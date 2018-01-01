The apartment complex Holm House is built in stages, located in the Mokotuv district in Warsaw and certified by BREEAM.

Location:

The complex is located on Mariana Zdzekhovsky Street, in the Mokotuv area. The distance to the center of Warsaw is almost 5 kilometers. In the immediate vicinity of the investment site there are urban infrastructure, numerous educational institutions, green and recreational areas, public transport stops.

Infrastructure:

Near the estate there are petrol stations, bank branches, pizzerias, restaurants, cafes, church, post office and shopping center Galeria Mokot.

Nearest grocery stores: Biedronka (700 m), Lidl (1100 m), Carrefour (1000 m). The complex is located in close proximity to the vast green areas and recreation areas. The area named after AK Group «Granat» is located 1100 meters, Arkady Park — in 1700 meters, water park «Warsaw» and park «Warsaw » in 1700 meters. General Gustav Orlich-Dresser with a children's playground – 1900 meters, up to pl. Olga and Andrzej Malkovsky – 2100 meters.

Educational institutions:

There are educational facilities, including kindergarten №330 (650 m), XLIX secondary school with bilingual office. Johann Wolfgang Goethe School (900 m), Elementary School № 119 3rd Berlin infantry regiment and University of Lazar (1200 m), horticultural technical school at school complex № 39, Social primary school № 14, XXVIII Jan Kohanovsky High School and Kindergarten № 4 (2100 m).

Medical institutions:

Near the complex there are pharmacies, private medical clinics and SM Vimed.

Sports institutions:

Nearby there is a water park «Warsaw», skate park, skating rink, sports grounds and fitness halls.

Transport interchange:

The investment has a very convenient location. Near the complex there is a bus stop (lines N36, 174), 900 meters – metro station M1 Wilanowska, and 1100 meters – tram stop lines 4, 10, 14, 31, 35. The complex is located near Al. Vilyanovskaya, which leads to the exit to DC 2 and makes it easy to get by car to other parts of Warsaw.

Architecture of the complex:

The buildings of the Holm House estate are designed in a modern minimalist style, have a cascade layout and a height of 8 to 11 floors. Metal, glass balconies and large windows are part of the architectural solution of the facade.

Infrastructure of the complex:

The area of the complex is closed and is under round-the-clock protection. The residents have a children's playground, a green yard, silent elevators, a bike room, a bike park (as well as ground and underground parking spaces. On the first floor of the shopping and service premises.

