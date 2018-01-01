APARTAMENTY ORKANA

Orkana Apartments in Warsaw – is a 4-apartment high standard residential building located in the central-southern part of Warsaw.

Location:

A cozy residential building is located in the area of a private garden in the Warsaw district of Xaveruv, in the Mokotuv district, about 5 km from the very center of the capital.

Infrastructure:

Nearby grocery stores: Bedronka - 700 meters, Zabka, Carfur Express and others, restaurants, Catholic church - 500 meters, veterinary clinic - 500 meters, Ratslavitskaya arcade - 1.5 km, mokotuv shopping center - 2.5 km. In 600 meters there is the Park of sculptures of Krulikarnia and the Museum of sculptures. Xaveriy Dunikovsky in Krulikarnia and Arcadia Park.

Educational institutions:

Within a radius of 400 meters there are 4 kindergartens. Primary School № 33 , National Air Defense Forces are 550 meters away, CLV LO with bilingual units. Heroine of the Warsaw Uprising – 800 meters, 10th secondary school. Queen Jadwiga – 600 meters, XLIII secondary school of Casimir the Great – 550 meters.

Medical institutions:

Nearby is the medical clinic ZOZ, J.J. Capricorn – 350 meters, dental office – 900 meters, CM Woronicza – 950 meters.

Sports institutions:

Sports facilities available in the area include: fitness club - 650 meters, open-air gym and football field in Arcadia Park - 700 meters, swimming pool on AP № 39 - 2.1 km, tennis court - 950 meters. In 1.5 km there is a water park "Warsaw" and a sports complex with courts and tennis stadium.

Transport interchange:

Proximity to important arteries, such as Pulavskaya str., J. P. Voronitsa, Al. Niepodległości provides quick car access to other parts of the city - for example, to Defilad Square in 15 minutes. At 100 meters there is a stop of the night bus N37 and trams № 4 and 75. Within a radius of about 700 meters there are metro stations of the M1 Wilanowska and Wierzbno lines. Nearby is the city bike station.

Architecture of the complex:

The simple and proper layout building, designed by Gomez Architecture, has four residential floors, a flat roof and a facade decorated with warm light gray tiles. Public spaces are characterized by numerous design details and interesting lighting solutions.

Infrastructure of the complex:

The residence has a private entrance, the investment area is fenced and surrounded by a garden created by landscape designer Pasa Design. Each apartment is provided with two parking spaces and a utility room in the underground garage. There are sockets for charging electric vehicles.