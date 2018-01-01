DOMANIEWSKA 24

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Domanevskaya 24 – is a modern complex, which is a multidisciplinary building with a bright facade. The house has functional apartments with an area of 26 to 101 sq.m. Each of them is equipped with a comfortable loggia or terrace. Numerous large windows provide excellent illumination of the interior space. On the underground floor of the building there are two-tier underground parking and bicycles. Residents will also be able to take advantage of the possibility of finishing turnkey apartments by a professional company.

 

Main information:

•1, 2 and 4-room apartments from 50 m2 to 100 m2

•Arcadia Park, Krulikarnia (16 minutes walk)

•Tram stop and metro station «Vilyanovskaya» (10 minutes walk)

•Bedronka (1 minute walk)

•Galeria Mokotów, Cinema City, Lidl (11 minutes walk)

•Office complex (3 minutes walk)

•Sports Complex «Warsaw » (8 minutes by car)

 

 

Location:

•Xaverov, 24 Domanevskaya St

5.1 Km to the center

•2 min. walk to the bus stop

•10 minutes. walk to the metro station

•11 min. walk to the tram stop

•Access to center: 17 min by car

 

 

Infrastructure:

•Shop: Biedronka (27m, 1 minute walk)

•Pharmacy (103m, 2 minutes walk)

•Bus stop (119m, 2 minutes walk)

•Elementary school (331m, 4 minutes walk)

•Restaurant (334m, 5 min walk)

•Kindergarten (417m, 6 min walk)

•Children's garden (485m, 7 min walk)

•Gym (690m, 9 min walk)

•Metro station (763m, 10 minutes walk)

•Veterinary (840m, 11 min walk)

•Tram stop (805m, 11 minutes walk)

•Cafe (888m, 12 min walk)

•Post office (928m, 12 min walk)

 

More information about the complex at our NEMIGA office. Sign up for a consultation at the link below:

 

https://nemiga.pl

Features

  • Security
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Number of floors
Number of floors
7
New building location
Warsaw, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Shop 27 m
Transport stop 100 m
Underground 800 m
Kindergarten 400 m

Residential complex OSIEDLE BLUSZCZANSKA
Residential complex OSIEDLE BLUSZCZANSKA
Warsaw, Poland
from
€197,793
Agency: NEMIGA
Residential complex Blushanska – is a residential complex, which is built in the green part of the most prestigious district of Warsaw. Mokotuv — is an area that for many years retains its unique character, which is dominated by extensive parks and recreation areas, as well as cozy low-rise buildings.   Blushanska estate is a modern bright architecture, perfectly inscribed in the green environment. The undoubted advantage of the location is the proximity to Lazenka Park and the possibility of quick and convenient access to the city center. We are located less than 5 km from all the sights of the capital. The green and quiet area, which guarantees rest against the background of the nature of the Vistula, the prestigious address and at the same time the proximity to the center make up the unique character of this complex. The undoubted advantage of the location is that the territory of the estate is covered by a local development plan. In the immediate vicinity of it it is allowed to build only multi-apartment houses of economic purpose with a height of not more than 5 floors. An interesting element of the plan is the planned city square in the immediate vicinity of the complex, the central element of which will be the fountain.     Infrastructure: Galeria Mokot shopping center, and office and business centers such as: GTC, TOP 2000, Zepter, Curtis Plaza. Recreational functions are provided by numerous parks, squares and green areas, as well as the reserve of Chernyakov lakes. The cultural offer is extremely rich: 18 theatres, 10 museums, 5 cinemas and 15 art galleries. In the area there is a metro, and the main arteries: Sekerkovsky bridge, Vislostrada, Al. Nepodleglotsi and Pulavskaya str.   Educational institutions: Residents can benefit from a rich educational offer. In the immediate vicinity of the investment, Ossele Blushanskaya II has 13 educational institutions. The nearest of them: Cheerful Penguin in 80 meters, Kaplyushkas in 90 meters, Malysh Panda in 220 meters.   Medical institutions: The great advantage of the Blushanskaya II is the proximity of medical centers. Access to medical care is provided nearby: Orto Implantika in 50 meters, Dr. Frank in 210 meters, Esculapek in 610 meters.   Transport interchange: Convenient transport links with all parts of the capital. Nearby there are bus bases within walking distance, with the help of which you can reach the center by bus in less than 25 minutes.     Commercial and service infrastructure: The settlement of Blushanskaya II consists of many points. Nearby, 20 meters away, is Mini Delicatessen, 90 meters – studio EMS Your Time Training, and 130 meters – Bajecznetorty.   Sports institutions: The proximity of recreation areas and sports facilities is a strong point of this place. In the immediate vicinity of the investment Osiedle Bluszczańska II is a sports center of 490 m and a playground of 490 m.   More information about the complex at our NEMIGA office. Sign up for a consultation at the link below: https://nemiga.pl
Residential complex NU
Residential complex NU
Warsaw, Poland
from
€181,315
Agency: NEMIGA
High-class residential complex Warszawa Wola is located on the Will, near the center of Warsaw.   Location: The complex is located on Koleeva Street, in the administrative district of Chiste, belonging to the Will district in Warsaw.  The distance from Defilad Square is almost 2 km.  This location allows you to use the main highways of the city and public transport.   Infrastructure of the complex: In the immediate vicinity - within a radius of up to 500 meters in a straight line, there are infrastructure facilities such as numerous restaurants, cafes and bars, music clubs, local museums, various specialized shops, etc, food supermarkets «Zhabka» and «Bedronka», Polish Post, office, business and conference centers.  Trade passage Towarowa 22 is 850 meters away, and the large shopping and service center Złote Tarasy is 2 km away.  The nearest urban green areas are Aloiza Pavleka Square and West Park.   Educational institutions: Within a radius of 2 km from the complex there are educational institutions such as primary school №387.  Sarah Shereguv, primary school № 97 L. Kruchkovsky, kindergarten «Norland Koleeva», kindergartens № 62 and № 61.   Medical institutions: The medical centres located in the area include the Volski Hospital.  Dr. Anna Gostynska, Medicover medical center, primary health care clinics for children and adults and numerous pharmacies.   Sports institutions: Near the complex there are sports facilities such as golf center, OSiR swimming pool, Zdrofit fitness center, inter-school sports center and various specialized sports schools.   Transport interchange: The complex is located near the intersection of Prosta and Tovarova streets.  Nearby there is also an exit to the Alley of Erozolimsky.  To the center of Warsaw (area Defilad) by car can be reached in almost 7 minutes.  Within a radius of 800 meters is the M2 metro station Rondo Daszyńskiego and the Warszawa Główna railway station.  There are bus and tram stops 500 metres away, as well as a city bike station.   Architecture of the complex: The complex is built on a cascade system and has a height of 5 to 8 floors.  Stylistically, this applies to the concept of Scandinavian architecture.  The facades are white, with the addition of graphite-colored elements.  Public premises are finished at a high level.  The architectural project was prepared by Kuryłowicz & Associates.   Manor infrastructure The investments are controlled and include a private park with small architectural elements, a playground and an outdoor gym, as well as amenities such as bike racks, and, underground garage with electric vehicle charging station, storage and bicycle room.  The investment is equipped with facilities for people with disabilities.  On the first floor of the building there are commercial and office premises.   About apartments: Apartments with a layout of 1 to 5 rooms have an area of 26 to 116 sq.m. and a ceiling height of 2.75 to 3.5 meters. The apartments are equipped with a system of «umny house» and filters against resins.  The apartments have balconies, loggias or terraces.  It is possible to combine premises and change the internal design of apartments, as well as additional packages of finishing services.
Residential complex Solen Kabaty
Residential complex Solen Kabaty
Warsaw, Poland
from
€212,716
Area 46–130 m²
10 properties 10
Completion date: 2024
Agency: NEMIGA
Investment description   About investments: Solen Kabaty — is a modern high-standard residential complex located in the Warsaw district of Ursynuv.   Location: The complex is built on Rybaltuv Street in the area of Ursynuv Warsaw (district Kabata). It is located near the southern border of Warsaw and the Kabatsky Forest. Nearby there are key roads that provide quick access to strategically important points of the city.   Infrastructure: In the immediate vicinity of the complex are: supermarkets Żabka, Lidl and Carrefour Express, Rossmann pharmacy, numerous universal shops, cafes, restaurants and bistro, pachcomats, bank points, beauty salons and hairdressers, etc, mochidelko Park and Motyki Park. The shopping center of Ursynuv with the hypermarket of Ashan is located about 3 km from the investment.   Education: The following educational centers are located in the area: therapeutic kindergarten «Effectis», kindergarten №412, private primary school №47. R. Schumann of Primus Foundation, private elementary school Active School.   Medical assistance: Next to the investment are medical centers such as the medical center «Medic», the center of the ultrasound «Kabata Omed», Medical Group «Vertimed+», medical center «Innova-Med», clinic of NZOZ and others.   Sport: Near the complex are: studio Satya yoga, swimming pool Aqua Spa Kabaty, sports grounds, school of martial arts and cross-vorkata «Gladiator», Ursynovsky sports and recreation center with swimming pool «Akva Relax», as well as a skate park in the park on Bazantarni Street. Moreover, the proximity of the vast green areas allows you to play sports in the open air.   Communication: At 350 meters from the investment there are bus stops of routes № 179 and № 504. Metro station M1 «Kabaty» is 1 km away. The road by public transport to the very centre of Warsaw takes almost 40 minutes. The road by car takes almost half an hour (on Pulavskaya Street or on the S79) road.   Architecture: The four-storey modernist block of incorrect layout is made according to a higher standard. Panoramic wooden windows were made and decorative elements were added. In the color range of the facade is dominated by light shades – white, woody, beige.   Manor infrastructure: The investment includes a common recreation area with an outdoor gym, a children's playground and bike racks. There is underground parking for car parking. The residential building also has passenger elevators and storage rooms, and on the ground floor there is a representative lobby with a reception. The complex is suitable for people with disabilities.   About apartments: Apartments with a layout of 2 to 5 rooms are complemented by additional space in the form of balconies, terraces or gardens. The area of the premises varies from 44 to 129 square meters. Apartments are sold in the developer standard or with «turnkey» finishing.   About developer: The complex is built by the international development company Skanska from Sweden, founded in 1887. The company is a member of the Polish Association of development companies and has been continuously operating in the country since 2000, implementing projects of housing, office, service and communal development. Has many industry awards.
