APARTAMENTY ORKANA

Warsaw, Poland
€327,040
About the complex

Orkana Apartments in Warsaw – is a 4-apartment high standard residential building located in the central-southern part of Warsaw.

 

Location:

A cozy residential building is located in the area of a private garden in the Warsaw district of Xaveruv, in the Mokotuv district, about 5 km from the very center of the capital.

 

Infrastructure:

Nearby grocery stores: Bedronka - 700 meters, Zabka, Carfur Express and others, restaurants, Catholic church - 500 meters, veterinary clinic - 500 meters, Ratslavitskaya arcade - 1.5 km, mokotuv shopping center - 2.5 km. In 600 meters there is the Park of sculptures of Krulikarnia and the Museum of sculptures. Xaveriy Dunikovsky in Krulikarnia and Arcadia Park.

 

Educational institutions:

 

Within a radius of 400 meters there are 4 kindergartens. Primary School № 33 , National Air Defense Forces are 550 meters away, CLV LO with bilingual units. Heroine of the Warsaw Uprising – 800 meters, 10th secondary school. Queen Jadwiga – 600 meters, XLIII secondary school of Casimir the Great – 550 meters.

 

Medical institutions:

 

Nearby is the medical clinic ZOZ, J.J. Capricorn – 350 meters, dental office – 900 meters, CM Woronicza – 950 meters.

 

Sports institutions:

Sports facilities available in the area include: fitness club - 650 meters, open-air gym and football field in Arcadia Park - 700 meters, swimming pool on AP № 39 - 2.1 km, tennis court - 950 meters. In 1.5 km there is a water park "Warsaw" and a sports complex with courts and tennis stadium.

 

Transport interchange:

Proximity to important arteries, such as Pulavskaya str., J. P. Voronitsa, Al. Niepodległości provides quick car access to other parts of the city - for example, to Defilad Square in 15 minutes. At 100 meters there is a stop of the night bus N37 and trams № 4 and 75. Within a radius of about 700 meters there are metro stations of the M1 Wilanowska and Wierzbno lines. Nearby is the city bike station.

 

Architecture of the complex:

The simple and proper layout building, designed by Gomez Architecture, has four residential floors, a flat roof and a facade decorated with warm light gray tiles. Public spaces are characterized by numerous design details and interesting lighting solutions.

 

Infrastructure of the complex:

 

The residence has a private entrance, the investment area is fenced and surrounded by a garden created by landscape designer Pasa Design. Each apartment is provided with two parking spaces and a utility room in the underground garage. There are sockets for charging electric vehicles.

Features

  • Security
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Warsaw, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Transport stop 100 m
Kindergarten 400 m
Shop 700 m

