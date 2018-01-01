JASMINOWY MOKOTOW

Jaśminowy Mokotów — is a modern, cozy residential complex, gradually built in the Warsaw district of Mokotuv. The investment has an international BREEAM certificate.

Location:

The investment is located on Byala Dembu Street, in the Mokotuv district in Warsaw, in the southern part of the city. The location is distinguished by developed urban infrastructure, proximity to recreational and green areas, as well as good communication with other parts of Warsaw.

Infrastructure:

In the immediate vicinity of the estate there are all urban infrastructure. In the immediate vicinity are the Carrefour Express grocery store and service points. The nearest post office is 800 metres away. Shopping center Sadyba Best Mall - in 2000 meters. The investment is located near historical and cultural sites and green areas. Arcadia Park – 1600 meters, Museum of the history of the Polish people's movement – 1700 meters, palace complex Krulikarnya – 1800 meters, monastery St. Joseph and the Church of St. St. Dominica – 1900m. Sluzhevetska Valley – 2800 meters, Sea Eye Park – 3400 meters.

Educational institutions:

Nearest educational institutions: Kindergarten – 480 meters, Primary school №212. Cristina Kragelskaya – 950 meters, Kindergarten №325 and №140 – 1300 meters, Academy of journalism and sound directing – 1500 meters, Primary school №33, Primary school № 339 National air defense and integration forces – 1600 meters.

Medical institutions:

CM Dr Ozimek is nearby. There are medical rooms and pharmacies in the area.

Sports institutions:

There is a sports club in the area. The distance to the sports and wellness center «Stegni» is 950 meters.

Transport interchange:

The estate of Yasminova Mokotov has a good connection with the center and other parts of the city. Near the estate there is a bus stop with routes № 166, 195, 402 and 503, which also provide access to the metro station M1 Wilanowska (2000 m). The S2 high-speed highway runs 900 metres from the investment site. Access to the center of Warsaw by car through Al. Uyazdovskoye is almost 7.5 km away, and the airport is about 15 minutes away.

Architecture of the complex:

The complex consists of cozy two-storey residential buildings of modern design and bright colors. The architecture of the buildings is distinguished by a simple classical form and large glazing, referring to the aesthetics of modernism. Jaśminowy Mokotów received an international certificate of the BREEAM environmental certification system at Good level, which confirms compliance with the highest construction standards.

Infrastructure of the complex:

The investment site is under round-the-clock protection. The public areas include a yard, a park, alleys, pavements, greens, as well as a playground for children with toys and developing boards. The residents have underground and above-ground parking spaces.

