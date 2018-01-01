DOMANIEWSKA 24

Domanevskaya 24 – is a modern complex, which is a multidisciplinary building with a bright facade. The house has functional apartments with an area of 26 to 101 sq.m. Each of them is equipped with a comfortable loggia or terrace. Numerous large windows provide excellent illumination of the interior space. On the underground floor of the building there are two-tier underground parking and bicycles. Residents will also be able to take advantage of the possibility of finishing turnkey apartments by a professional company.
Main information:
•1, 2 and 4-room apartments from 50 m2 to 100 m2
•Arcadia Park, Krulikarnia (16 minutes walk)
•Tram stop and metro station «Vilyanovskaya» (10 minutes walk)
•Bedronka (1 minute walk)
•Galeria Mokotów, Cinema City, Lidl (11 minutes walk)
•Office complex (3 minutes walk)
•Sports Complex «Warsaw » (8 minutes by car)
Location:
•Xaverov, 24 Domanevskaya St
5.1 Km to the center
•2 min. walk to the bus stop
•10 minutes. walk to the metro station
•11 min. walk to the tram stop
•Access to center: 17 min by car
Infrastructure:
•Shop: Biedronka (27m, 1 minute walk)
•Pharmacy (103m, 2 minutes walk)
•Bus stop (119m, 2 minutes walk)
•Elementary school (331m, 4 minutes walk)
•Restaurant (334m, 5 min walk)
•Kindergarten (417m, 6 min walk)
•Children's garden (485m, 7 min walk)
•Gym (690m, 9 min walk)
•Metro station (763m, 10 minutes walk)
•Veterinary (840m, 11 min walk)
•Tram stop (805m, 11 minutes walk)
•Cafe (888m, 12 min walk)
•Post office (928m, 12 min walk)
