MANGALIA II

Nova Mangalia — is a modern residential complex located in the Warsaw district of Mokotuv.

Location:

The complex is located on Mangalia Street in Mokotuv district, in the southern part of Warsaw. This is about 6 km from the city center. The location is distinguished by developed urban infrastructure, proximity to recreational and green areas, as well as good communication with other parts of Warsaw.

Infrastructure:

In the immediate vicinity of the estate there are all urban infrastructure. Nearby are grocery stores (Bedronka, Toad, Hanza Top Market), Carrefour Express supermarket, restaurant, gas stations, post office, hairdresser and beauty salon. Shopping center «Sadyba Best Mall» and hypermarket «Ashan» are located in 1100 meters. Sports and wellness center «Stegni» — in 1200 meters.

Nearest educational institutions: Academy of journalism and sound production – 150 meters, British school Warsaw – 500 meters, Kindergarten № 299 «Bernardinsky Krasnale» – 650 meters, Primary school № 212. Cristina Kragelskaya and primary school №371. Sandro Pertini, Primary School «Lycee Francais de Varsovie», Kindergarten № 311 «Sadybiańskie Świerszcze» - 800 m.

The estate is located near historical and cultural sites and green areas. Stanislav Dygata Park - 800 meters, Arkady Park - 1900 meters, Chernyakov lake and Chernyakuv fortress - 2000 meters, Krulikarnya palace complex - 2250 meters, Museum of the history of the Polish people's movement - 2400 meters, monastery St. Stanislaw Dygaty - 2250 meters. Joseph and the Church of St. St. Dominica and Lazenki-Krulevsky - 2500 meters. Warsaw Aquapark - 2600 meters. Sea Eye Park - 2700 meters. Sluzhevetska Valley - 2900 meters.

Architecture of the complex:

The investments consist of seven-storey residential houses of modern design and warm, muted tones. Large glazing and fragments imitating wood are part of the architectural solution of the facade. The investment project is complemented by designed green areas and a spacious yard.

Manor infrastructure:

The investment area is fenced and protected 24 hours a day. The buildings are equipped with silent elevators. The residents have a children's playground and a yard with recreation and entertainment areas. For car parking there are parking spaces ground and in underground parking. Trade and office premises have been designed on the lower floors.

Transport interchange:

The complex is well connected to the center and other parts of Warsaw. Near the estate, 100 meters from the investment, there is a stop «Mangalia» with bus routes № 116, 130, 143, 148, 172, 501, 519, 522, E-2, N03, N31, N81, which give access to the center and metro station M1 Slużew. The distance to the center of Warsaw is almost 6 km, and the trip by car on Jana III Sobieski Street takes about 10 minutes. Chopin Airport – 15 minutes. The location of the complex allows you to comfortably move on a bike, there is a bike path and a city bike rental station (150 m).