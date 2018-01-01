The Bartycka Residence complex, gradually implemented in the Warsaw Mokotuv district, includes low cozy buildings designed in the form of the city – with inner streets and green alleys for recreation.

Location:

The complex is located in the southern part of the city, on Luka Sekerkovsky Street, on the streets of Blushanskaya and Bartytska. It is a quiet, peaceful area surrounded by cozy family houses. This is about 6.6 km from the city center.

Infrastructure:

In the immediate vicinity of the complex there are all urban infrastructure. Nearby there are grocery stores (Jabka, Zoska, Mini Delicacies), restaurants, beauty salon, pharmacy, workshop and maintenance points. The nearest post office is 1300 meters, supermarket Carrefour Express — in 1800 meters, gallery Galeria Panorama — in 2600 meters.

Educational institutions:

Kindergarten «Omega» — 150 meters, «Piyarsky pre-school» — 800 meters, kindergarten № 281 «Stokrotka», primary school № 3. Children of the Warsaw Uprising – 800 meters, College of the Order of Piarists – 950 meters, Primary school № 190 School of dance White Eagle and Baila Commigo - 1600 meters.

Green areas:

Walking grounds on the Vistula River - 1400 meters. Burza amusement park - 1500 meters, Sielecki Park and Royal Lazenki - 3000 meters, Morskie Oko Park - 3200 meters.

Architecture of the complex:

The buildings of the Bartycka Residence estate have a simple shape, built in a modern style. The facade is conditioned in muted tones, shades of white and graphite.

Infrastructure of the complex:

The estate is fenced and adapted for the needs of people with disabilities. The investment area is controlled and protected 24 hours a day. The residents have quiet elevators, a children's playground and storage rooms. There are parking spaces above the ground and in the underground garage for car parking.

Transport interchange:

600 M from the complex there is a bus stop № 108 and 167 Figova. The location of the complex provides convenient access by car to the city center and other areas. The S2 high-speed highway is 950 meters away. The distance to the center of Warsaw is almost 6.6 km, and the trip by car along Chernyakovskaya Street to the airport takes about 15 minutes. The location of the complex allows you to move comfortably on a bike, there are velveils nearby.

About complex:

Bartycka Residence offers modern apartments and apartments. The complex includes studios, two-, three-, four-and five-room apartments. Dimensions range from 30 to 132 square meters. Each room has a balcony, terrace or garden. The offer includes apartments with a dressing room, a separate kitchen or a kitchenette. The apartments have an area of 108 to 146 m2, have spacious terraces and large windows. The height of the premises from 2.75 to 3.3 meters. The developer offers the option of finishing the living quarters on a turnkey basis.