OSIEDLE BLUSZCZANSKA

Warsaw, Poland
from
€197,793
;
3
About the complex

Residential complex Blushanska – is a residential complex, which is built in the green part of the most prestigious district of Warsaw. Mokotuv — is an area that for many years retains its unique character, which is dominated by extensive parks and recreation areas, as well as cozy low-rise buildings.

 

Blushanska estate is a modern bright architecture, perfectly inscribed in the green environment. The undoubted advantage of the location is the proximity to Lazenka Park and the possibility of quick and convenient access to the city center. We are located less than 5 km from all the sights of the capital. The green and quiet area, which guarantees rest against the background of the nature of the Vistula, the prestigious address and at the same time the proximity to the center make up the unique character of this complex. The undoubted advantage of the location is that the territory of the estate is covered by a local development plan. In the immediate vicinity of it it is allowed to build only multi-apartment houses of economic purpose with a height of not more than 5 floors. An interesting element of the plan is the planned city square in the immediate vicinity of the complex, the central element of which will be the fountain.

 

 

Infrastructure:

Galeria Mokot shopping center, and office and business centers such as: GTC, TOP 2000, Zepter, Curtis Plaza. Recreational functions are provided by numerous parks, squares and green areas, as well as the reserve of Chernyakov lakes. The cultural offer is extremely rich: 18 theatres, 10 museums, 5 cinemas and 15 art galleries. In the area there is a metro, and the main arteries: Sekerkovsky bridge, Vislostrada, Al. Nepodleglotsi and Pulavskaya str.

 

Educational institutions:

Residents can benefit from a rich educational offer. In the immediate vicinity of the investment, Ossele Blushanskaya II has 13 educational institutions. The nearest of them: Cheerful Penguin in 80 meters, Kaplyushkas in 90 meters, Malysh Panda in 220 meters.

 

Medical institutions:

The great advantage of the Blushanskaya II is the proximity of medical centers. Access to medical care is provided nearby: Orto Implantika in 50 meters, Dr. Frank in 210 meters, Esculapek in 610 meters.

 

Transport interchange:

Convenient transport links with all parts of the capital. Nearby there are bus bases within walking distance, with the help of which you can reach the center by bus in less than 25 minutes.

 

 

Commercial and service infrastructure:

The settlement of Blushanskaya II consists of many points. Nearby, 20 meters away, is Mini Delicatessen, 90 meters – studio EMS Your Time Training, and 130 meters – Bajecznetorty.

 

Sports institutions:

The proximity of recreation areas and sports facilities is a strong point of this place. In the immediate vicinity of the investment Osiedle Bluszczańska II is a sports center of 490 m and a playground of 490 m.

 

More information about the complex at our NEMIGA office. Sign up for a consultation at the link below:

https://nemiga.pl

Features

  • Security
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Warsaw, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Kindergarten 400 m
Transport stop 100 m
Shop 50 m
School 400 m

