Warsaw, Poland
About the complex

Cristal Park Residence – is a unique investment in the prestigious part of the Warsaw Mokotuva, luxury apartments and city villas surrounded by greenery.

 

Location:

The complex is located in a quiet part of the Mokotuv district with a beautiful atmosphere, at the foot of the Vislinsk slope, in close proximity to the places known as the Park near Skochnitsa. Mokotuv has a developed educational, commercial and service infrastructure, many parks and green areas, and is very well connected to the center of Warsaw and other parts of the city.

 

Infrastructure:

In the immediate vicinity of Cristal Park Residence there are many restaurants and shops (Ashan, Peter and Paul, Carrefour). Arcadia Park, Krulikarnya, Pilsudski Fort and Sluzhevetka Dolinka Park are within walking distance.

 

Educational institutions:

The nearest educational institutions include: Bilingual kindergarten and nurseries «Stacja Edukacja», primary school № 212 Cristina Kragelskaya, Primary School № 33 National Air Defense Forces, Primary School № 339, Integration school complex № 62 Raul Wallenberg.

 

Medical institutions:

There are pharmacies and private medical offices in the area.

 

Sports institutions:

Nearby there are many sports and entertainment facilities: fitness club Zdrofit, WOSiR Stegny, tennis club, skating rink.

 

Transport interchange:

The location of the investment in the immediate vicinity of the Alley of Sikorsky, the Alley of Vilyanovskaya and Pulavskaya Street guarantees convenient and quick communication with the center of Warsaw and other districts of the city. In the immediate vicinity there are several bus stops (buses 108, 139, 164, 166, 200, 217, 251, 402, 503), and the metro station Wilanowska is 2300 meters away.

 

Architecture of the complex:

The classical architecture of Cristal Park Residence refers to postmodernism, combining modern trends and modern technical solutions. On the facades and interiors of buildings used decorative details of natural stone, wood and glass. The terraces and loggias overlook the green areas and panorama of Warsaw.

 

Infrastructure of the complex:

The complex includes spacious common areas, a green yard, a lobby with a concierge, as well as parking spaces for owners and their guests. The buildings are equipped with silent elevators. It is planned to protect and monitor the territory around the clock. The apartments are standardly equipped with intelligent smart home systems (Fibaro), recovery and cleaning systems (Smog Free).

 

More information about the complex at our NEMIGA office. Sign up for a consultation at the link below:

https://nemiga.pl

