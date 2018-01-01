  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Poland
  4. MANGALIA II

MANGALIA II

Warsaw, Poland
from
€194,355
;
4
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Nova Mangalia — is a modern residential complex located in the Warsaw district of Mokotuv.

 

Location:

The complex is located on Mangalia Street in Mokotuv district, in the southern part of Warsaw. This is about 6 km from the city center. The location is distinguished by developed urban infrastructure, proximity to recreational and green areas, as well as good communication with other parts of Warsaw.

 

Infrastructure:

In the immediate vicinity of the estate there are all urban infrastructure. Nearby are grocery stores (Bedronka, Toad, Hanza Top Market), Carrefour Express supermarket, restaurant, gas stations, post office, hairdresser and beauty salon. Shopping center «Sadyba Best Mall» and hypermarket «Ashan» are located in 1100 meters. Sports and wellness center «Stegni» — in 1200 meters.

 

Nearest educational institutions: Academy of journalism and sound production – 150 meters, British school Warsaw – 500 meters, Kindergarten № 299 «Bernardinsky Krasnale» – 650 meters, Primary school № 212. Cristina Kragelskaya and primary school №371. Sandro Pertini, Primary School «Lycee Francais de Varsovie», Kindergarten № 311 «Sadybiańskie Świerszcze» - 800 m.

 

The estate is located near historical and cultural sites and green areas. Stanislav Dygata Park - 800 meters, Arkady Park - 1900 meters, Chernyakov lake and Chernyakuv fortress - 2000 meters, Krulikarnya palace complex - 2250 meters, Museum of the history of the Polish people's movement - 2400 meters, monastery St. Stanislaw Dygaty - 2250 meters. Joseph and the Church of St. St. Dominica and Lazenki-Krulevsky - 2500 meters. Warsaw Aquapark - 2600 meters. Sea Eye Park - 2700 meters. Sluzhevetska Valley - 2900 meters.

 

Architecture of the complex:

The investments consist of seven-storey residential houses of modern design and warm, muted tones. Large glazing and fragments imitating wood are part of the architectural solution of the facade. The investment project is complemented by designed green areas and a spacious yard.

 

Manor infrastructure:

The investment area is fenced and protected 24 hours a day. The buildings are equipped with silent elevators. The residents have a children's playground and a yard with recreation and entertainment areas. For car parking there are parking spaces ground and in underground parking. Trade and office premises have been designed on the lower floors.

 

Transport interchange:

The complex is well connected to the center and other parts of Warsaw. Near the estate, 100 meters from the investment, there is a stop «Mangalia» with bus routes № 116, 130, 143, 148, 172, 501, 519, 522, E-2, N03, N31, N81, which give access to the center and metro station M1 Slużew. The distance to the center of Warsaw is almost 6 km, and the trip by car on Jana III Sobieski Street takes about 10 minutes. Chopin Airport – 15 minutes. The location of the complex allows you to comfortably move on a bike, there is a bike path and a city bike rental station (150 m).

Features

  • Security
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Number of floors
Number of floors
7
New building location
Warsaw, Poland
Infrastructure nearby
Shop 200 m
Kindergarten 300 m
Transport stop 100 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex APARTAMENTY LUDWIKI
Warsaw, Poland
from
€348,813
Residential complex JASMINOWY MOKOTOW
Warsaw, Poland
from
€160,057
Apartment building CRISTAL PARK RESIDENCE
Warsaw, Poland
from
€171,490
Residential complex HOLM HOUSE
Warsaw, Poland
from
€228,653
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Lipkow, Poland
from
€296,000
You are viewing
MANGALIA II
Warsaw, Poland
from
€194,355
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex DOMANIEWSKA 24
Residential complex DOMANIEWSKA 24
Warsaw, Poland
from
€246,945
Agency: NEMIGA
Domanevskaya 24 – is a modern complex, which is a multidisciplinary building with a bright facade. The house has functional apartments with an area of 26 to 101 sq.m. Each of them is equipped with a comfortable loggia or terrace. Numerous large windows provide excellent illumination of the interior space. On the underground floor of the building there are two-tier underground parking and bicycles. Residents will also be able to take advantage of the possibility of finishing turnkey apartments by a professional company.   Main information: •1, 2 and 4-room apartments from 50 m2 to 100 m2 •Arcadia Park, Krulikarnia (16 minutes walk) •Tram stop and metro station «Vilyanovskaya» (10 minutes walk) •Bedronka (1 minute walk) •Galeria Mokotów, Cinema City, Lidl (11 minutes walk) •Office complex (3 minutes walk) •Sports Complex «Warsaw » (8 minutes by car)     Location: •Xaverov, 24 Domanevskaya St 5.1 Km to the center •2 min. walk to the bus stop •10 minutes. walk to the metro station •11 min. walk to the tram stop •Access to center: 17 min by car     Infrastructure: •Shop: Biedronka (27m, 1 minute walk) •Pharmacy (103m, 2 minutes walk) •Bus stop (119m, 2 minutes walk) •Elementary school (331m, 4 minutes walk) •Restaurant (334m, 5 min walk) •Kindergarten (417m, 6 min walk) •Children's garden (485m, 7 min walk) •Gym (690m, 9 min walk) •Metro station (763m, 10 minutes walk) •Veterinary (840m, 11 min walk) •Tram stop (805m, 11 minutes walk) •Cafe (888m, 12 min walk) •Post office (928m, 12 min walk)   More information about the complex at our NEMIGA office. Sign up for a consultation at the link below:   https://nemiga.pl
Residential complex APARTAMENTY NOWY MARYSIN
Residential complex APARTAMENTY NOWY MARYSIN
Warsaw, Poland
from
€154,877
Completion date: 2025
Agency: NEMIGA
Residential quarter Kupi kvartiru v gorode Drakona nad Visloy
Residential quarter Kupi kvartiru v gorode Drakona nad Visloy
Krakow, Poland
from
€157,000
Completion date: 2023
We invite you to purchase an apartment in a modern complex full of world-class amenities. The investment provides comfort of living and a friendly neighborhood. In the central part of the estate, there will be spacious courtyards with unconventionally arranged greenery and small architecture, as well as a modern playground. the investment is distinguished by a futuristic architectural form combined with an original form of art. Within the estate, you will find green relaxation zones with halotherapy, numerous fountains, living vertical gardens and eco-walls. SCHEDULE An apartment with an area of 37.01 m2 located on the 3rd floor with a balcony. STANDARD The offer includes apartments of various sizes and functional layout (apartments from 28 m2 to 150 m2) The investment is characterized by a high standard of finishing common areas Taking care of the safety of residents on the estate, we will find, among others: 24/h monitoring, security, controlled entry zones Additional amenities: the gym pram room bicycle room manual car wash- building B EV charging station numerous services on site: restaurant, cafe, pharmacy, drugstore, etc LOCATION The building is located at Grzegórzecka/Podgórska street, next to the Vistula Boulevards The location in the city center, proximity to the Main Market Square, Old Kazimierz and a great connection to the largest regional airport in Poland make this investment unique. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION building B – COMPLETION DATE Q4 2023/Q1 2024 Garage additionally payable: the price depends on the choice of place and the type of parking spa  
Realting.com
Go