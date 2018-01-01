CRISTAL PARK WILLE

The second stage of investment Cristal Park Residence – city villas – is a unique apartment designed for those who expect non-standard space and atmosphere. There are four cozy buildings at the disposal of the residents: Villa Onyx, Villa Topaz, Villa Amethyst and Villa Beryl, which are designed with luxury apartments ranging from 86 m2 to 198 m2.

For each resident there is a unique space for recreation (open gardens, green roof terraces and spacious loggias). Each apartment can be purchased in the Open Plan model, which allows you to individually arrange and adjust the internal layout. City villas Cristal Park Residence – is the perfect solution, combining the convenience of living in an apartment with the advantages of your own home.

Infrastructure:

In the immediate vicinity of Cristal Park there are many restaurants and shops (Ashan, Peter and Paul, Carrefour). Arcadia Park, Krulikarnya, Pilsudski Fort and Sluzhevetka Dolinka Park are within walking distance.

Educational institutions:

The nearest educational institutions include: Bilingual kindergarten and nurseries «Stacja Edukacja», primary school № 212 Cristina Kragelskaya, Primary School № 33 National Air Defense Forces, Primary School № 339, Integration school complex № 62 Raul Wallenberg.

Medical institutions:

There are pharmacies and private medical offices in the area.

Sports institutions:

Nearby there are many sports and entertainment facilities: fitness club Zdrofit, WOSiR Stegny, tennis club, skating rink.

Transport interchange:

The location of the investment in the immediate vicinity of the Alley of Sikorsky, the Alley of Vilyanovskaya and Pulavskaya Street guarantees convenient and quick communication with the center of Warsaw and other districts of the city. In the immediate vicinity there are several bus stops (buses 108, 139, 164, 166, 200, 217, 251, 402, 503), and the metro station Wilanowska is 2300 meters away.

