. Ignace Jan Paderewski (10 minutes walk) •Old Town (11 minutes by tram) •Tram stop (5 minutes walk) •store «Frog» (3 minutes on foot); •Bedronka (7 min walk) •Gallery Vilenska (4 minutes by car) •Dworzec Wileński Metro Station, SKM Station, Dworzec Wschodni (8 minutes walk) •Soho Factory Complex (10 minutes by car)   Location: •3 min. walk to the tram stop •5 min. walk to the bus stop •6 min. walk to the train station •Center access: 13 minutes by car   Important points in the investment sphere: •Tram stop (213m, 3 minutes walk) •Restaurant (221m, 3 minutes walk) •Bus stop (335m, 5 min walk) •Railway station (429m, 6 min walk) •SCM station (429m, 6 minutes walk) •Pharmacy (480m, 7 min walk) •Shop: Thigh (540m, 8 minutes walk) •Doctor (546m, 8 min walk) •Post office (582m, 9 min walk) •Metro station (573m, 9 min walk) •Bakery (657m, 9 min walk) •Planned Metro Station (668m, 10 minutes walk) •Veterinary (782m, 11 min walk) •Higher School (849m, 12 min walk) •Gym (980m, 14 min walk)
Residential complex HOLM HOUSE
Residential complex HOLM HOUSE
Warsaw, Poland
from
€228,653
Agency: NEMIGA
The apartment complex Holm House is built in stages, located in the Mokotuv district in Warsaw and certified by BREEAM.   Location: The complex is located on Mariana Zdzekhovsky Street, in the Mokotuv area. The distance to the center of Warsaw is almost 5 kilometers. In the immediate vicinity of the investment site there are urban infrastructure, numerous educational institutions, green and recreational areas, public transport stops.   Infrastructure: Near the estate there are petrol stations, bank branches, pizzerias, restaurants, cafes, church, post office and shopping center Galeria Mokot.   Nearest grocery stores: Biedronka (700 m), Lidl (1100 m), Carrefour (1000 m). The complex is located in close proximity to the vast green areas and recreation areas. The area named after AK Group «Granat» is located 1100 meters, Arkady Park — in 1700 meters, water park «Warsaw» and park «Warsaw » in 1700 meters. General Gustav Orlich-Dresser with a children's playground – 1900 meters, up to pl. Olga and Andrzej Malkovsky – 2100 meters.   Educational institutions: There are educational facilities, including kindergarten №330 (650 m), XLIX secondary school with bilingual office. Johann Wolfgang Goethe School (900 m), Elementary School № 119 3rd Berlin infantry regiment and University of Lazar (1200 m), horticultural technical school at school complex № 39,  Social primary school № 14, XXVIII Jan Kohanovsky High School and Kindergarten № 4 (2100 m).   Medical institutions: Near the complex there are pharmacies, private medical clinics and SM Vimed.   Sports institutions: Nearby there is a water park «Warsaw», skate park, skating rink, sports grounds and fitness halls.   Transport interchange: The investment has a very convenient location. Near the complex there is a bus stop (lines N36, 174), 900 meters – metro station M1 Wilanowska, and 1100 meters – tram stop lines 4, 10, 14, 31, 35. The complex is located near Al. Vilyanovskaya, which leads to the exit to DC 2 and makes it easy to get by car to other parts of Warsaw.   Architecture of the complex: The buildings of the Holm House estate are designed in a modern minimalist style, have a cascade layout and a height of 8 to 11 floors. Metal, glass balconies and large windows are part of the architectural solution of the facade.   Infrastructure of the complex: The area of the complex is closed and is under round-the-clock protection. The residents have a children's playground, a green yard, silent elevators, a bike room, a bike park (as well as ground and underground parking spaces. On the first floor of the shopping and service premises.   More information about the complex at our NEMIGA office. Sign up for a consultation at the link below: https://nemiga.pl
Residential complex APARTAMENTY ORKANA
Residential complex APARTAMENTY ORKANA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€327,040
Completion date: 2025
Agency: NEMIGA
Orkana Apartments in Warsaw – is a 4-apartment high standard residential building located in the central-southern part of Warsaw.   Location: A cozy residential building is located in the area of a private garden in the Warsaw district of Xaveruv, in the Mokotuv district, about 5 km from the very center of the capital.   Infrastructure: Nearby grocery stores: Bedronka - 700 meters, Zabka, Carfur Express and others, restaurants, Catholic church - 500 meters, veterinary clinic - 500 meters, Ratslavitskaya arcade - 1.5 km, mokotuv shopping center - 2.5 km. In 600 meters there is the Park of sculptures of Krulikarnia and the Museum of sculptures. Xaveriy Dunikovsky in Krulikarnia and Arcadia Park.   Educational institutions:   Within a radius of 400 meters there are 4 kindergartens. Primary School № 33 , National Air Defense Forces are 550 meters away, CLV LO with bilingual units. Heroine of the Warsaw Uprising – 800 meters, 10th secondary school. Queen Jadwiga – 600 meters, XLIII secondary school of Casimir the Great – 550 meters.   Medical institutions:   Nearby is the medical clinic ZOZ, J.J. Capricorn – 350 meters, dental office – 900 meters, CM Woronicza – 950 meters.   Sports institutions: Sports facilities available in the area include: fitness club - 650 meters, open-air gym and football field in Arcadia Park - 700 meters, swimming pool on AP № 39 - 2.1 km, tennis court - 950 meters. In 1.5 km there is a water park "Warsaw" and a sports complex with courts and tennis stadium.   Transport interchange: Proximity to important arteries, such as Pulavskaya str., J. P. Voronitsa, Al. Niepodległości provides quick car access to other parts of the city - for example, to Defilad Square in 15 minutes. At 100 meters there is a stop of the night bus N37 and trams № 4 and 75. Within a radius of about 700 meters there are metro stations of the M1 Wilanowska and Wierzbno lines. Nearby is the city bike station.   Architecture of the complex: The simple and proper layout building, designed by Gomez Architecture, has four residential floors, a flat roof and a facade decorated with warm light gray tiles. Public spaces are characterized by numerous design details and interesting lighting solutions.   Infrastructure of the complex:   The residence has a private entrance, the investment area is fenced and surrounded by a garden created by landscape designer Pasa Design. Each apartment is provided with two parking spaces and a utility room in the underground garage. There are sockets for charging electric vehicles.
